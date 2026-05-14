Blaize Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fk52zf2i/
Summary
Blaize Holdings reported Q1 2026 revenue of $2.7 million, reflecting a 170% year-over-year increase despite a global memory shortage impacting server availability.
The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $130 million and anticipates a back-half weighted revenue distribution due to the timing of large orders and data center expansion.
Strategic initiatives include expanding the Neotensor contract to a potential $70 million value, launching Blaze AI Services starting with a Face Recognition AI service, and establishing partnerships with Winmate and Nokia for AI innovation and infrastructure development.
Blaize Holdings closed a $35 million equity offering to strengthen its balance sheet, support commercial commitments, and advance AI Services development and platform advancement.
Management highlighted the transition to higher-margin, recurring revenue from AI services and emphasized the strategic focus on hybrid AI infrastructure to meet the shifting market towards sovereign AI and edge deployment.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lana Adair (Investor Relations)
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
Harminder Samey (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again, please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Again, to ask a question at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Our first question comes from Kevin Cassidy with Rosenblatt Securities. Your line is open.
Kevin Cassidy (Equity Analyst)
Yes, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on maintaining the $130 million for the year. When we look at that $130 million, how would you expect it to be spread across geographically for you?
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
So it's the NEO Tensor contract of course is expected to contribute a significant portion of the 130. There are other opportunities in Asia PAC through the Nokia Partnership. You know Datacom is the one that we announced, you know that should start to feature towards the end of Q4 and we have other edge opportunities in Europe that also expected to be part of that 130 number. So it's spread around Europe, Asia PAC, Dinakura, if you wanted to add, the
Kevin Cassidy (Equity Analyst)
pipeline is quite strong in North America as well and we are beginning to discuss some commercialization via orders in the US as well as in Africa as well as they materialize. We will of course be sure to announce them. Okay, maybe could you also talk about the effect that maybe the war in Iran might have on some of your opportunities there for security?
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Cassidy (Equity Analyst)
Right. Okay, I'll go back in the queue.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Richard Shannon with Craig Hallam Capital Group. Your line is open.
Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)
Well, thank you Dinnaker and Harmander for taking my questions. I'll ask a very quick tactical question here regarding the outlook here for the second quarter. Harminder, I think you mentioned you're targeting $11 million for one particular customer. Is that the estimate or starting point you would like us to think about or could it be somewhat or meaningfully higher than that?
Harminder Samey (Chief Financial Officer)
It'll be somewhat higher, but again it depends on just getting maybe in our one to ones. Richard, we can talk a little bit more openly about that, but for now we have good visibility on getting the Neurotensor delivered in addition to one or two others that we have in mind.
Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
Harminder Samey (Chief Financial Officer)
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
And just to add that although we spoke about these two or three areas, there's quite a strong and compelling roadmap behind this that we are announcing and showing our early access partners and it's resonating well with them. This is actually helping us significantly in terms of translating the conversations into actionable, you know, how they place orders and become long term partners with us.
Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
Harminder Samey (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks for all that guys. I will jump out of line.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Craig Ellis with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open.
Craig Ellis (Equity Analyst)
Danikar Harmander. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to pick up where you left off talking about AI services and just clarify, inside of the expectation for 130 million in revenues this year, what have you incorporated for AI services?
Harminder Samey (Chief Financial Officer)
If I take a combination of the hardware and some of the software, probably about 15 to 20%. Got it.
Craig Ellis (Equity Analyst)
And then another lens into the 130 million. We've got more HBM dependent configurations and HBM free configurations. If we look at the 130 million on the system side of the business away from services, how does the expectation split between what's dependent upon HBM and
Harminder Samey (Chief Financial Officer)
Craig Ellis (Equity Analyst)
Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced again. That is star 11 to ask a question. Our next question comes from Scott Searle with Roth. Your line is open.
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Harminder Samey (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful. And lastly if I could, I'll throw out one more just the competitive landscape, it's rapidly shifting, it's rapidly evolving out there in terms of edge AI and data center hybridization. I'm wondering who you're seeing on the short list and who you're really competing against besides the large obvious guys, thanks.
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Sure.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn it back to Dhanakar Munagala for closing remarks.
Dinakar Munagala (Chief Executive Officer)
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