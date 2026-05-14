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May 14, 2026 6:17 PM 16 min read

Sidus Space Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/3lBO1a4r6ZQ

Summary

Sidus Space Inc reported a 51% increase in total revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $359,000, driven by new customer contracts.

The company achieved a 25% reduction in cost of revenue due to lower depreciation expenses and improved cost discipline, resulting in a 36% improvement in gross loss.

Strategic initiatives included the launch and operation of multiple LISISAT satellites, advancing the Fortis VPX platform, and expanding agreements with Lone Star Data for data storage payloads.

Future outlook emphasizes scaling capabilities, disciplined capital allocation, and converting evaluations into commercial revenue, supported by a strengthened balance sheet with $27.3 million in cash.

Management highlighted successful capital raises, strategic investments in technology development, and maintaining a debt-free status to support growth in commercial and defense markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Carol Craig (Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer)

Carol Craig (Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer)

Carol Craig (Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer)

Carol Craig (Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer)

Adarsh Parekh (Chief Financial Officer)

Carol Craig (Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer)

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