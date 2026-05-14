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May 14, 2026 5:53 PM 40 min read

Data I/O Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bDfVmJYL

Summary

Data I/O reported Q1 2026 net sales of $3.3 million, down from $6.2 million in Q1 2025, with a net loss of $3.2 million due to lower revenue and one-time expenses.

The company announced a transformational acquisition expected to double its revenue and be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow, with a total consideration of $23 million.

Data I/O secured a $9 million direct investment to support this acquisition and future M&A activities, strengthening its balance sheet without incurring traditional secured debt.

Q2 2026 revenue guidance is set between $5 million and $5.4 million, indicating a sequential growth of at least 20% from Q1.

The company is focusing on expanding its programming as a service offering, with multiple contracts expected to be signed by the end of Q3 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jordan Darrow (Investor Relations)

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

Charlie Dubona (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question today comes from David Cannon with Cannon Wealth Management. Please go ahead.

David Cannon

Hi, good afternoon and congratulations on the transaction. Very exciting. First question is. You're welcome. First question is for Charlie. Bill. You call that. Bill called out a break even of $22 million with the restructuring. So in other words, Charlie, just to. To clarify, you're saying at $5.5 million per quarter, you'll essentially be EBITDA neutral, Is that correct?

Charlie Dubona (Chief Financial Officer)

And then what is this? Assuming gross margins stay roughly in line with where they've been. Yes. Yeah. Which we should see a slight improvement on some of the changes. We'll see more improvement with the acquisition, but. Yeah, that's a bright face. That's correct.

David Cannon

Okay. And then, Bill, you alluded to this will roughly double the size of the company. So let's say, for example, that number is 20 million in services. Is this a double digit. Is this like a 15% EBITDA margin business? How should we look at that in terms of modeling going forward?

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

David Cannon

And then in terms of the capacity to grow organically with the existing footprint or facilities that they have, what is the opportunity of that 20 million or so in revenue? Where do you think you can grow that organically with the current facilities that they have?

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

David Cannon

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Hickman with Ladenburg. Please go ahead.

John Hickman

Hey, John. Hi. Hi. So I'm new to this story and I appreciate and I sorry if this is naive of me or so, but could you elaborate a little bit more on the. It says that these guys do semiconductor handling, packaging. Why? With what's all going on, why is the seller wanting to sell?

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

John Hickman

who from the other companies staying with you?

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

Oh, I can't really get into those details. We just kicked off early due diligence. We'll be able to get more on that once we close and talk through really what the. What the. Not only the strategic rationale, but how we're going to lay each other's strategy up and how well they fit together in the future, the team members and things like that. That's a little way pretty much.

John Hickman

Okay. And then I missed one thing. How many warrants are going with this deal?

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

1,080,000.

OPERATOR

The next question. The next question comes from Howard Root with Fairhope Capital. Please go ahead.

Howard Root

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question, and congrats on the next step in this transformation. It's good to see. Howard, a couple questions. First, a little one of the 5 million in Q2 that you're kind of guiding toward, is any of that your programming as a service, has that started to kick in yet, or when do you see that kicking in? And what's kind of the scope of the size and ballpark? And you see that hitting your revenue?

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

Howard Root

Great, great. Thanks for that. Then in terms of the acquisition, it's, you know, if I do the numbers, 23 million, basically 20 million of that in cash. You're raising 9 million gross. You've got 5 million on your balance sheet. That still leaves 6, 7 million dollars kind of unaccounted for. How are you going to finance the rest of the acquisition?

Charlie Dubona (Chief Financial Officer)

I'll turn that over to Charlie. Well, we're looking at sort of a combination, potential combination of other sources of cash also potential debt or assumption of debt. They do have some debt on their balance sheet as it is right now. We may just bring that over. That might be the most expeditious way. But I think we're very confident about the ability to raise this to secure the rest of the financing.

Howard Root

So you need to raise more money in order to close the transaction. Is that one of the conditions of closing?

Charlie Dubona (Chief Financial Officer)

No, no, not raising. We don't need to raise more equity, but we think we can do it most likely with debt or absorption or assumption of their debt.

Howard Root

Okay. Okay. Then finally, in terms of the big, big picture, is this acquisition kind of a next step in the process or do you see this as kind of the step and now you've got to kind of, you've got your three legs of the stool, if you will, from what you have this programming as a service and then this. And then you've got to integrate and go forward. Or are you still looking at doing other acquisitions at the next six months to a year?

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

Howard Root

Okay, great. I appreciate all the color. Thanks. Congrats, guys.

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star then one to join the question queue. The next question comes from Robert Anderson with Penbrooke. Please go ahead.

Robert Anderson

Yeah, hi, Bill. Hey, Bob, I'm having a little trouble understanding what this acquisition actually does. On the one hand, you suggest it's a manufacturing company, somewhat similar to what you do. So I get the sense that they're right now a competitor, but then they

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Bill Wentworth, chief executive officer, for closing remarks.

Bill Wentworth (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

ladies and gentlemen. With that, we'll conclude today's conference call and presentation. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.

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