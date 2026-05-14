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May 14, 2026 6:12 PM 35 min read

Full Transcript: Laird Superfood Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/774442144

Summary

LSF reported a 20% year-over-year increase in Q1 2026 net sales to $13.9 million, driven by acquisitions and strong performance in the wholesale channel.

The company completed acquisitions of Navitas Organics and Terasol Superfoods, funded by $110 million from Nexus Capital, which now holds a controlling interest.

LSF aims to integrate these acquisitions, leveraging shared capabilities to improve supply chain and broaden distribution across multiple channels.

Despite gross margin contraction due to higher commodity costs and tariffs, LSF expects margin improvement through synergies and commodity cost reductions.

The company provided a FY 2026 outlook with expected net sales of $138 to $148 million and adjusted EBITDA of $8 to $12 million, excluding one-time costs.

Management emphasized the strategic focus on building a comprehensive superfood platform, with plans for additional acquisitions to grow the portfolio.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Laird Superfood Inc. First quarter 2026 financial results. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, please press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Trevor Russo, Head of Investor Relations. Trevor, please go ahead.

Trevor Russo (Head of Investor Relations)

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Anya Hamill (Chief Financial Officer)

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Eric Delaurier

Great. Thank you for taking my questions and congrats on another acquisition here and the strong integration so far. My first question here is just on Terrasol. Just wondering if you could please expand on the vertical integration capabilities. Specifically you mentioned greater controls on quality and cost and then opening up new channels in food, service and ingredients. Just wondering if you could expand on that a bit for us. Thanks.

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Delaurier

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Delaurier

That's very helpful. Well, excited to see what's to come with you guys and congrats again. Thanks, Eric.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Nicholas Sherwood with Maxim Group. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for taking my questions. I'm kind of thinking about how you're, how are you going to be managing and facilitating the best practices across the three organizations, how you're sharing the e commerce and logistics specialties from Terasol versus maybe some of the more wholesale specialties at Navitas and Just making sure that lines of communication are clear.

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nicholas Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Okay, perfect. I appreciate that detail. And then thinking about the food service opportunity, what sort of food service locations should we be thinking about? We're talking about fast casual restaurants, hospital cafeterias, university dining halls, airlines. You know, how should we sort of frame that new part of the business?

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nicholas Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for taking my questions. I will return to the queue.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of George Kelly with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is Open, please, go ahead.

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Hey everyone, thanks for taking my questions. A few for you first. Maybe a follow up to one of the prior questions about your M and A pipeline. Curious where you think there's still opportunity or maybe it's within your product portfolio or capabilities. Like where else might it make sense to look for future M and A.

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Anya Hamill (Chief Financial Officer)

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Maybe just to follow up, is the 10ish percent EBITDA margin in the back half realistic?

Anya Hamill (Chief Financial Officer)

I. I think that's a little high, especially, you know, with just putting those businesses together. So I think that's maybe mid. Would be mid single digits would be more appropriate.

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Okay. All right. I appreciate. That's all I had. Thanks.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one. To raise your hand to withdraw your question, please press star one. Again, we ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Jason for closing remarks.

Jason Vieth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Thank you. Thanks to all of you for joining us again today and for your continued interest in the company. We appreciate your time and all the thoughtful questions that came at us again today. And we look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter where we'll have even more to share on the Navitas and Terasol acquisitions. This concludes our earnings call. Have a great day.

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