Transcript: GameSquare Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for the GameSquare Holdings 2026 first quarter conference call. On the call today we have Justin Kenna, GameSquare CEO, and Mike Munoz, CFO. During the call, all participants are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session before Management discusses the results. I would like to remind everyone that certain statements on this call may be forward looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward looking statements. For information about forward looking statements and risk factors, Please see your 10K for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which will be available on the Company's website or with the securities and Exchange Commission. I will now turn the call over to GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna. Justin, please go ahead.

Thank you and good afternoon to everyone joining us on today's call. GameSquare Holdings is off to a solid start in 2026. Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations during what is typically the seasonally slowest period of the year and we're excited by the momentum we're seeing across our platform. Our performance reflects the organic contribution of the integrated business that we've built as well as the early benefits of Recent acquisitions including Qlik, our creator marketing and talent business, our creator, marketing and talent business and TubeBuddy AI enabled software and workflow platform for creators and brands. We believe these acquisitions have meaningfully expanded our position in the creator economy, providing our customer with a single entry point for reaching these audiences. Qlik gives us a deeper ability to identify, manage, deploy and monetize high value creators for brand and publisher campaigns, while TubeBuddy adds a scale technology layer that supports creators and digital publishers with workflow, analytics, optimization and AI enabled tools. Together, these capabilities strengthen our ability to connect brands, creators, publishers and audiences through a more complete and differentiated platform. We have seen clear evidence that Games first platform is resonating with larger clients and driving bigger opportunities within GSX and our broader agency business. Average deal size is increasing with 70% of programs now over 200k and we've doubled the number of $1 million plus opportunities. These are larger programs and larger clients and they are increasingly pulling in multiple parts of our ecosystem including creators, content, media, data, experiential production and live activations. Importantly, we believe that this validates GameSquare's strategy to serve as a gateway into the creator economy, combining proprietary data, technology, creator relationships and gaming expertise to help brands reach digital native audiences in more authentic, measurable and scalable ways. We are also continuing to execute a disciplined capital allocation strategy focused on driving growth, improving profitability and creating long term shareholder value. That includes investing behind the areas of the business where we see the greatest return potential, pursuing strategic M&A and evaluating opportunistic share repurchases. When we believe that the market is not appropriately valuing our business, we continue to expand the talent, technology and capabilities that make GameSquare unique. The recent addition of Justin Mikbat as Chief Growth Officer of Qlik, together with the signing of leading creators such as Stake, the second largest Roblox creator and others, further strengthens our position at the center of the creator economy. Combined with Qlik and TubeBuddy, these additions enhance our ability to scale high value talent, create new monetization opportunities, and deliver more integrated solutions for brand partners. We are excited by the direction that we're headed and believe that GameSquare is increasingly well positioned to deliver against our 2026 plan, With that as background, I'll use my time today to review our first quarter performance, discuss the progress that we're making across the business, and provide an update on our expectations for the year ahead. During the first quarter, we executed against several important strategic priorities and delivered strong financial results that were in line with our expectations. Reported revenue on a year over year basis increased by 95% and gross profit dollars expanded year over year by nearly 77% or by $2.4 million. The combination of revenue growth and higher gross profit continues to support the development of a more scalable financial model. Along these lines, we also improved our first quarter adjusted EBITDA loss year over year on a pro forma basis,, including the contribution from TubeBuddy. Our adjusted EBITDA loss was just 656k, which was consistent with our expectations for the seasonally slowest quarter of the year. Importantly, these results demonstrate the continued progress that we're making toward a full year of profitability. As a reminder, in February 2026 we announced the acquisition of TubeBuddy from Bend Labs in an all-stock transaction. TubeBuddy provides powerful search engine optimization, workflow analytics and productivity tools powered by proprietary AI which are used by creators and digital publishers to grow, manage and monetize their content. The acquisition adds a scale creator technology layer to our technology platform, which we believe will accelerate our strategy to build an integrated ecosystem spanning content, community data and performance marketing. Importantly, the the accretive acquisition of TubeBuddy demonstrates the evolution of our M and A strategy. As our scale increases and our capabilities expand, we are focused on pursuing compelling operating assets that we expect to be accretive to earnings. Just this morning we announced the appointment of Justin Micklat as Chief Growth Officer of QLIK and added several major creators to qlik's roster including Stake, the second largest Roadblocks creator. The newly added talent is expected to generate more than $5 million of incremental annualized revenue while enhancing GameSquare's ability to connect leading creators with global brands to its integrated platform, spanning, talent management, data analytics, creative services and experiential activations. These additions provide several important benefits to GameScore First, Stake and other recently added creators expand our reach. Secondly, Justin brings a proven track record of scaling and monetizing leading digital talent. Thirdly, these additions create profitable creator driven revenue streams with attractive operating leverage and finally, they reinforce GamesCo's ability to consistently attract and retain top tier talent in an increasingly competitive market. Adding high impact creators materially expands our presence and enhances our ability to drive higher value brand partnerships, increase campaign volume and improve monetization across our platform. These positive trends reflect the strength of our platform and our ability to consistently attract and retain top tier talent in an increasingly competitive market. Our integrated platform is driving strong momentum as we provide valuable solutions that connect brands, creators and consumers at scale. One of the clearest examples of this progress was the performance of our GameSquare Experiences division or GSX, which generated record first quarter 2026 bookings of more than $10 million. This performance was driven by continued demand from leading video game publishers and global brands seeking to connect with Gen Z and Digital first audiences through authentic, measurable campaigns. Importantly, GSX currently serves many of the largest video game publishers in the world, underscoring the relevance of our platform within the global gaming ecosystem. GSX is a strong example of how GameSquare integrated platform is translating into real commercial momentum. The division brings together creators, content, data, media strategy, consumer products and large scale experiential execution to help bridge digital influence with real world engagement. During the quarter, GSX executed a range of live events, hybrid experiences and Digital first campaigns designed to connect online and offline communities. Other recent customer and partnership wins further validate the growing momentum