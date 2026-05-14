Sky Harbour Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kate and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to The Sky Harbour 2026 first quarter earnings call and webinar. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. In order to ask a question, you can send via webcast in the Q and A box. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Francisco Gonzalez, CFO please

ahead thank you Kate and hello and welcome to the 2026 First Quarter Investor Conference Call and webcast for the Sky Harbor Group Corporation. We have also invited our bondholder investors and lenders in our borrowing subsidiaries Sky Harbor Capital, Sky Harbor Capital 2 and Sky Harbor Capital 3 to join and participate on this call. Before we begin, I've been asked by Council to note that on today's call the company will address certain factors that may impact this and next year's earnings. Some of the information that will be discussed today contains forward looking statements. These statements are based on management assumptions which may or may not come true and you should refer to the language on slides one and two of this presentation as well as our SEC filings for a description of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from our forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are made as of today and we assume no obligation to update any such statements. So now let's get started. The team with us this afternoon you know from our prior webcast our CEO and Chair of the Board Tom Kanan, our Treasurer Tim Herr, our Chief Accounting Officer Mike Schmidt, our Accounting Manager Tory Petro and our Assistant Treasurer Andreas Frank. We have a few slides we will want to review with you before we open it to questions. These were filed with the SEC an hour ago in Form 8K along with our 10Q and will also be available on our website later this evening. We also filed our first quarter Sky Harbour Capital obligated group Financials with MSRB's EMA an hour ago. As Kate mentioned, you may have submitted written questions during the webcast during the Q4 platform using the Q4 platform and we will address them shortly after our prepared remarks. Let's get started. At the end of the first quarter on a consolidated basis, assets under construction and completed construction reached over 352 million. That is a 75 million increase from a year ago. Let me highlight that the pace of investment and new construction at Sky Harbour is accelerating and this column will continue to grow at a higher rate revenues experienced an increase of 56% year over year and 8% sequentially given the new campus openings during past year and increases in occupancy and rental rates. Operating expenses in Q1 continue to increase in tandem with new campus openings, impacted in particular by increases in campus headcount and the cash and non cash expense accruals of new ground leases entering into the past year which are not yet in construction or in operations. More than half of the increase in OPEX in quarter over quarter or quarter sequentially is related to the signing of these new ground leases at the end of the year and within that expense. More than half of that is noncash accruals payments that will be made in the future. We look forward to benefiting from the operating leverage of our Phases II both in Miami Opaloka we just opened and in early 2027 with the opening of Addison 2 Phase II. We expect gross profit margin expansion with these 2 phase phases. 2s with the same people and fuel trucks basically serving a doubling of hangar campuses in terms of SG and A. We strive to keep this in check as we grow, keeping frugality front and center in our expense and cost management initiatives. Cash flow used in operations moved higher than last quarter of 2025 which usually happens in each of our first quarters given the seasonality of our cash performance, Boardman bonuses bonuses paid to our employees in February, the annual increases in base salaries that occur as of January 1st and also some minor items related to 401k corporate matches, Social Security, employer contributions and the like that they all tend to be concentrated in Q1. If you look historically, that pattern has been the case in terms of Q1 prior Q1 quarters. In prior years. Also, the figure in Q4 had the non recurrent benefit of the 5.9 million upfront payment we received by one tenant in terms of at least renegotiation in Miami on a normalized basis. As we have disclosed previously, we have reached cash out breakeven at the operating level. More on this when we talk about our guidance for 2026 shortly. Next slide please. This slide is a summary of the financial results of our wholly owned subsidiary Sky Harbor Capital and submarine projects that form the Obligated Group. Assets under construction are still growing as we complete Opaloka Phase 2 and will only stabilize once we complete Addison Phase 2 at the end of the year. These will constitute the last projects of the Obligated Group's first Vintage Oak campuses that were financed primarily by the 2021 series bonds. Revenues at the Obligated Group in Q1 increased 76% year over year and 15% sequentially. We expect another step function increase in revenues in Q2 and Q3 of this year following the opening of Phase 2 in the Opaloka and then in Q1 and Q2 of 2027 after the opening of Phase 2 in Addison. As I mentioned earlier, we expect a significant increase in the obligated group's gross profit and EBITDA margins given the additional revenues of these two phases with limited increases in operating costs given the ability to use the same personnel and equipment. With an expanded campus doubling in size both in Dallas and in Miami, cash flow from operations at the Obligated group reached 2.9 million, almost tripling of the same amount, I'm sorry, of a million dollars a year ago and a 14% increase from the prior quarter after adjusting for that non recurrent 5.9 million influx in the prior quarter with the prepaid rent that we discussed also earlier. So at this point let me pass it on to Tal to provide a leasing and development update.

