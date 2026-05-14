Transcript: Intrusion Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3014/53875
Summary
Intrusion Inc reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $0.9 million, down 40% sequentially due to a delay in a contract extension with the Department of War.
The company signed a new $4 million annual contract with the State of Texas for cybersecurity services, indicating strong demand for their solutions.
Intrusion Inc expects financial improvements throughout 2026, driven by new contracts, expanding partnerships, and broader adoption of their products, despite current revenue challenges.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Josh Carroll (Investor Relations)
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kimberly Pinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Ed Wu
Yes, thanks for taking my question. My question is on the Department of War contract that has been delayed. Are you still providing services on that? And when it does get approved, will all the revenues that you had, will it be recognized all at once, or is it just kind of extend out the contract from when it's actually approved going forward?
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ed Wu
That sounds good. Then, going back to the pipeline, have you noticed any change in terms of. I know there's some geopolitical issues, but it seems like, at least on the AI front, a lot of chief Technology officers are still putting the gas on the pedal to spend. Have you seen any change in the last couple months in terms of enterprises or government spending on it, specifically on cybersecurity?
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, it looks to us like the spend is still going up slightly. I think one of the things that we've talked about before is AI is sort of creating a little bit of concern in terms of how easy it is to conceive of an attack and actually launch it. And I think that's put a little extra oomph into people's desire to have more advanced solutions. And so I don't expect that to change much in the rest of 2026. So we think we should get our
Ed Wu
That sounds good. And I wish you guys good luck. Thank you.
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Howard Brause with Wellington Shield. Your line is live.
Howard Brause
So let me focus on Port Nexus and see if I can get a better understanding of how big an opportunity this is. So where are you deploying it and what size this gets deployed and what's the opportunity near term and longer term?
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Howard Brause
how is it possible that a school board can say no when you're talking about a methodology of protecting your children or your grandchildren that I don't understand?
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Howard Brause
How difficult is it to deploy in each facility? Does it take a month, a week, six months?
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
It's one day or two max in the vast majority of cases. It's a very quick, lightweight install.
Howard Brause
So from your perspective, what kind of margins, if you can comment on it, what kind of margins could you look at?
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Howard Brause
So is it fair to say that on a sequential basis, each quarter potentially could be better than the prior quarter for the next period of time?
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I would certainly think so. And also word of mouth is starting to get around on this. So when we do events and so on, more and more people are saying, oh, I heard about this, I want to, you know, learn more or those kinds of things. So I expect that that will help us as well.
Howard Brause
How many schools are there? 150,000, give or take in the United States.
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Howard Brause
of venues from adopting this solution. So let me come back to my. Basically the first question sequentially, then you can foresee over the next several quarters, business getting better each quarter and then does that lead to profitability?
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, overall, we think the business will be cash flow positive at the end of 2026, and so it'll be a contributor to that, but not the whole answer.
Howard Brause
That's all I have. Thank you. Best of luck.
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Art.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Tony Scott (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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