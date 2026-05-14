Applied Mat Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/heega5x3
Watch the full earnings call below:
Summary
Applied Mat reported record revenue and earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by strong demand in AI computing infrastructure and leadership in Foundry Logic, DRAM, and Advanced Packaging.
The company is forecasting over 30% growth in its semiconductor equipment business for 2026, with continued expansion expected through 2027 and beyond, supported by increased clean room capacity and customer demand.
Strategic initiatives include the expansion of AI-driven service solutions, the upcoming launch of the EPIC center to enhance customer collaborations, and recent acquisitions to strengthen packaging technologies.
Management highlighted improved gross margins, reaching 50% due to value-based pricing and cost innovations, with a forecast of $8.95 billion in revenue and $3.36 non-GAAP EPS for Q3.
Applied Mat is investing in scaling manufacturing capacity, with a focus on long-term growth in AI, Foundry Logic, and DRAM, while maintaining a positive outlook on future industry growth and technological advancements.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to the Applied Materials, Inc. second quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in a question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Sullivan, Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Mike Sullivan (Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Sullivan (Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations)
Thank you, Bryce. To help us reach as many people as we can on today's call, please ask just one question and no more than one brief follow up. Operator, let's please begin.
OPERATOR
Certainly. And our first question for today comes from the line of CJ Muse from Kenter Fitzgerald.
CJ Muse (Equity Analyst at Kenter Fitzgerald)
Yeah, good afternoon. Thank you for taking the question. You talked about eight-quarter rolling visibility with customers and I'm curious how that might be causing order patterns to change, perhaps upfront payments, a change in the pricing environment. Would love to hear how you're thinking about your relationship with customers given how tight equipment is and will likely be for years to come.
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
CJ Muse (Equity Analyst at Kenter Fitzgerald)
As a quick follow up, just on the gross margin side, you know, great guide with I'm assuming depressed China, how should we think about gross margins beyond the July quarter, particularly as it appears as silicon will continue to grow sequentially, you know, well into 20, 27 and beyond.
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
CJ Muse (Equity Analyst at Kenter Fitzgerald)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Stacy Raskin from Birdsee Research. Your question please.
Stacy Raskin (Equity Analyst at Birdsee Research)
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Stacy Raskin (Equity Analyst at Birdsee Research)
Got it. That's helpful. Thank you for my follow up. I wanted to ask about your manufacturing capacity. So you see you doubled it. So is it all ready to go? Like how much revenue? I guess how full is it? Maybe the question I'm asking is if it was full, how much revenue capacity could you actually support and is there actually more margin upside as that capacity
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
that you brought online actually starts to Fill up, Stacey. Yes. So on the first part, from a floor space perspective, it's ready to go and available. We would have to fit that up and hire people and as we ramp, so we have the capability of significantly expanding the output. Last quarter I said we could double as we're growing. It eats into that a little bit, but that's a rough approximation. So we have significant capacity available.
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Our job is to work with the supply chain and have the supply chain work at the same speed we are.
Stacy Raskin (Equity Analyst at Birdsee Research)
Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Vivek Arya from Bank of America securities. Your question please.
Vivek Arya (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
Thanks for taking my questions. You know, if we look at WFE growth this year, it's very strong, but it is still below semiconductor industry growth, mainly because semiconductors are being driven more by pricing rather than units. So Gary, I'm curious that as you look over the next, you know, one to three years, do you think that semiconductor industry growth comes more from units or it still continues to be reliant on pricing?
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Vivek Arya (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
And for my follow up, if your system sales are growing over 30% and there's a lot of discussion that maybe growth accelerates next year, how should we think about growth in ags given that level of growth? Is there some kind of correlation? Is there some kind of lagging growth that we can start to see acceleration even in AGS at some point.
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Timothy A.R. Curry (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Timothy A.R. Curry (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Timothy A.R. Curry (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thanks a lot, Gary.
Harlan Sir (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Harlan Sir (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Harlan Sir (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Agree. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Atif Malik From Citi. Your question please.