Tal thanks Francisco. So the slide is self explanatory and it's the same format we've been using in the last few earnings calls. So I think I'm just going to highlight a few specific rubrics here for people's attention starting with the campuses that are in initial lease up. We'll speak specifically about Opaloka Miami Phase 2 in a later slide. I think our what I just call attention to is Denver APA Phase 1 where we're only 44% leased at this point. Sometimes they go a little bit slower than others. This one has definitely lagged a bit, but again that's, you know, I think Nashville looked quite similar six months after it opened. So we don't really, we don't really attach that much significance to it and obviously we wish everything moved a bit little, little bit faster. And then on the left side you can see the economic occupancy which now on all but one campus is at 100% or above. What's the upper limit of that? I'm going to go down limb and say San Jose is probably somewhere near the upper limit of that. We might find a few more creative ways to increase occupancy beyond 130%, but it's probably not going to go much beyond that. However, what I really want to point out is the lower left hand corner of the slide that release update. So in the last 12 months we have released about 119,000 square feet of hangar, meaning leases that have come to term and either been renewed by the existing resident or taken over by a new resident. The average escalation between one lease and the next is 23%. By the way, that's up from 22% in the last quarter. All of this is on top of the annual escalators, the contractual escalators that feature in all of our leases which escalate at CPI with a floor of 4%. Anyone who is running a model for Sky Harbour knows that your inflation, your inflation assumption is one of the most sensitive inputs in the entire model. I don't want to make a claim here that we'll always be getting 23% escalations, but for the time being at least, I think what we're seeing is more or less what we, what we forecast a couple of years ago on these calls, which is that hangar inflation has nothing to do with cpi. We are on the island of Manhattan. From a, from a real estate perspective, you just cannot build new airports. And we think that this, this scarcity is what is one of the key components of driving the value on a macro level in this company going forward. Next slide, a little bit of kind of forecast versus actual. So again, things that I'll point out, you've got two rows here of third party forecasts for revenue per square foot on different campuses. What we're showing right now is whatever is gray is going to be within the range of those forecasts. Whatever is green is going to be above both forecasts. Whatever is red is going to be below both forecasts. So what you see at first, lush might look like a mixed bag to us. It does not. Because that high range, if you look, we've got high average and low, the high range in the campuses that are in lease up. Okay? So look at DVT, APA and Addison. The high range are the long term leases. Okay? And I think as people might remember, our strategy on initial lease up, this is before we move to the pre leasing strategy, which we'll get to soon, has been to get these campuses to 100% as quickly as possible. So if somebody wants to come in on a six month lease at some very low introductory rate, we're fine with that. We want to start actually negotiating in earnest with our long term tenants on the basis of 100% occupancy or higher. So rather than let these hangars ride empty for the month that it takes to get to 100% and surpass it, we rent them out like this, which skews your averages. So all of those higher the Green numbers on those lease up campuses are long term leases. That's what that looks like. And then another thing I'll call everyone's attention to is if you look at the legacy campuses we call the stabilized campuses. So Nashville, that's Nashville, Miami Phase 1, that's Miami Phase 1, even Camarillo, TMA at the end, what you'll see is the lows are the first leases that we signed. In fact, if you take bna, that might actually be the very first lease we signed at bna. And the highs tend to be the last leases that we sign, which again, I think corroborates the trend that we're talking about, that 23% release rate. As time goes by, these leases go up, which is why we're getting a lot of demand from new residents, especially long term residents, to maximize the term of their leases. Because there's an increasing appreciation that this inflation trend is here to stay in business aviation. Okay, next slide. A little bit about pre leasing. So Miami Phase 2 is the first campus that we've. The first campus on which we've applied this pre leasing strategy where we're going out and offering people certain incentives to sign leases before we even open the doors, which has resulted in what we consider pretty significant success. We're 68% leased in Miami phase two, the day we open the doors. That means we're leaving some