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May 14, 2026 6:24 PM 43 min read

Full Transcript: KinderCare Learning Q1 2026 Earnings Call

KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/920571642

Summary

Kindercare Learning Companies Inc reported a modest revenue increase for the first quarter, driven by strength in the Champions brand and B2B businesses, despite a year-over-year enrollment decline of 3%.

Management emphasized strategic initiatives such as refined marketing investments which led to a 15% increase in inquiries in targeted areas, and efforts to improve execution at the center level.

The company plans to close a higher number of centers than usual in 2026 to strengthen its real estate portfolio, while expecting gradual enrollment improvements in the first half of the year and more significant progress in the latter half.

The company reported a net loss of $290 million due to non-cash impairment but raised full-year adjusted EBITDA and EPS guidance based on first-quarter performance.

Management highlighted positive developments in state and federal childcare subsidies, ongoing marketing investments, and the success of the Opportunity region and Champions brand as key growth drivers.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Olivia Kier (VP of Investor Relations)

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Jeff Silber (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much. In your prepared remarks you talked about the higher inquiry. Sorry about that way you're seeing in marketing. From a marketing perspective, can you give us a little bit more color? What you think is driving that? If this is something that can continue?

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Faiza Alwy of Dutch Bank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Faiza Alwy (Equity Analyst)

Yes, hi. Thank you so much. Tom, you talked about, you know, the improvement at CRAM and the opportunity region where enrollment increased by 8%. Just remind us and give us some context around, you know, the variability that you've seen historically and, you know, maybe discuss a little bit more around what, you know, why these particular, you know, centers are doing better than others, in your view.

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

Faiza Alwy (Equity Analyst)

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

Just, just on that subject. We are also seeing the quality of the additional sites that they're looking at to be improved. Year over year. So we, we not only see the momentum that we've seen so far this year picking up, but also the quality of the size of the school and the locations of the schools. And quite frankly, many of them are additional schools at already existing clients of ours,. So it feels really good for us long term.

Faiza Alwy (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Mueller of Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeff Mueller

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Mueller

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Mueller

Thank you.

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Mueller

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Tony Kaplan of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Tony Kaplan (Equity Analyst)

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Tony Kaplan (Equity Analyst)

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Tony Kaplan (Equity Analyst)

Super. Thank you.

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Of course. Thanks, Tony.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Manav Patnaik of Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ronan Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

Hi, this is Ronan Kennedy out from. Thank you for taking our questions. Could I please confirm how you're thinking about the role of closures versus turnaround efforts with all the initiatives underway, and if there is a threshold for exiting those underperforming centers versus endeavoring to improve them with those initiate initiatives and how that has evolved?

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

Ronan Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Ronan Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Of course,

OPERATOR

your next question comes from the line of George Tong of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

George Tong (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks. Good afternoon. You're expecting a gradual enrollment improvement in the first half and a more meaningful recovery in the second half. Can you elaborate on why enrollment performance should more materially improve in the second half? Specifically, what gives you the confidence that the Second half will be the turning point and not say some point in 2027.

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

George Tong (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one. Again, we ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality if you are muted locally. Please remember to unmute your device. Your next question comes from the line of Josh Chan of ubs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Josh Chan (Equity Analyst)

Hi, Jocelyn, thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering how you would contextualize the 3% enrollment decline versus the 3.6 in Q4. You know, would that be mostly the opportunity region? And then maybe relatedly, how's the enrollment trend in the non opportunity region? Centers kind of trending. Thank you.

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Chan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. And then on the incremental closures, I know that that's not in the guide, but is there a way that you can frame out what the impact could be? Because obviously it will have an impact on 2027 base as you complete that program. Just to kind of box that in a little maybe. If there's a way to do that,

Tony Amandi (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Chan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, appreciate that. Thanks so much for your time. Thanks, Josh.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Tom Wyatt, chief executive Officer, for closing remarks.

Tom Wyatt (Chief Executive Officer)

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