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May 14, 2026 5:48 PM 31 min read

Electrovaya Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2975/54003

Summary

Electrovaya reported a 20% increase in quarterly revenue to $18 million, while six-month revenue grew by 28% to $33.6 million.

The company highlighted the expansion of its battery technology platform into new verticals, including robotic applications and defense contracts.

Electrovaya emphasized its focus on energy storage products and the ramp-up of its Jamestown manufacturing facility, aiming to enhance production capacity.

Despite supply chain challenges, Electrovaya maintained a strong gross margin of 33.4% for the quarter, and net profit increased significantly by 404% year-over-year for the six-month period.

Management noted potential impacts from geopolitical uncertainties on customer ordering patterns but remains confident in long-term demand and growth.

Electrovaya's development of high power, mission critical energy storage solutions and next-generation niobium oxide anode batteries is progressing, with commercialization expected around 2027.

The Jamestown facility expansion is on track, with significant progress in site preparation and equipment installation, supporting long-term manufacturing strategies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings welcome to the Electrovaya Q2 2026 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, John Gibson, CFO. You may begin.

John Gibson (Chief Financial Officer)

Raj Dasgupta

John Gibson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Colin Rush (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much. Guys. Could you give us an update on validation and testing of the line that will go into Jamestown? Just want to see or just understand how far along you are in terms of that testing and when we might expect delivery of all that equipment into the facility in the U.S.

Raj Dasgupta

Colin Rush (Equity Analyst)

Raj Dasgupta

Colin Rush (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thanks so much guys.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Eric Stein with Craig Hallam. Please proceed.

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Raj Dasgupta

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Raj Dasgupta

I think, you know, it's not commercialized in material terms at this point. But the batteries, which I would call demo demonstration batteries which have been purchased, but there's very small numbers of them, they are being used in commercial activities right there at the airport doing work. The airline seems to be happy with them.

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Raj Dasgupta

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Theo Jenzabu with Raymond James. Please proceed. Theo.

Theo Jenzabu (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, great, thanks guys. Just Raj, picking backing off of your. The last question just there on energy storage, it clearly appears to be becoming much larger strategic focus for the company. And at this stage I guess are customer discussions primarily centered around like pilot scale deployments or are you beginning to see like maybe interest around like larger multi site commercial opportunities there just any color on that would be great.

OPERATOR

Craig Irwin (Equity Analyst)

Good evening.

John Gibson (Chief Financial Officer)

Raj Dasgupta

Craig Irwin (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Well, congrats on the progress. I'll hop back in the queue.

Jeffrey Campbell

Next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Seaport Research. Please proceed.

John Gibson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, thanks. My other question was I was glad to see the solid state battery work is accelerating. It would seem like a natural tech for certain military applications. I was just wondering if the traction that you're getting in that space with the Infinity technology might be paving the way for the solid state battery testing when you deem it's ready.

OPERATOR

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