money on the table. No question. We think, all things considered, this is probably the right way for us to continue a few things that we learned from Opelaka. Phase two, I'm starting at the top of the slide. Number one, this is the first, at least partial trial of the Ascend Integrated Construction Program that we have in place. We're using the prototype hanger. It's a derivative of the SH37 hangar, it's the SH34 hangar hanger. We're using Stratus Construction. That steel that you see in the picture is our Stratus steel. We're using Ascend Construction Management. What we don't have yet here is number one, our Guaranteed Maximum Price was priced before we implemented the program, before Ascend came in. So that budget construction cost is what it is. And number two, we're using a third party general contractor in Miami. But other than that, this is the Ascend Integrated Construction Program. We're very happy to demonstrate an on time, on budget delivery. The next thing I think it's worth understanding is you'll see this in some of the upcoming slides. Same campus expansion can be a lot more valuable than putting a new dot on the map in that we know the market. We'll take Miami in this case as sort of the first example of this. We know the market and even more importantly, the market knows us. Okay. It's not like we're getting more speculative when we increase the size. And you'll see when we talk about Stuart and Dulles, that's exactly what we're doing. It's just that we know the battle space a lot better. And again, our counterparties know us better. There's a lot of pent up demand in Miami. There's about to be a lot of pent up demand in Dallas. Once people experience the Sky Harbour model, the churn is extremely low. People tend not to leave us. Most, Most of those 23% markups are to existing residents who just understand that there is a market. This is what people are paying now. If I want to stay, that's what I have to pay. So the churn has been extremely low. So look out for a lot more of that going forward and we'll show as we people have already seen our press release, but the guidance that we're putting forward is based a lot more on that, meaning more dots on the map is not really what we're going after. And I'll explain more in the coming slides. Next slide. Okay, so a few things that jump out on site acquisition. You'll start conspicuously to perhaps some of you up in Seattle, a dot has been removed. So you might remember we had a one year lease at Boeing Field in Seattle. We allowed that lease to lapse. We were not happy enough with the terms of the long term lease that was, that was put in front of us. And add to that some macro trends on wealth flight from Washington state made us say, listen, let's allow that lease to lapse. We can be on the fence for a little while. There are other opportunities, other avenues of attack. At Boeing Field, we still like the airport a lot, but we don't think that that's the right entry point. So we will hopefully come back to that at some point, but it's not going to be right now. And then just to help people understand what we're looking at, we've had a lot of questions about this over the last quarter or so. Is tiering okay? What do we mean when we say tier one, which I'm glad we got the questions because for us it was a little bit less tier structured internally. So we put some pretty rigid criteria down. I think that that's going to work really well. What we call a tier One airport is an airport that's going to deliver us $50 per square foot or better that Sky Harbor's internal underwriting. That's not what any third party is telling us. That's our internal underwriting. But again, if you can compare it to what we showed in some of the previous slides, we tend to undershoot on what we attribute to a field, meaning we're making more per square foot on the field than even we forecast. So we think it's a pretty solid number. It's the same methodology we've always used internally. Tier 2 is airports where we think we're going to be making 30 to $50 a square foot in revenue. And then tier three is below $30 per square foot. Just to be clear, tier two is good. It's great. Look at Miami, look at Nashville. These are healthy double digit unlevered yield on cost airports. And they're tier two airports. So that, that works really well. Tier one is great, obviously. Right. Your denominator and yield on cost is relatively static. You know, it varies within a pretty tight range. Your denominator primarily being development cost. But your numerator, right. We're in the real estate business. It's really about location. There are jurisdictions where you're going to get a lot more per square foot even for the same product that you put out. And then tier 3, tier 3 can actually work pretty often, but it's not our focus right now. I think it will be down the road as our construction costs, which we'll talk about soon, as our construction costs continue to come down as Francisco and the financing get our cost of capital down. Over