we are seeing across GameSquare's ecosystem. During the quarter, we announced the fourth annual renewal of Zone's long-standing long standing partnership with Dairymax, reflecting the continued value we are delivering for recurring brand partners. We also expanded our partnership with Capcom to support the global launch of Resident Evil Requiem, the newest title in the globally recognized Resident Evil franchise. In addition, we continue to see strong execution across Faze Esports. Phase one the Six Invitational 2026 taking home $1 million in prize money which contributed to revenue in the first quarter. This marks the second consecutive year that Faze Esports has earned the title of World Champion and we believe it is powerful validation of Faze's position at the top of global competitive gaming. Now onto Q2 positive first quarter trends recently accelerated and we are encouraged by the growing momentum we are seeing early in the second quarter and the visibility we are building. For the balance of the year, we believe our integrated platform is resonating with brands and publishers as they increasingly look for measurable creator led solutions that combine digital reach, real world engagement and authentic connections with Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Millennial audiences. Recent wins include the continued expansion of our work with several leading global video game publishers. We've already started we have already started multiple new programs that are expected to contribute to second quarter sales while also building a broader pipeline of opportunities for the second half of the year. These programs reflect the increasing demand we see for GameSquare ability to combine creators, content, live experiences, media data and production into integrated campaigns that engage both digital and in real life audiences. In addition to the momentum we are seeing with individual publisher programs, we are also building a strong track record helping leading game publishers and brands launch, promote and extend engagement around major titles and gaming communities. This includes identifying and procuring the right creators, developing the creative strategy and helping deploy campaigns across content, media, live experiences and community channels. During the first quarter of 2026, this area of the business generated approximately $2.2 million of revenue. This includes recent programs for Capcom, Ubisoft and other leading game publishers. We expect this to be a major contributor into Q2 and certainly in the back half of 2026. We are also gaining strong traction in what we view as an important intellectual property creation opportunity for brands and publishers. Programs such as into the Zone for Epic Games and the Roblox Creator Showdown demonstrate our ability to develop original repeatable formats that can be monetized across multiple aspects of the GameSquare ecosystem. These properties bring together creators, publishers, brands, content, media, live experiences, sponsorships, production and community engagement in a way that creates multiple high value revenue opportunities across our platform. Importantly, these programs are a strong proof of our land and expand strategy across into the Zone for Epic Games and the Roblox Creator Showdown. We have developed multiple pieces of IP with our clients supporting approximately 10 events globally in 2026 and generating approximately $5.5 million of revenue today. We have already locked in events in the us, Germany and London, with an event in Brazil coming highlighting both the global production capabilities we've built and the opportunity to expand successful programs into additional markets, formats and commercial relationships over time. We are also seeing strong momentum at Qlik. With the recent addition of several high profile creators, QLIK is positioned to deliver what we expect in Q2 to be the largest quarter in its history. The timing of these additions, combined with the appointment of Justin Micklat gives us added confidence in our ability to scale talent, improve monetization and drive higher value brand partnerships with a focus on the US Market. A recent example of qlik's growth is the expansion of Hungry Boys' Hot Sauce, the viral hot source brand from YouTube collective the Boys, which launched in November of 2025 across HEB Grocery stores and has since expanded to spencers and nearly 300 World Market stores. This success highlights our ability to convert creator influence into scalable consumer products, retail distribution and incremental monetization opportunities. We expect to add additional commercially relevant creators to our platform during the second quarter, further expanding a talent ecosystem built to drive brand partnerships, consumer products, content and experiential revenue. Within Stream Hatchet, we recently launched Creator Communities which is a new way of managing the entire creator marketing process in one place, from creative discovery and onboarding to activation and reporting. As campaigns become more data driven and performance focused, companies are looking for platforms that can manage creator discovery, drive positive campaign execution and provide performance analytics in a single workflow. Creator Communities represents the next step in Stream Hatchet's evolution from a data analytics platform into a broader creator marketing platform. We expect this new AI enabled platform to begin generating revenue in the back half of 2026. Finally, we are seeing growth from brands and video game publishers across the globe. This includes meaningful opportunities across the Middle east and Asia within our agency business. As I mentioned before, our events business is producing multiple activations globally that coincide with some of the year's biggest cultural events. In addition, GamesCo will once again be well represented at this year's Esports World Cup which will take place from July to August and will feature a record breaking $75 million prize pool. As you can see, we believe that we are well positioned for a strong second quarter and an even bigger second half of 2026. We are attracting and retaining leading brand and publisher relationships, scaling creator led and experiential offerings and converting our position in gaming and youth culture into measurable commercial opportunities. With increasing visibility into the second quarter and the back half of the year, we remain extremely confident in our ability to execute against our full year sales and profitability outlook. Before I turn the call over to Mike, I want to briefly mention our upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders which will be held virtually on June 18, 2026. Stockholders of record as of April 23, 2026 are eligible to vote. Your vote is important. In addition to the routine matters being voted on, stockholders are being asked to approve a proposal that would allow us to restate our Certificate of Incorporation and make several governance and corporate structure updates. These include eliminating super majority voting requirements to amend our Certificate of Incorporations, declassifying our Board of Directors, increasing the number of authorized shares and making other non material changes. I want to emphasise that we believe this proposal is important to GamesCo's continued evolution as a public company. Importantly, we understand there may be some misconceptions around the proposal, particularly as it relates to the increase in authorized shares. Increasing authorised shares does not mean these shares are being issued, nor does it mean the company is automatically diluting stockholders. Rather, it is intended to provide GamesCo with appropriate flexibility to support our long term strategy, including potential strategic opportunities, growth investments, balance sheet management and other corporate purposes that may create value over time. We are asking shareholders to take a few minutes to review the proxy materials and vote their shares. Whether you own a large position or a small position, your vote matters and helps ensure your shares are represented at the Annual meeting. We appreciate the continued support of our stockholders and encourage everyone eligible to vote to do so as soon as possible. So with this overview I'd like to turn the call over to Mike to review our 2026 first quarter financial results.

