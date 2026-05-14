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May 14, 2026 5:54 PM 31 min read

Transcript: GameSquare Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lSzKJbOc

Summary

GameSquare Holdings reported a 95% year-over-year increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, reaching $14.5 million, driven by acquisitions of Qlik and TubeBuddy.

The company's strategic initiatives include expanding its presence in the creator economy through acquisitions, aiming to integrate content, community data, and performance marketing.

GameSquare Holdings is optimistic about future growth, maintaining its revenue guidance of $85-90 million for 2026, with a focus on profitability and increasing brand partnerships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Justin Kenna (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Munoz (Chief Financial Officer)

Justin Kenna (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the analyst question and answer session. To join the question queue, you may press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, Please press star then 2. The first question comes from Jack Van Der Are with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Jack Van Der Are

Justin Kenna (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Van Der Are

Okay, great to hear there. And maybe if I could just shift gears. The digital asset strategy, I'm not sure if you've had a chance to digest, but there is some progress made on the Clarity act in the news today. Can you maybe just touch on your overall digital asset strategy with dialectic and kind of any thoughts on looking at dual assets to be integrated throughout your core business?

Justin Kenna (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Van Der Are

Justin Kenna (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Van Der Are

Okay, great. And I said that was my last question. Just one more for clarity going forward now, starting with the second quarter, are we now in a steady apples to apples basis now given all the acquisitions that have been integrated and divestitures is now 2q a clean compare for the rest of this year.

Mike Munoz (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks. I can take that one. Yeah. Q2 will have like full quarter contribution to Tubebuddy, but it's still year over year, right? Like Q2 of 25, those results are going to exclude Qlik, and TubeBuddy.

Jack Van Der Are

Okay, thank you very much guys. I appreciate the time. I'm going to hop back in the queue.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Greg Gibas with Northland Security. Please go ahead.

Greg Gibas

Justin Kenna (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Gibas

So yeah, certainly remaining opportunistic on that front.

OPERATOR

Okay, that's great. Appreciate your stance there. I'll take remaining questions offline. Thanks guys.

Justin Kenna (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This brings to a close GameSquare's 2026 first quarter financial results conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

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