time, many, many more airports in the country become viable and those tier three airports start becoming interesting. Right. There are plenty of scenarios where we can generate those double digit unlevered yields on cost even in tier three airports. We're just not doing that right now because they're juicier targets in front of us. A couple things to point out. The green dots are currently open and operating airports. The flags represent the tiers. One of the things that you'll see is on the yellow dots, meaning the airports that are in development, not operating yet. There is a much, much higher incidence of Tier one airports. And this is exactly what we've been telling you from the beginning. We started out with a relatively arbitrary portfolio of airports. We knew we wanted to stay out of the New York market because we knew we'd make some big mistakes. And we did in our early days. But. But once we became comfortable that the model is Working and is established. We could build these things at the cost that we thought we could build them, we could lease them at the rates that we thought we could lease them. We started expanding to the Tier one markets. So as you can see, we actually tabulated it here. 48% of the rentable square footage that is currently fully funded and in the construction pipeline, either under construction or in pre construction. Right now, 48% of that square footage is in tier one markets. If you express that in dollars, it would be obviously a much, much higher level. Right, because your dollar per square foot is higher. We didn't want to get into that. It's a tough calculation and that starts getting close to guidance. We didn't want to put it out there, but you can kind of back into the math yourself. That will be increasingly the story, at least for the next two years. Meaning our major focus is on Tier one airports and some Tier two airports. Occasionally there's going to be a Tier three that just lines up very easily and we'll jump on that. But our primary focus for at least the two years ahead is Tier one airports. The only thing I think that bears a little explanation in this is Miami having the red and blue flag. To be clear, Miami Phase one is still solidly within Tier two territory. We've got a lot of legacy leases. Again, the latest leases signed in Miami Phase one are coming into Tier one territory, but on average we're still Tier two. But our second phase in Miami is a solid Tier one. We think that entire kind of quarter in South Florida will continue accelerating on that same path. I think that's all I had on this slide. Next slide, please. Okay, so a little bit about development. We call it projected fully funded construction pipeline protected because the sequence might shift a bit as you know, as conditions change again, sometimes we want to put an airport where there's a. We think there's a great leasing opportunity, move it up a little bit in the, in the chain. But largely this is what it's going to look like. A few things that should jump at kind of. Some of the more astute observers of sky Harbor Number 1 Revenue Run Rate step ups are not linear. They're a step function. Okay? That's how this company works. It almost doesn't matter what's going on month by month or quarter by quarter. It matters what's going on. Project by project. Bradley is going to get delivered in Q4. Addison 2 is going to get delivered by the beginning of Q1. That's when you have your big step ups again. We are releasing in the interim, right, there are Nashville hangars that are going for 23% higher than they were going for before. But your big quantum step ups are every time a project gets delivered. What you're seeing here as well, it shows the importance why we've invested so much over the last eight, 18 months in the Ascend integrated construction program. What you're seeing on this chart is an order of magnitude increase in the square footage that's being parallel processed at this company. We've never had this much anywhere near this amount of construction underway in parallel. Let's hope it keeps up that it's all going smoothly, on schedule, on budget, and that that is really a testament to the Ascend team. Just as a reminder, what that includes is prototyping in house architecture and engineering, in house manufacturing, and increasingly in house general contracting. That's what that program constitutes. You can see also when that revenue really starts to fire, right? Which you'll see a big, big bulge in revenues coming on in 2027. Okay. Which should be clear to anyone who's, who's watching how this company grows. And you know, we're not going to make huge forecasts for the years ahead. Just understand that the intention is to do another order of magnitude leap in the volume of parallel processing going forward. You know, it's all a matter of getting these top tier airports into the portfolio, getting them financed, and now unleashing the Ascend team on those projects. I think that's all I had on this slide. Let me hand it back to Francisco.