Mike thanks Justin. Our reported results for the first quarter of 2026 reflect the successful strategies underway to drive profitable growth. Comparing our 2026 first quarter reported results to the prior year, total revenue was $14.5 million compared to $7.4 million. The 95% year over year increasegment in revenue was primarily due to the acquisition of Click and Tubebuddy as well as large growth in our Marketing Agency operating segment. Reported gross margin for the 2026 first quarter was 5.6 million or 38.4% of sales compared to 3.2 million or 42.5% of sales for the same period last year. The slight year over year decline in gross margin was due to the change in revenue by product mix. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 first quarter was 1.1 million loss compared to 6 million loss for the same period last year. The 1.5 million improvement reflects the strategies we are pursuing to drive profitable sales on a pro forma basis which includes a full quarter contribution of tubebuddy. Revenue was 15.8 million and pro forma adjusted EBITDA loss was just 0.7 million or 4.2% of pro forma revenue. We believe pro forma sales and adjusted EBITDA demonstrate the accretive contribution TubeBuddy will have on our financial performance. As of March 31, 2026, we had cash and cash equivalents and digital assegmentt treasury assegmentts of 35.9 million. GameSquare has a strong financial position with excellent liquidity to pursue strategic initiatives, invest in our operating platform and return capital to shareholders. With that overview, I'll turn the call back over to Justin.

