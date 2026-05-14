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May 14, 2026 5:59 PM 26 min read

Transcript: Jefferson Capital Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Jefferson Capital (NASDAQ:JCAP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t2a8u8tt/

Summary

Jefferson Capital reported record collections of $310 million, a 19% increase from the previous year, and revenue of $176 million, up 14% year over year.

The company highlighted its strategic advantage in the auto finance sector, with a focus on portfolios affected by rising vehicle prices and interest rates.

Jefferson Capital's strategy includes a strong focus on legal channel collections, with significant improvements in process efficiency leading to increased suit volumes.

The company's cash efficiency ratio was 73%, driven by collections from the Bluestem and Conn's portfolio purchases, and it maintained a strong financial position with a leverage ratio of 1.79 times.

Management expressed confidence in future portfolio supply due to elevated consumer delinquencies and charge-offs, and highlighted a robust outlook for portfolio purchases.

A new amendment to the senior secured revolving credit facility increased committed capital to $1.15 billion, enhancing liquidity and strategic optionality.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Burton (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Christo Rylov (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star, then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question today is from David Scharf with Citizen Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Scharf (Equity Analyst)

David Burton (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

David Scharf (Equity Analyst)

Christo Rylov (Chief Financial Officer)

David Scharf (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you very Much.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Robert Dodd with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)

Christo Rylov (Chief Financial Officer)

Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)

David Burton (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)

Got it, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Randy Benner with Texas Capital. Please go ahead.

Randy Benner (Equity Analyst)

Hey, I just have. This is super helpful disclosure. Appreciate it. On the Revolver, was it 250 that was drawn overall? Christo, I just didn't catch that part of your commentary.

Christo Rylov (Chief Financial Officer)

254 million was drawn. Yeah.

Randy Benner (Equity Analyst)

David Burton (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Randy Benner (Equity Analyst)

Christo Rylov (Chief Financial Officer)

Randy Benner (Equity Analyst)

All right, got it. Thanks. Thanks for the answers.

Christo Rylov (Chief Financial Officer)

Of course.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Unison with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Unison (Jefferies)

Hello. Thanks for taking my question. So we see from earlier competitors earnings announcement that there's some positive momentum in the overall space. Wanted to hear what you have seen about any interest from the competitors, any changes in dynamic and especially when it comes to changes in interest in non credit card space receivable. Thank you.

David Burton (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Unison (Jefferies)

Yes. Thanks for that question. And you're right, it is an important

David Burton (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Unison (Jefferies)

Great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Burton for any closing remarks.

David Burton (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much. Looking forward. We're excited about the growth prospects of our business for the remainder of this year and beyond. We've built an outstanding platform over the past 23 years and we're in a great position to capitalize on opportunities as the market continues to evolve. Thank you all for joining us today and we look forward to providing another update on our second quarter earnings call.

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