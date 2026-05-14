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May 14, 2026 5:55 PM 23 min read

Elutia Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ncq36bu7/

Summary

Elutia reported Q1 2026 financial results with total net sales of $3.1 million, a 6% increase year-over-year, and a GAAP gross margin of 58%, up from 47% in the prior year.

Strategic initiatives included advancements in the NXT41 regulatory program, bringing an automated manufacturing platform online, and engaging in two strategic processes related to divesting Simpliderm and exploring acquisition interest in their cardiovascular product line.

The company anticipates FDA clearance for NXT41 in Q4 2026 and for NXT41X in the first half of 2027, with commercialization efforts focusing on the concentrated $1.5 billion U.S. breast reconstruction market.

Operational highlights included a strong balance sheet with $36.5 million in cash and escrow, and the potential for a blockbuster product in NXT41X with significant market opportunities and unmet medical needs in breast reconstruction.

Management expressed increased confidence in FDA interactions and emphasized the commercial readiness and strategic focus on the NXT41X platform as key to future value creation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bernadine Cherniak (Moderator)

Randy Mills (Chief Executive Officer)

Matt (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator. We're now ready to open the line for questions.

Frank Takanen (Equity Analyst)

Randy Mills (Chief Executive Officer)

Frank Takanen (Equity Analyst)

Randy Mills (Chief Executive Officer)

Frank Takanen (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. Maybe on just my last one, how do you think about maybe timelines around Simpliderm and cardiovascular understanding? It's always challenging to predict, but any wide goal posts you'd provide?

Randy Mills (Chief Executive Officer)

Frank Takanen (Equity Analyst)

Yep. Very helpful. Thank you. I appreciate the color as always.

OPERATOR

All right then. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That does end our Q and A session and concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating.

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