Thanks Mike. We continue making progress scaling our business, growing sales and improving profitability. We also remain focused on balancing investment in in growth with disciplined actions to create long term shareholder value. In April we completed our largest monthly repurchase to date, buying back nearly 2.3 million shares for approximately $1 million, an average price approximately $0.0.44 per share. Since initiating the program in October of 2025, 2025, the repurchase has been estimated shares for approximately $3.5 million, an average price of approximately $0.47 per share. Following April's repurchase activity, we had approximately $11.4 million remaining under our current authorization which was expanded on April 14, 2026. We believe recent repurchases reflect both the strength of our balance sheet and our conviction that at current trading levels, share price does does not reflect the underlying value of the business we are building. As a result, we expect to remain opportunistic and disciplined in using our authorization while continuing to invest behind the growth opportunities across our platform. We are also positioning company for an accelerated accelerating growth. We are advancing our talent strategy with the addition of meaningful creator relationships that will add $5 million of incremental annualised revenue to our business. We plan to extend our agency and platform capabilities to drive growth in the US and internationally while pursuing opportunities to expand our reach into some of the largest, most high profile gaming markets. We believe these actions will drive new revenue streams in 2026 and beyond and further establish Gamesquare as a scaled leader in the global creator economy. Based on the momentum we see across the platform, our confidence in the year is is increasing and we are encouraged by how the second quarter is shaping up on a pro forma basis which reflects our plans for the tubebuddy business. We are reiterating our previously announced annual guidance for fiscal year 2026. We expect revenue in the range of 85 to 90 million dollars with gross margins of 35 to 40% and adjusted EBITDA of over 5 million dollars. Our outlook reflects continued organic growth and improving year over year profitability. With the structural efficiencies we have implemented and the operating discipline now embedded across the organization, we believe we are well positioned to scale profitability as the business grows. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident in our ability to deliver sustained value for our shareholders. So with this overview, Mike and I are happy to take Questions Operator, Please open the call up to questions. Thank you.

Okay, great. Good evening guys. Good to see all the moving pieces seem to be coming together and congrats on the maintained pro forma outlook. Justin, there's a lot to you covered a lot of ground there. I'm trying to figure out where I want to start in terms of the events side of the business. It sounds like there's quite a bit of things mapped out for the rest of this year and we have the World cup coming up as well. With all these new businesses you've acquired, including your agency kind of pipeline here, how are you looking at capitalizing and making the most of your events pipeline including maybe World cup and other major flagship game releases such as even GTA (knock on wood) down the road. Thanks.

Yeah, I think it's a great question, Jack. GSX was really formed in 2025. I think the growth of the GSX business has been incredibly pleasing. I think really it was born out of an extension of zone, our agency business and the two partner together hand in hand. Right. Like being able to I think post Covid being able to mix about digital strategy with in real life has been extremely important. So you know to be able to have multiple locked in events with epic games and Roblox, building new IP with them on both fronts, not only just here in the US but also internationally is incredibly pleasing. To your point around how we sort of think about moving forward, I think we've got a lot of locked in revenue there between those two major publishers which is exciting. Also includes some activations around the World cup so that hasn't been announced yet. So it's more of a watch this space but we certainly do, I think something that we're doing a lot better in bolstering Our commercial team is getting out and market really proactively right around a lot of these large cultural tent pole moments. So for the gaming space that might be things like GDC, TwitchCon, other big opportunities. But also obviously, you know, in the US with the World Cup around NFL and Super bowl, with the Olympics coming, we've been really proactive with inventory in pitching not only our current client base, but also new clients. And that's starting to translate into a really healthy sort of revenue pipeline. So yeah, really pleased about how that's progressing. The GSX team working hand in hand with Zone and being able to build out digital strategies, but also to bring them to life with, you know, those experiential and large IRL activations. Really pleasing. Yeah, I would reiterate that numbers. we're pleased with Q1, you know, but really like we said, for those that are tracking the story, there's real seasonality in our business. So a lot of that activity is picking up into Q2 in the back half of the year. So what's really pleasing Jack, and why we're so confident on these numbers is a lot of that revenue is locked in. Right. And so we're seeing a lot of sort of increased activity. We're getting a lot of RFPs at the moment and so we think there's real upside from there. But certainly we've got really healthy locked in revenue not just around game launchers and the game publishers, but as we mentioned around World cup and some of these big, cultural cultural moments.