Thank you, Tal. We have been focused on creating a fortress of liquidity at Sky Harbour. Now with $368 million of available resources filing our debt. Our two debt transactions, the $200 million bank facility through JPMorgan last September and the $150 million taxes and bond issuance that closed in the middle of this past February. Of this amount, $187 million is in cash. Angers Treasuries sitting on our balance sheet. We continue to cash manage our cash management strategy led by our treasurer Tim Herr of rolling out these funds in short term treasury spending, their use in in construction. We also have drawn only 19 million of the GP1 facilities so far and have 181 million left of committed available capacity in that facility. In terms of capital formation, we now have a significant Runway ahead of us and are fully funded, as Tal mentioned, to double in size without additional capital. As we always have mentioned before, we'll be continue to be deliberate and conservative on raising capital we way in advance for intent that we needed and at the lowest cost of capital possible. Next Slide for the past four years since going public, we have been asked by all of you investors, analysts alike to provide formal guidance of our expected results. We have avoided doing so until today given our early stage nature of our business and the variability of our outlook driven by past capital formation, availability and project cadence and so on. As Tal mentioned, now that we have everything in place, we have the capital funding in place, the development and construction manufacturing teams locked and loaded to execute on our plan, the visibility of our results is more predictable and clear. Unfortunately, I cannot give guidance but for this year which is, you know, again similar than looking historically our results or current quarter results or the subsequent quarters. It is really, I don't want to say meaningless, but in terms of grasping really the cash flow generation potential of this platform, it is, as Tal mentioned in 2027 and really 2028 calendar years which we were able to show the results of all these products that are now in development or construction. Having said that, we are going to provide today formal guidance in terms of revenues. We expect to finish this year 2026 with an annualized run rate of revenues between 42 and 46 million dollars. Again, annualized run rate of revenues Between 42 and 46 and that's up from 35 million annualized run rate this quarter that we just filed today. For this year. This increase will be driven by the incremental revenues of the Phase 2 at OCA Loca that opened this week and the increased occupancy at DVT and apa. Similarly, we're introducing guidance for an estimated adjusted EBITDA that we expect to end the year at an annualized run rate of between 4 to 6 million dollars, up from the annualized run rate of negative 6 in Q1. This guidance, as you may notice, is slightly lower than what is shown in some of our analyst models for two reasons. First, it is guidance which we intend to meet or exceed and second, it does not include any revenues or EBITDA from the Browsley and ads, two campuses that will open at the end of the year, which from a timing perspective, those future revenues and EBITDA are not reflected in our guidance. Let me now pass it back to Tal for some final comments regarding highlights and next steps of our four pillars of our business model Land Acquisition, Development, Construction, Leasing and operations.