Atif Malik (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Hi, thank you for taking my questions. Gary, with your acquisition of NEXT in panel level packaging, can you help us understand how does that fit with your JV with BSEE? And what is the adoption timeline for large panel packaging?
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Atif Malik (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Great. Let's follow up. Bryce. I understand you guys do not comment on a particular project, but you said there are 10 new projects in the pipeline and there's a lot of investor interest in terrafab. Will that be a project that will be in the pipeline or is that more like next year?
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, just to correct the record, I said more than 10 and you're right, I can't name any. I can't be specific about any of those.
Atif Malik (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Thank you. Sorry.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Krish Senkar from TD Cowan. Your question please.
Krish Senkar (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Thanks for taking my question, Gary. The first one for you. Applied had an interesting slide at spie that showed dram1 delta node to be more litho intensive compared to one-gamma and obviously you have 4F² coming after that which is more dependent intensive. So I'm wondering do you expect one delta to be a big node and if so could that slow down the depth and H intensity in DRAM on an interim basis?
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Krish Senkar (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Thanks for that Gary. And this is a quick follow up either for you or Bryce. I understand your customers are giving visibility into 2028. I understand for your capacity and personal planning purposes there are also some new greenfield in NAND scheduled for 2028. Is it fair to assume 2028 could be a growth year for WFE after impressive 26 and 27 or is it too early to make that call?
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
We don't think it's too early Chris. I think we think it's secular growth. You know AI is the headline workload that's driving the secular growth. So we think you'll see more and more capacity plans from customers. That's the expectation is right now it is factory limited as we've said, but we expect customers to continue adding projects to grow the outlook.
Krish Senkar (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Thanks Bryce.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes to the line of Shane Brett from Morgan Stanley. Your question please.
Shane Brett (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Shane Brett (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Shane Brett (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Great, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Joe Quatrocchi from Wells Fargo. Your question please.
Joe Quatrocchi (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Yeah, thanks for taking the questions. I was wondering if you could talk about just applies position for greenfield versus upgrade. I would assume given your portfolio of debts and just the number of new greenfield fab projects, you know, expanding into next year. How do we think about just the accelerating growth opportunity for applied relative to peers?
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Quatrocchi (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Thanks. And then as a follow up increasing the AGS long term growth expectation. Can you help us just kind of bridge the gap? I think the prior target had included the 200 millimeter business that's now moved into systems. So I guess how do we think about the impact of that to the increase in the growth expectation?
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
And operator, we have time for two more questions today please.
Jim Schneider (Equity Analyst)
Certainly. And our next question comes from the line of Jim Schneider from Goldman Sachs. Your question please.
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Schneider (Equity Analyst)
And then as you. Thank you. And then as you look at your customers longer term plans, can you maybe share where they are seeing the greatest upside to the longer term forecast across those same areas? Thank you.
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Yeah, Jim, just also part of the question you asked earlier. We see a similar profile in 27 to what we're seeing in 26 and really that's being driven by AI computing. The markets that are growing the fastest in 26, we think they continue to grow at that same rate as a percentage of the mix in 27 and going forward.
Jim Schneider (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our final question for today then comes from the line of Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank. Your question please.
Melissa Weathers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Melissa Weathers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Got it. Thank you. If I can squeeze one last one in at the end of the call, just the epic center. I know you guys are a couple months away from, from unveiling that. So just any last couple statements you can make on what that could do to drive innovation and I don't know if it would be share gains or competitive advantage, but anything on the epicenter we should look forward to.
Gary Dickerson (President and CEO)
Melissa Weathers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Thank you.
Mike Sullivan (Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations)
Well, thank you Melissa for your questions.
Bryce Hill (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Sullivan (Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations)
All right, great. Thank you Bryce. And we'd like to thank everybody for joining us today. A replay of the call is going to be available on the Investor Relations page of our website by 5 o'clock Pacific time. And we would now like to thank you for your continued interest in Applied Materials.
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