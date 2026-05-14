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May 14, 2026 5:49 PM 37 min read

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/430698831

Summary

Virgin Galactic Hldgs reported a 26% reduction in operating expenses for Q1 2026, indicating improved financial management as they shift from R&D to capital investments.

The company continues to progress with its spaceflight operations, with the first new spaceship set to begin flight testing in Q3 2026 and spaceflight in Q4.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs has received strong early booking responses for their newly priced Spaceflight Expeditions and plans to increase pricing in future tranches.

Cash balance at the end of Q1 was $251 million, with additional proceeds from an ATM equity offering expected to support transition to commercial operations.

The company is on track to significantly increase the number of spaceflights per month by 2027 and expects positive cash flow by 2027 through enhanced unit economics and higher average ticket prices.

Full Transcript

Desiree (Conference Operator)

Eric Cerny (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

Doug Ahrens (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst)

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

Doug Ahrens (Chief Financial Officer)

Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, okay, thank you. And there's been a lot of general enthusiasm with SpaceX and space at large. And you have a lot of partnerships or institutional ideas around governments and spaceports as well. What are your thoughts on the evolution of more recurring revenue and also the nature of how you're different from SpaceX and what this may mean for your strategies or the industry at large with space being a big idea.

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, very helpful. Thanks. Best regards.

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Oliver.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Greg Conrad with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Greg Conrad (Equity Analyst)

Good evening. Hey, Greg, maybe just start with one clarification question. I mean, I think you mentioned 200,000 was that per passenger and how long do you expect that to be at that price level given I think in the past you talked about, you know, potentially filtering in some, you know, shorter cycle customers at a higher price point.

Doug Ahrens (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Conrad (Equity Analyst)

And then I think in terms of like the new sales at 750,000, I think you talked about maybe that coming in mid-2028, if I heard correctly. And I mean, if we think about that target base model that you've laid out, assuming 600,000 per ticket, as you kind of get to that higher price point, I mean, does anything change on the cost side or should we think of that as largely incremental to that base margin that you laid out on the initial fleet?

Doug Ahrens (Chief Financial Officer)

Right. So that's all going to be incremental because the cost here would not change. So this, as you pointed out, this model reflects average ticket price of 600,000. We, we put that in there a while ago. But as prices go above that level, that's all incremental and flows right through to the bottom line and adds to the EBITDA.

Greg Conrad (Equity Analyst)

I'll leave it at 2. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Greg.

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst)

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, no, that's. That's great. So very good. Oh, go ahead. Yeah. No, no, please, if you could remind me on the ramp question.

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. I was just wondering from a regulatory perspective, as you ramp, is there any ongoing recurring approvals? You're going to need that, you know, that in any way. Our risk to the recurring nature of flight, obviously for a month in January is not as quick as you want to be, but it's a heck of a lot quicker than what you've ever done.

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, I don't see something in the licensing effort.

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And just one last one, if I could. Have you reached out to the administration from a perspective of investment? Obviously, they have expressed interest in lots of different areas. Your emerging area might be an interest of them as well. And just curious, more from the investment side, if there's any conversation. Thanks.

Michael Coleglazier (Chief Executive Officer)

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Michael.

OPERATOR

Gabby

OPERATOR

Thank you.

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