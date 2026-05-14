If You Invested $100 In Tower Semiconductor Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 23.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.68%. Currently, Tower Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion.

Buying $100 In TSEM: If an investor had bought $100 of TSEM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,460.04 today based on a price of $278.45 for TSEM at the time of writing.

Tower Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.