Thanks Francesco. So, on site Acquisition Steward Expansion. I think people might remember because the Port Authority announced it in Q4, but we only executed it in Q1, we doubled our footprint at Stewart International Airport, New York in New York. Tier 1 market, hundreds of thousands of square feet of hangar. We're actually considering at this point going straight to developing the entire project rather than doing it in phases. That's our level of conviction in the demand and market uptake in the New York market. But we'll report on that soon enough. 2026 insight acquisition Again, it's not anymore just about putting more dots on the map. It's more than that about rentable square footage, even more than that about revenue per square foot. And then ultimately what it's really about is noi per square foot and we're choosing our targets on that basis. On development we talked about Miami Phase 2, which is delivered and the Ascent platform in action. Bradley, Connecticut, Dallas, Addison Phase 2, Salt Lake City, Hudson Valley, Regional, all of those are under construction. We're in the ground on schedule and for the time being and let's hope it stays this way on budget as well. And we have additional airports like Dulles International, Trenton, New Jersey, Orlando that are in development right now. Pre construction cost per square foot last time we reported was $253. Our current Guaranteed Maximum Prices that are out on projects that have not yet been delivered. This is what's out there is $244.37. We are, we're not done. We're fighting to keep getting that cost per square foot down. Reminder to everyone that not only, not only does that improve our unit economics, it dramatically expands our total addressable market. Right. Those tier three airports start getting very attractive as your cost per square foot continues going down. So that fight is nowhere near over for us. On leasing again, we discussed Miami Phase two, this occupancy optimization program. I think a lot of you are familiar with how we run that. It's primarily a geometric optimization. When you have semi private hangers, an aircraft that occupies 10,000 square feet, meaning length times wingspan is 10,000 square feet, doesn't actually occupy that entire rectangle. This is a convention in the industry that we didn't invent. This has been here for a long time. The corners of that rectangle remain vacant. And you could put other aircraft in those corners. We don't get them too close. We're trying to keep things very safe in Sky Harbour hangars. But we have been able to get, as you've seen, to far beyond 100% occupancy. We're now beginning to introduce temporal occupancy programs. Some may have noticed the OPA loca phase two, there was one lease that was actually below $50 a foot. That aircraft is in Miami on a seasonal basis. Right. That space is available to lease to other prospective residents at specific parts of the year. And so that's, again, something that will, over time, increase occupancy. We have treated that as. We treated that as the. The revenue per square footage we're getting for that aircraft, we don't discount in any sort of way. But functionally, if you're putting it in your model, understand that that square footage will be leased to somebody else as well. But again, that's the small piece. The big piece, as we discussed, is release revenue step ups. Right. Every time a lease comes to term, we get a very, very healthy escalation in revenues. On the operations side, we discussed the Operating Expenses efficiency program. We'll share interim results in one of the upcoming earnings calls. It's a little bit early to do that, but that is underway. And we've begun a quarterly survey of Sky Harbour residents, which has gotten very gratifying participation. And the vast majority of our residents participate in that. And what we use it mainly to do is figure out where we can improve, both in the physical product that we put down and in the service offering. But we also obviously look for people's overall satisfaction ratings relative to alternatives in the industry. And all of our residents are familiar with all of the alternatives in the industry. And there were. I don't think it could be any better, although we will continue trying to make it better. And a few testimonials on the bottom of the page. Let's move on to the last slide. Okay. So looking ahead, like I said, we feel like the model is increasingly established. We're happy with really all parts of the model. Obviously, we're refining everything, but we're happy with where we're going. It's now much more of a rinse and repeat exercise. The focus is on. On scale. That's across the board. So on site acquisition, it's not number of dots on the map anymore. It's maximized Net Operating Income capture. Right. That square footage, Sky Harbour equivalent rent and opex, those are the inputs to that. The same field expansion is going to be a theme, getting everybody ready for that. That's going to be a big part of what's going forward. What we saw in Miami, we think, is something that could be replicated in a lot of markets where we can expand. The fact that you know the market and the market knows you very well gives you a massive head start in leasing. And you can see also the Rates are significantly improved on the development side. Again, we've seen this in different charts. I won't go through them all, but to be clear, we're going to be at over a million square feet in development by the end of this year and that again will only accelerate in the years ahead. And then lastly, that cost per square foot, again, that fight's not over. There are major architecture and engineering initiatives in progress right now. I think there's a real opportunity there. And as soon as we have, we'll be reporting this on every earnings call. We'll see that $244 foot number hopefully continue coming down. On the leasing side, again, I won't go through all of the numbers. What I will focus on is that last bullet team growth. So we are in the process of onboarding additional team members. I think what's worked for us at Sky Harbour traditionally is recruiting out of the military. We continued with that. But as you can see, we have a really the rubber hits the road in a very big way starting in 2027. So we've got a massive leasing challenge because we're pre leasing now like we did in Miami. Phase two, that challenge is now. So the team, the team has to grow right now and that is underway. And then lastly, operations, again, the defensive side of operations, where we don't want to be too innovative here is just absolutely bulletproof safety, bulletproof security and the highest efficiency, the shortest time to wheels up in business aviation. What we consider offense is continue working with our residents in some cases very intimately to constantly improve both the physical offering and the service offering and create this virtual circle of value creation. And with that I think we can move on to questions.