Absolutely. So yeah, there's been a few catalysts I think that we see, Towards the end of last year and start of this year, the markets were hit. For anybody reviewing the financial statements, obviously that's the large majority of this net loss. Right. The unrealized losses from the fluctuation in those crypto numbers. We haven't been selling Ethereum like we talked about last time. We sold some Ethereum early on in a gain position to pay off our long term debt. So again, to reiterate from a long term debt perspective, we're clear there, we've got a really clean balance sheet now. Yeah, we're pretty bullish I think there's a number of indicators on ETH sort of moving up here, like you mentioned there, Jack. But again, I would reiterate, we don't consider ourselves a digital asset treasury in the traditional sense. There's a number of entities that have acquired Bitcoin or eth, and they're holding crypto into perpetuity. For us, from a balance sheet perspective, it's a cash management strategy, like we talked about, to see generating yield off of the Ethereum that we hold through dialectic. But we, you know, we have a very clear strategy in, you know, diversifying into stablecoin that we can generate yield off of and into cash. We want to buy back our shares or invest in growth assets. Our priority is our operating business while remaining bullish in the digital asset space. And again, you know, I would kind of reiterate that flywheel approach that I just don't think others have. Right. Which is our digital asset strategy has really benefited the core operating business. You know, we are. We've yielded close to $8 million in revenue and new deals from. Since we launched the DAT with RECT and Azuki and Rollbit, these, these Web3 companies that are trying to access Web2 audiences. So we remain bullish. There's a lot of opportunity for our operating business to drive revenue. We've got a great relationship with Dialectic who return higher-than-market yields. But in saying that, we'll continue to be opportunistic and look at ways to drive value for our shareholders. And I think we've shown that in buying back our shares through accretive M and A transactions, we remain bullish in the space, Jack. But our priority, I think, as we've shown, is our operating business. And we're extremely bullish about being able to scale that.

Okay, great. And maybe if I could just ask one more, this could be for Mike as well. Just kind of looking at. As your business scales, you're definitely a global business now, and you have a lot of events, a lot of different verticals that you're involved with, especially with these acquisitions. Now, you touched on the Middle east and Asia. Just curious to get a sense of how material are these other regions in the world. Are we in the early innings of this kind of ramp up? Just touch on all the different things you're involved with in the Middle east and Asia or just a highlight of a couple.

Yeah, I can kick off there. I can certainly add any color, if you would like. I would say that there'll be certainly news to come here in the near term. We have a strategic partnership in the Middle East Middle east where there'll be some more details to come. And I would expect revenue to flow into Q2 and certainly into the back half of the year. I would say that our opportunities in the Middle east are more advanced than those in Asia currently. We're just more early stage, but we are actively having discussions with a number of orgs on the ground in China currently, and there's certainly opportunities in multiple facets of our business from esports and partnering with Faith and licensing that brand into our event capability, which is really grown organically right through Roadblocks and Epic. And a lot of the clients we work with, they want to be activating globally. So that's been really organic and really positive. But in terms of I'd say meaningful kind of revenue flow and how advanced these discussions are. Middle east, much more so than Asia at this stage. We're in very active talks with some of the biggest automotive brands in Riyadh, and in the Kingdom and trade shows, airlines. There's a real pipeline there, active conversations. And we expect that to kind of be upside revenue into Q2 and certainly in the back half of the year. But I think there's a lot of opportunities in Asia as well and that, you know, I would expect that to realistically jack, you know, be a Q4 and 2027 impact on the P&L.

