GEN Restaurant Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

GEN Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:GENK) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
GEN Restaurant Gr reported an 8.8% decrease in same-store sales for Q1 2026, primarily due to economic challenges and high gas prices in California.
The company is undergoing strategic initiatives, including a partnership with Chubby Cattle for five restaurants and streamlining menu options to manage food costs.
GEN Restaurant Gr is expanding its consumer packaged goods (CPG) division, projecting a run rate of over 2,000 supermarket locations by 2027, with potential revenue exceeding $100 million annually in three years.
Operational highlights include the launch of a digital platform, acceptance of cryptocurrency payments, and development of a Gen loyalty program.
Management expressed cautious optimism for future growth, balancing restaurant operations with CPG expansion, while slowing new restaurant openings to five to seven in 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tom Kroll (Chief Financial Officer)
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
Tom Kroll (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
We have gained a lot of improvement on the food cost side, but in terms of sales decrease, it is kind of the same as the first quarter. Consumers are definitely getting pressured because of things like the fuel costs and all that, especially in California. We make up a good percent of our stores there. So we have not seen any improvements in.
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
I know that you took the price increase during the quarter, which works out to about 2.5%, but can you talk to what average check trends have been quarter to date? I'm just trying to figure out how to flow the price increase through for modeling if there's any mix pressure against it.
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
Right. In the first quarter, there was really no material change in our check. I think we've seen a pickup in the second quarter a little bit from the price increase.
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
Todd. I need a little clarity. Is the question based on the growth of the restaurant side or growth on the CPG side? I'm sorry, no.
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks David.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And once again, if you would like to ask a question, simply press Star one on your telephone keypad. The next question comes from the line of JP Wollum with Roth Capital Partners please go ahead.
JP Wollum (Equity Analyst)
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
JP Wollum (Equity Analyst)
Okay, sounds good. And then thinking about some of the operational initiatives you talked about. I know we talked about them last quarter as well. I'm not sure if you can kind of parse out when exactly some of those took effect, but anything you can share in terms of kind of quantifiable impacts in the quarter to date in terms of restaurant level margin from those initiatives.
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
JP Wollum (Equity Analyst)
In switching gears in terms of the retail business. But I think last time we spoke the kind of estimated contribution for the year was around 10 million. And just seeing the sort of pace of distribution wins that you guys press release. I'm just curious if if that number and that kind of expected contribution for the year has changed at all.
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
It will change for sure. We are probably going to establish a projection on the next quarter, but no later than the third quarter. We have definite numbers coming in and we will exceed that.
JP Wollum (Equity Analyst)
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
on the supermarket side or the restaurant side?
JP Wollum (Equity Analyst)
On the supermarket side.
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
JP Wollum (Equity Analyst)
Yep, that's very helpful detail. I appreciate it. Best of luck, guys. Thank you.
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And that concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn it back to Mr. Kim for closing remarks.
David Kim (Chairman and CEO)
Thank you very much for always believing in what our brand is. We are taking a very good look at the new direction and we're very excited about the growth.
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