Okay, that second question is interesting. Thanks Ryan, for that. So I think the lease up in pricing trends, you may have logged this before we went through the presentation. My understanding is the presentation probably answered your question there. What evidence best demonstrates the operating leverage in the model? You know, it's an interesting question. Look, first of all, you know, time has been our friend here in that our major capital investment is up front, right? This is a high capex, low opex business. Once you lock in a price per Square foot or cost per square foot on a campus, that's it forever. However, the revenue that's associated with that, that numerator in your yield on cost has been growing at really gratifying rates, much higher than we thought. That's maybe one piece of evidence that I think demonstrates the operating leverage. And go around the table here. If anyone else has a good example of that, I like the question.

Okay, so by top tier, what we're calling tier one, meaning airports with $50 and up a foot rent. So we, for competitive reasons, don't provide any kind of list or even number of airports there. What I would will say you can see on the map that we showed the site acquisition map more or less where those airports tend to be concentrated. How many are we going after? All of them? Every airport that's in that space is something that we're going after. And the last thing I think that's worth saying about that is we feel that the number of airports that are crossing into tier one territory is going up. Right. So I think a good example of that is Opelaka, where phase one is still solidly in Tier two. Phase two is solidly in tier one.

Your next question comes from Dave Storms with Stonegate Capital Partners. Based on your properties in development table on page 25 of the 10Q, it is estimated that your rentable square feet per hangar is expected to grow by 8,000ft over the next three years. Can you break out this growth between growing hangar square footage versus increased occupancy efficiency? Also, marketing expense took a step up this quarter. Can you speak to what this looks like on the ground and what the expectations are here?

Can you reread the second part of that question? We didn't hear that. Also, marketing expense took a step up this quarter. Can you speak to what this looks like on the ground and what the expectations are here? Okay, thank you. All right, so if I understand correctly, the first part of the question is about growing rentable square. Growing rentable square footage while also increasing occupancy efficiency. So we don't see a tension there. Right. The demand is there in most of the airports that we're at. We need to get very creative about accommodating new residents. Right. Once you get deep into that above 100% occupancy category, it becomes a little bit tricky fitting in new residents. So fundamentally, if we could be growing square footage at a faster rate, we would be. We think it's totally full of us. I don't think there's really a tension between those. And then the question about marketing expense, what does it look like on the ground? Well, look, first of all, we have more and more people in leasing and we need even more to pursue that. We don't advertise. I don't know if this is where you're going with the question. I think I would say most of our marketing is really existing residents bringing in friends and colleagues and advocating for us. I think that's. I hope that answers the question about marketing.

Okay, so the annual increases in our standard tenant leases are CPI consumer price index with a floor of 4%. And it's actually a very good nuanced question. That 23% step up between leases is after the 4% escalators. Meaning if a three year lease ends, it will have escalated twice by the time it ends. The 23% increases after those escalations. Right. So if your lease ended December 31, the new lease starts January 1. It's 23% on average higher than it was on December 31.

Let's talk about that as we grow and time passes. We're going to be providing a lot of statistics on vintages and our various vintages of faces and so on and so forth. But I think it's still too early. But as Tom mentioned again, renewals are mostly with our existing tenants. Obviously there's a back and forth that starts several months before their term ends. And then they know that obviously there's people out there that we could replace them with at higher rents. And that creates competitive tension for that increase in rates for that renewal. Next question.

I'm not sure. Which initiatives you're referring to specifically. So let me just mention the following from now, after having completed the two debt financings, we have increased our activities in terms of outreach to investors, existing and potential. We are attending more conferences going forward. Tim and I are going to be next week at the B. Riley Conference in Mariana Rey, California. Then a couple weeks later, we're going to be at the RPC conference here in New York and so on and so forth. And we're going to be more active, you will see, both in person and in virtual conferences going forward in terms of our outreach to investors. Next question.

Yes, one of the most important things at Scar harbor, as you know, is that, as most of you know, is our ability to have operating leverage. And not just as we move from phase one to phase two, but in general in terms of the scale of the company. We are looking to, yes, we're increasing the lease team. The leasing team, but we look to basically after those people onboarded, to basically limit the amount of SGA that will grow at this company. And then as we scale, as we scale, we'll be able to basically generate a significant EBITDA expansion zone on the back of that fixed, very fixed sga. Expect. Next question.

Yeah. Okay, I addressed this a little bit during the presentation. Look, San Jose is probably somewhere near the limit. We're at 132% in San Jose. We never wanted. And remember, you can only exceed 100% on a semi private hangar. A fully private hangar is what it is. You take the entire square footage of the hangar, irrespective of the square footage of aircraft that's actually in the hangar. So it's only semi private hangars that we're doing it. We never want it to get crowded. We never wanted to get too busy in these hangars. So I think San Jose is probably approaching the top of that range. Maybe if we introduce some temporal, like we were talking about those seasonal residents like we have in Miami, we can go a little bit higher than that, but I don't think it's going much higher. One of the things that we're seeing, though, and this is maybe combines two to these questions here, is a trend of people going from semi private to fully private hangars. Once they experience it and understand exactly what the service offering is. We do see people saying, all right, I'm willing to spring for a fully private hangar. And those are happening, of course, at significantly higher rents. So that trend is going on and we're always going to, I think, keep some sort of a balance between private and semi private hangers.

