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May 14, 2026 6:05 PM 45 min read

Sky Harbour Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Sky Harbour Group (AMEX:SKYH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/103067347

Summary

Sky Harbour Group reported a significant increase in assets under construction, reaching $352 million, with a $75 million increase from the previous year.

Revenues increased by 56% year over year and 8% sequentially, driven by new campus openings and higher occupancy rates.

Operating expenses rose due to new campus openings and non-cash expenses from new ground leases.

The company expects gross profit margin expansion from upcoming campus phases in Miami and Addison, with a focus on operational efficiency.

Sky Harbour Group announced a guidance for 2026 with an expected revenue run rate of $42-$46 million and an adjusted EBITDA run rate of $4-$6 million by year-end.

The company is focusing on expanding in Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, emphasizing profitable growth over simply increasing the number of locations.

Sky Harbour Group highlighted a successful pre-leasing strategy, achieving 68% occupancy at Miami Phase 2 upon opening.

Management emphasized the potential for operating leverage due to high upfront capex with growing revenue potential.

The company reported strong liquidity with $368 million in available resources, including cash and unused credit facilities.

Sky Harbour Group is actively pursuing investor relations initiatives, increasing conference participation to engage with investors.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

Tal

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

Tal

OPERATOR

Operator, please go ahead with the queue for the questions. At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question you can send via webcast in the Q and A box. Your first question comes from Ryan Mayers with Lake Street Capital Markets. How are lease up and pricing trends progressing at the newer campuses and what evidence today best demonstrates the operating leverage in the model?

Tal

Michael Thompson (Analyst)

Your next question comes from Michael Thompson with BTIG during the fourth quarter 25 call. You mentioned prioritizing site acquisition targets based on those with the highest NOI generation potential. How many locations would be on the top tier of your wish list and how many of these are you actively pursuing ground leases on?

Tal

Dave Storms (Analyst)

Tal

John

Your next question comes from John. What are annual rent escalators in the leases? And is the 23% release tap compared to the initial rent or the rent accounting for annual rent increases?

Tal

Mike

Your next question for Mike. What's the tenant retention rate for the portfolio?

Tal

Tenant retention rate. So I don't know that we've actually ever compiled those statistics. I would say the vast majority of our residents whose leases come to term are the next resident. Right. That's a really good. But I don't think we actually have those numbers.

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

ck

Your next question from ck. Can you speak about your recent investor relations initiatives and conversations you're having with potential investors or partners?

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

Steve

Your next question from Steve. What's your G and A expectations as you grow the company?

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

Jack

Your next question from Jack. What are annual rent escalators in the leases and is the 23% release tap compared to the initial rent or the rent accounting for annual rent increases?

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think we answered that one already. Next question.

OPERATOR

I'd now like to hand over the call to Francisco Gonzalez Opera.

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

I think there are more questions here still.

OPERATOR

Yeah, we just had a repeat of a question, but let's see if I think there are others now.

ck

We'll wait for a moment for the next question. Your next question from ck. I noticed you issued some shares using your ATM facility. Why was this needed? Given the robust liquidity you have, do you expect this to continue?

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks for the question. As some of you may be aware, we enter into a facility with Yorkville securities late December, early January. And that facility also as part of the facility or separate from the facility, we also added them to our ATM program that is also run with B. Riley and we basically in Q1, we test drove Yorkville as an ATM agent on a few days Q during the quarter. Next question. Okay, here we go.

John

Can you. This is the next question. Can you provide details on economic occupancy that is 103% for campuses open for more than six months? How high can economic occupancy go?

Tal

Joe

Your next question comes from Joe. Can you talk about the competitive landscape? Have there been additional competitors entering the market?

Tal

DeHart

Your next question from Mr. DeHart. On an occupied square feet basis, OPEX per square feet is running around $15 for the obligated group. Why should future properties be any.

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

Tal

Dave

Your next question from Dave. The conflict in the Middle east has impacted fuel prices. Do you anticipate this impact being immaterial, providing a tailwind or creating headwinds for fuel revenue? On the income statement,

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

Pete

Your next question from Pete. What are the 2026 guidance assumptions to achieve revenues of $42 million to $46 million and adjusted EBITDA of 4 million DOL million?

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

I'd now like to turn the call over to Francisco Gonzalez for closing remarks.

Francisco Gonzalez (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

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