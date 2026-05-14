Full Transcript: Pedevco Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Pedevco (AMEX:PED) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Pedevco reported Q1 2026 production of 8,091 boe per day, revenue of $40.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million, exceeding internal expectations.
The company completed a 1 for 20 reverse stock split and is focused on optimizing its development inventory, particularly in the DJ and Powder River Basins.
Pedevco addressed a net loss of $25.6 million, primarily due to a $31.3 million net loss on derivative contracts, with a significant portion being non-cash.
The company improved its working capital deficit by $27.1 million, resulting in a net debt of approximately $87 million at quarter-end.
Management reiterated full-year guidance for average production of 6,500 to 7,000 boe per day and adjusted EBITDA of $60 to $70 million, with capital expenditures of $16 to $20 million.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon and welcome to Padevco Corp's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants are in listen only mode. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Laurent Weil of Elevate ir. Please go ahead.
Laurent Weil
Doug Schick (President and Chief Executive Officer)
RT Dukes
Bobby Long (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you RT and good afternoon everyone. I'll walk through the key financial items for the quarter, focusing on the drivers behind the numbers rather than repeating figures Doug and RT have already covered. Starting with our first quarter results. Revenue for the quarter was 40.2 million, up 360% from 8.7 million in Q1 2025, that increase is almost entirely a volume story.
Bobby Long (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Nicholas Pope with Roth Capital.
Nicholas Pope (Equity Analyst)
Good evening guys.
Doug Schick (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey Nick, how are you?
Nicholas Pope (Equity Analyst)
RT Dukes
Yeah, so Nick, we really started in earnest in Q2, You know, just a broad update. We had two wells. We did get converted to rod pump in Q1 below budget performing to plan. So real happy with where we are. Good progress so far this quarter as well.
Nicholas Pope (Equity Analyst)
RT Dukes
Arthur
and Arthur to add to that also. That's Nick, that's partially why our optimization projects are planned mostly for spring, fall or spring, summer and fall is to. So we're not out there in the middle of winter.
Nicholas Pope (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And just trying to clarify a little bit on the development plans y' all talked about. Once that ramps up, I think y' all said one duck that you're working on in Wyoming and then is it that the remaining or. Sorry, yeah, the one DJ duck.
RT Dukes
Right, Correct.
Nicholas Pope (Equity Analyst)
Sorry. I'm looking for the split between DJ and. And Powder river as you kind of look at that second half development plan.
RT Dukes
So we're doing the. We're completing the duck in the DJ this summer and optimization projects are planned for the Powder river, the DJ and the Permian. But we haven't really split out exactly to the market what we're doing where they're just cost saving projects across the board. And then we're evaluating some other development options for later this year that we'll announce when we have those when we have that all tied up.
Nicholas Pope (Equity Analyst)
All right, well that's all I have for now. I can jump back in if somebody else has a question. Thanks. Look great guys.
RT Dukes
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Dave Storms with Stonegate
Dave Storms
Evening and appreciate you taking my question. Wanted to start maybe with the optimization plan. Just a clarification. These pump conversions and the interventions, is that across your entire portfolio or are there portions of your portfolio where it's not appropriate maybe to do an intervention? Just maybe any breakout there would be helpful.
RT Dukes
Dave Storms
That's perfect. I appreciate it. And then maybe just want to double click on development plans again. Should the environment, the macro environment stay kind of constructive for you, how would you characterize your ability to maybe go fast if needed? Do you feel like you have the capacity to really take advantage of, should that be the route you decide?
RT Dukes
Dave Storms
Understood, that's very helpful, thank you. And maybe one more, and I know you're kind of constrained from a government standpoint when it comes to hedging, but just given the volatility we're seeing in commodity prices, are you having to maybe spend more to put More hedges on or anything like that. Or maybe said another way, what are your thoughts on your overall philosophy around your hedging portfolio outside of the governance point?
RT Dukes
Dave Storms
That's great. Thank you very much and I'll get back to you.
OPERATOR
Great, thank you.
Douglas Schick
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