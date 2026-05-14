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May 14, 2026 5:52 PM 21 min read

Full Transcript: Beeline Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lhQu88bn

Summary

Beeline Holdings reported that Q1 revenue more than doubled year-over-year, reaching $2.7 million, with significant contributions from mortgage, title, and equity segments.

The company emphasized its strategic focus on profitable transactions, reducing costs, and scaling its Beeline Equity platform, which offers a debt-free solution for accessing home equity.

Management expressed confidence in achieving a $100 million run rate by the end of 2027, highlighting improved unit economics, higher margin loan products, and cost-reduction initiatives.

Operational highlights included improved conversion rates, increased revenue per loan, and advancements in AI and automation, particularly with their MagicBlocks AI sales platform.

Management noted a narrowing of the adjusted EBITDA loss to $3 million and outlined a structured cost-reduction program, aiming for a meaningful reduction in cash burn during 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tiffany Milton (Chief Accounting Officer)

Nick Laiuza

Jess Kennedy (Chief Operating Officer)

Chris Moe (Chief Financial Officer)

Nick Laiuza

OPERATOR

We would now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two. And our first question for today will come from Calvin Sito with Crater Lake. Please go ahead.

Calvin Sito (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Hi Nick and Chris, thanks for the update. So I guess when we look at the balance sheet right, we ended quarter one with 1.9 million and we see that the adjusted EBITDA loss is about 3 million per quarter. So you earlier you mentioned about some capital levers that you could pull. So I Just wonder, could you elaborate on that?

Chris Moe (Chief Financial Officer)

Calvin Sito (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

again. If you have a question, please press star. Then one. Our next question will come from Greg McKinley with retail. Please go ahead.

Greg McKinley

Chris Moe (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And that will conclude our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Nick Laiusa for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Nick Laiuza

Look, I just want to thank everyone for their support of Beeline. We're in it to win it and we are motivated to continue to grow our business. And we look forward to the next earnings call. Thank you.

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