So we still haven't seen anyone who does exactly what we do. You know, the FBO companies, Signature and Atlantic, we cooperate with as much as we compete with. And it's kind of, as I said, the, the Venn diagram has just not that much overlap between what we do to the extent that one of them actually refers residents to us sometimes, which has been great. So we haven't seen that. We have seen people come in, acquire hanger assets. That is going on. Again, I think many of the people on the call understand we don't acquire assets because we think the economics of acquiring raw land and building them, especially when you get to this scale, are just so much better than acquiring them. We just don't want to be on that side of the trade. So we like where we are there.

Yes, thanks for the question. One of the things we mentioned, the two remaining campuses at the obligated group is this Opaloka Phase 2 that just opened this week and then ads two in Dallas that will open at the end of the year. We expect these campuses to run basically the same personnel, the same fuel trucks, and just a marginal increase in OPEX expenses. So that will allow us to really expand the operating margin, the gross profit and EBITDA margin of the obligated group as those two campuses come into being. And similarly, as we finish leasing, both Phoenix and Denver will also see the expansion in the gross profit margin of the Aligrader group.

Yeah, I'll say. In addition, first, you're welcome to email your numbers. If that's not the numbers that we come up with, are you happy to look at your logic? And if it's worth putting out a clarification, we'll happily do that. But we're not at $15 a square footage. What I can say is when we started this, there's a very deliberate decision to over equip, overstaff all of our campuses. What we wanted to do was create by far the best service offering in business aviation and then with a scalpel, go back and make it efficient. So we're. Exactly. That's what that OPEX efficiency program is about, is how do we become more efficient on OPEX without touching the magic. Right. Without compromising the service level we have. So that's ongoing. And again, we'll start putting out numbers on that as we go forward. But welcome. Email your numbers to us and we'll have a look at how you got to that.

yeah, I'd say probably immaterial. I don't think it helps. It doesn't hurt. Remember, we. What drives our business is the existence of aircraft square footage. We really don't care how much you fly as long as you exist. You've got to be housed somewhere. The FBO model is a little bit different where they do fuel as the major source of revenue for the FBO industry. I think even in the FBO industry, you haven't seen an incredibly material impact. I mean, this is obviously a very economically resilient cut of the population. If they have to get somewhere, they're going to get there. If it costs them a bit more on fuel to do it, that's so be it. Now this remains protracted. Maybe that changes a little bit on the FBO side from our perspective, again, unless this becomes a permanent higher than $100 barrel, oil and aviation just kind of falls out of favor over time. I suppose that could happen, but I don't foresee it.

Yes, thanks for the question. Yes, our main assumptions is that Opaloka phase two that just opened this week, it will continue to move from the 68% ownership occupancy towards 100% occupancy. So we're not, we're not including revenues beyond that 100% occupancy, which obviously. And then we also are including in the assumptions that both Denver and Phoenix will continue the trajectory towards 100% occupancy as well by the end of the year. And again, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we're not including there the contributions from Bradley or Addison too. And one last comment, just to reiterate what I said earlier that we in finance are, you know, if the lawyers allow us to give 27 and 28 guidance, we'll provide that. Because this company and with all the projects that we have broken ground on and are about to break ground as tal shown in the picture, are going to be in construction next year and a half. It's really 20, 27 revenues and 28 revenues and EBITDA that really are the things that people need to be focused on and not what happens in 26. Obviously trajectory matters and these guidances and these milestones make sense, but in terms of the cash flow potential of this platform, it's really going to be shown in 27 and 28 both on the back of the scaling of all these projects and the resulting cash flows. Yeah, go ahead.

Thank you operator. It's clear that there were more questions on the queue and that we ran out of time. Please, please reach out to us through investorskyharbor.group and we'll be happy to answer them either via email or with a follow up call. Also, additional information is available on our website at www.skarabor.group and again, we want to thank you for your participation this afternoon.