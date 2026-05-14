Full Transcript: Metatek-Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Metatek-Group (TSX:MTEK) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/metatek-group-ltd/2026/05/14/first-quarter-fiscal-2026-conference-call/play
Summary
Maris Tech Ltd reported first quarter revenue of $4.1 million, consistent with the previous year, primarily driven by their EFDG system.
The company is expanding its operational capabilities with the deployment of the V SDG system, despite temporary halts due to geopolitical events in Dubai.
Maris Tech Ltd's adjusted backlog grew to $77 million, with expectations to convert it over the next 18 months, driven largely by repeat sovereign customers.
The company completed its IPO, raising approximately $22 million after expenses, which significantly strengthened its balance sheet.
Management highlighted a strategic focus on disciplined execution, capacity expansion, and meeting the growing demand from sovereign and independent clients.
Full Transcript
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Based on analysis of the initial Dubai data set, the system has performed significantly better than we anticipated. We have seen a performance that exceeds expectations in both signal to noise around 40% better than expected dynamic range that gives us a high degree of confidence in the platform and confirms that DFTG system is ready to operate at scale. Most importantly, the dynamic range indicates that the system should exceed current daily production estimates.
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Dennis Huang (Investor Relations)
Russell Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and thanks for the question. Maybe my first on the on the backlog 77 I think up from the prior number of 69 that reported during March, I guess. Can you provide some color on the incremental 8 million you've added? How many contracts is that? How much is under definitive contract as opposed to LOIs? And any color as to how much of that is repeat business as opposed to new customers? Any details would be helpful. Thank you.
Mark Davies (Chief Executive Officer)
Russell Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Oh great. So you're anticipating that incremental 8 million to be executed this year? We expect to execute it by the end of the year, yes.
Mark Davies (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Sorry. One thing, one thing I should add is that this is phase one of three phases for this particular nation state client.
Russell Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Mark Davies (Chief Executive Officer)
Russell Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you. And maybe my last question, and I'll get back in the queue on the DFTG that was demobilized going to geopolitical events. Has that system been redeployed and started work or is that still to come? Any, any color there would be great. Thank you. Sure.
Mark Davies (Chief Executive Officer)
Russell Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. I appreciate the color. I'll hop back in the queue, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Charles Yang with Kenaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.
Charles Yang (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking my question. That was good color on the backlog and the DFTG deployment. Just curious on the future, like 2027ish with the new refurbished IFTG platform. We know it's a marine based platform, so is there any differences in terms of permitting you mentioned and also any color on the economics of it and the utilization of it? If you can share any color on that,
Mark Davies (Chief Executive Officer)
Charles Yang (Equity Analyst)
That's great color. Thanks. And maybe just jump back to the 77 million backlog. Is there any time frame of those contract and share, like how much is short term within 12 months and how much is long term? 24 to 36 months. So sure.
Mark Davies (Chief Executive Officer)
Nick, do you want to take a stab at that or do you want me to do it? No, no.
Nick Morgan (Chief Financial Officer)
Sure. Yeah, I can chip in there. So I think it's worth saying the backlog of that 77 is only applied to our existing two instruments. Obviously, once the IFTG is deployed, we will then bring those contracts as they start to go through the pipeline. So we're looking at effectively 18 months to two years to deliver that 77 million across those two instruments, if that helps, of course. That's great, Feller. Thank you. I'll pass the line.
OPERATOR
As there are no further questions. This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mark Davies for closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Mark Davies (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay. Thanks, everyone for joining us today. As we said in our opening dialogue, for us, we have an extremely healthy, solid backlog and ever growing pipeline with many new inquiries coming in which are not cold-called by us, but clients coming to us. So it's all about disciplined execution now and getting through that backlog over the next 12 to 18 months. And I'm very excited for the future. Thanks for joining us and I appreciate your time.
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