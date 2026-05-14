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May 14, 2026 5:51 PM 33 min read

Nano Nuclear Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=AWvZag5e

Summary

Nano Nuclear Energy reported a strong liquidity position with $569 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

The company submitted a construction permit application for its Kronos MMR microreactor to the US NRC, marking a significant milestone in its development timeline.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations, including those with Supermicro and EHC Investment, are expected to accelerate commercialization and de-risk future deployments.

The company is pursuing vertical integration across the nuclear fuel cycle and is in late-stage discussions for acquisitions related to nuclear fuel transportation.

Nano Nuclear Energy is exploring non-dilutive funding opportunities to support its projects, with a focus on government incentives and partnerships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Nanonuclear Q2 2026 financial results and business Update call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operating assistance, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matthew Barry. Thank you. You may begin.

Matthew Barry (Moderator)

J. Yu (Founder, Chairman, and President)

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Garcia (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Nate Pendleton (Equity Analyst)

Good evening and congrats on the continued progress regarding the biopon feasibility study. Can you provide some more detail around the potential timing of that 1 gigawatt of capacity and what this next steps look like from here?

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Nate Pendleton (Equity Analyst)

That's great. I appreciate all that detail, James. And then maybe for Jason, you called out evaluating non dilutive funding opportunities. Can you provide more details about what those opportunities are and directionally the size of the potential opportunity there?

Jason Garcia (Chief Financial Officer)

Nate Pendleton (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sheriff Elmo Grabby with btig. Please proceed with your questions. Hi.

Sheriff Elmo Grabby

Thanks and good afternoon. The new regulatory pathways for the NRC parts 53 and 57, is that something that could expedite UIUC or do you view this as more of like a commercial opportunity?

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Sheriff Elmo Grabby

mass deployment of reactor systems at fleet level. That is great color as always. Just one follow up. Out of curiosity, are there similar efforts in Canada to keep pace with what the NRC is doing?

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Sheriff Elmo Grabby

So. All right, thanks. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

No problem. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Samir Joshi with H.C. wainwright. Your line is now live.

Samir Joshi

Thanks for taking my questions. Just a few on the CPA I think you mentioned the CPA has been submitted. Any idea on when it will be accepted? And then does the 12 month timeline start from acceptance or has it already been triggered?

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Samir Joshi

Thanks for that Elar. Just switching subjects, I think in the commentary the M and A opportunities were mentioned including for transportation and some other areas. Are you looking at specifically transportation partners that will help you transfer nuclear fuel?

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Samir Joshi

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Subhash Chandra

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Subhash Chandra

That's good to hear. And on the Baruch on. Just curious, when do they secure a tenant or you know. Yeah, go ahead.

James Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Subhash Chandra

power for these different sites. So even though we've only publicly spoken about Texas, there are other opportunities with them even beyond that site. But yeah, they're currently going through the due diligence process with two big hyperscalers at the moment. Thank you.

J. Yu (Founder, Chairman, and President)

And again now we have reached the end of the question and answer session. Therefore, I'll now turn the call back over to J U for closing remarks. I want to thank everyone again for joining us on today's call. The interest and enthusiasm of our investors and market participants is important to us and we're very grateful for your support. We look forward to providing additional updates in the future. Have a great evening.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. We thank you for your participation.

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