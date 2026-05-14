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May 14, 2026 6:08 PM 14 min read

Full Transcript: Stardust Power Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4xg8b9a5

Summary

Stardust Power's Q1 2026 marks a transition to advancing project financing and execution, focusing on the Muscogee Refinery to address US lithium refining capacity constraints.

The company secured a minor source air quality construction permit, completed FEL3 engineering studies, and established multiple LOIs for feedstock supply, positioning itself for the next project phase.

Financially, the company remains pre-revenue, reporting a net loss of $5.2 million, with disciplined cash management to support long-term shareholder value creation.

Stardust Power enhanced its liquidity through various financing facilities and programs, securing an equity financing facility of up to $15 million and a $150 million project-level financing LOI.

Strategic initiatives include expanding government engagement, joining industry consortia, and focusing on domestic lithium ecosystem development, aligning with US energy policy initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Roshan Pajari (Founder and CEO)

Uday DeVasper (Chief Financial Officer)

Roshan Pajari (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. To ask the question, please press START 11 on your telephone. Then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please first start on one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. I am showing no questions in the queue. Ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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