Great. Good afternoon, Justin. Mike, thanks for taking the questions. You know, Justin, you spoke to the broader pipeline of opportunities you're seeing heading into the second half of the year in terms of maybe annual revenue cadence,. Is the 40%, 60% split between first half, second half expectations still pretty fair and maybe tied to that. Could you speak to the overall brand campaign, spend, environment or outlook, as we move into your seasonally stronger quarters? Perhaps as it relates to demand trends? You saw in 2025. Yep. Yeah. Concussion buys, I think, Greg, high level, that's the right way to think about things, is sort of 40% in the first half of the year, 60% second half of the year. That's historically been correct. And we would expect it to be similar in saying that we would expect Q2 to be materially larger than Q1 and can confidently say that we've already exceeded revenue for Q1 and Q2 with what are we, six weeks to go,? So we're in really good shape. I think again, there might be a misconception that the company's gone backwards here from a big Q4 with profitability into Q1. But as you know and anyone following the story in this space, there is seasonality and not just sort of first half to back half. Like Q1 is historically the lowest quarter. And you'll see that by the amount of revenue growth that we've had year on year, we are really making progress. But the pleasing part is a lot of that revenue is sort of locked in. In terms of activity, I'd say it's picking up really aggressively. Start of the year was a little slow. It is generally, but I think there was a bit of uncertainty and fear out in the ad and brand sort of spend market, we've been seeing that pick up enormously over the last couple of months. RFP inflow, just a lot more activations, a lot more campaigns going on. I'd say a lot more activity than this time last year. Probably not just the macro factors. Also a combination of us growing our team and having more people out there and really growing and expanding our capabilities and services. But yeah, I think macro conditions right now right now are really quite pleasing in this space. But yeah, Q2 is shaping up really well back half of the year. Shaping up well and we're certainly on track to hit our numbers. Hey, that's great. You know, nice to hear about those accelerated client Wins early in Q2 here and appreciate that insight into the kind of trends and seasonality, you know, as kind of changing gears. You know, your M and A outlook for the foreseeable future is the integration of, you know, recent acquisitions and utilizing cash for share repurchases. More of a priority right now. Or would you say M and A is still a key focus? Just trying to get a sense of maybe your capital allocation priorities.

I would say the key focus is for operating business and getting it to scale, which we're starting to. I think we're getting a lot more efficient and really proving out that profitability thesis and I think to do that. We need to prove our profitability for the year, which we're extremely confident we will do in saying that. Certainly as we've mentioned, we will look to continue to repurchase our shares. We're extremely undervalued and we want to fix that and certainly putting our money where our mouth helps there. But obviously that first piece of proving out profitability also helps as it pertains to M and A. I think we're getting a huge amount of inbound. It is certainly, I would say a buyer's market right now, especially in our space. So a lot of really interesting medium sized assets from technology to performance marketing to media assets saying 10 to 40 mil rev range 10 to 20% EBITDA don't have access to capital, don't have access to liquidity that could fit in really well within our ecosystem. So we're definitely looking, Craig always at how do we get better, how do we get to scale, but how do we do so in a way that doesn't dilute shareholders, is accretive and makes sense where we can hopefully get multiples in public markets here as markets start to give us a few green lights. So the way we think about those, one has to be accretive. We're not looking at anything, just paying cash. But two needs to be relative value. We're not going to go and give a company what they might expect top line because our equity is undervalued and we do like to use equity as currency in those deals. We've got a strong balance sheet so obviously there's some flexibility there. So yeah, we'll remain to be opportunistic on the M and A front. I wouldn't say that it's a priority. I think our priorities are operating business, proving out these cash flow thesis is getting to scale. But we do have a fair bit of inbound on the M and A front. Again really cognizant of dilution, really cognizant of shareholder value. And those deals really do need to be relative value and we're very clear on the upfront. But I think there's a lot of people who see the value in what we're building. One plus one equaling five and wanting to be a part of this into the future.

This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Justin Kenna for any closing remarks. Please go ahead. Thank you. Yeah, just want to say thanks everyone for joining. You know, I think that Q1 is very much in line with where we expected to be. I think Q2 activity is really, really pleasing and if anything, we're a little ahead of where we thought we might be. So we are very, very much on track. We're making great progress and we're very excited to sort of catch up and give those updates to to all of you. But yeah, certainly making great progress and appreciate the support. So thanks everyone for dialing in. Cheers.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company's SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants' and analysts' statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.