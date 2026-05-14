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May 14, 2026 6:06 PM 44 min read

Forward Industries Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FWDI) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758583&tp_key=d71c673e5f

Summary

Forward Industries reported a significant improvement in revenue for Q2 2026, increasing over fourfold to $13 million, primarily due to staking revenue from their Solana treasury strategy.

The company executed strategic initiatives including a 7.4% reduction in outstanding shares through a share repurchase program and accessed $40 million in institutional debt at favorable terms to strengthen its balance sheet.

Forward Industries is focused on deepening its engagement with the Solana ecosystem, exemplified by its minority investment in the Solana native reinsurance protocol, Onre, which is part of its strategy to diversify revenue sources and enhance Sol per share growth.

The company achieved a 44% annualized Sol per share growth, largely driven by share repurchases, and is maintaining a robust balance sheet with a NAV of 0.827 as of March 31, 2026.

Management highlighted the strategic importance of Solana as a settlement layer for digital assets and emphasized their intent to position Forward Industries as the 'Berkshire Hathaway of Solana.'

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Georgia Quinn (General Counsel)

Kyle Samani (Chairman of the Board)

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Mark Brazier (Chief Financial Officer)

Georgia Quinn (General Counsel)

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Mark Brazier (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

OPERATOR

Fedora Shubalin

Your line is now live. Thank you very much operator and good evening everyone. My first question is about Solana accumulation, token accumulation. You emphasized SOL per share accretion as the North Star metric, but can you walk us through your current framework for incremental solar acquisition beyond staking rewards? I know you already touched on buybacks partially, but I just want to figure out the trajectory going forward in the near term. Thank you.

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Fedora Shubalin

No, that's clear. Thank you. And quick follow up on. So quarter to date Solana is up and the question is has the high collateral value on FWDs? So has it created any incremental capacity under the Galaxy facility and are there any conditions under which you would expand the draw?

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Fedora Shubalin

Yep. Thank you very much and continue. Best of luck.

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Thank you so much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question today is coming from Devin Ryan from Citizens Bank.

Devin Ryan

Your line is now live.

Nih Elof

Hey guys, this is Nih Elof on for Devin Ryan. My first question is on agentic payments in the blockchain space and how this will ramp up activity. I guess I would love to hear your guys thoughts on the topic and how you expect us to evolve in kind of the coming months, whether through trading, payments or lending. And then if you could touch on how you think SOL is well positioned here maybe relative to some of the other blockchains.

Kyle Samani (Chairman of the Board)

Nih Elof

Then if I could ask one more question on just kind of asset allocation. As you think about upcoming quarters, is there a long term target rate you're looking at for say native sole staking versus forward Sole staking versus kind of

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Nih Elof

It was just, I guess, native Sol versus forward versus kind of like other initiatives.

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Nih Elof

Awesome. Thanks thanks for answering the questions and the insights guys.

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Of course. Thanks for the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Sam Duval

Next question today is coming from Sam Duval from Oak Ridge Financial. Your mind is now live. Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Kind of going off the honor, I was wondering if you guys were able to maybe list any specific companies currently placing risk with ONRI and maybe how big that underwriting book is today to generate that 10% spread that was just mentioned.

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Sam Duval

Yeah, no that's totally understandable. And then just on the non dat M and A any other opportunities in the pipeline that you guys see opportunistically to you know, kind of gain sold per share going forward.

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Sam Duval

Great. And then on one of the slides mentioned, 44% annualized growth rate on that sold per share. Are you guys able to break out how much of that was based off of the buybacks or the non data M and A strategies at all?

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Sam Duval

Great. And then just one quick clarification question. I saw that some of the Galaxy third party related expenses are being reduced going forward. Are there specific material relationships between the two firms that are maybe ending or is the relationship going on as similar quarters, just the reduced expenses?

Ryan Navi (Chief Investment Officer)

Sam Duval

Great. Yeah. Thanks for answering my questions, guys, and congrats on the quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you.

Kyle Samani (Chairman of the Board)

Thank you. We reach the end of our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Kyle for any further closing comments.

OPERATOR

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