CVD Equipment Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Nb72KqOh

Summary

CVD Equipment reported a significant decline in first-quarter 2026 revenue, down 70.9% year-over-year to $1.8 million, primarily due to lower CBD Systems revenue.

The company completed the sale of its SDC business to Atlas Copco for $16.9 million in cash, strengthening its balance sheet with approximately $23 million in cash and no long-term debt.

Strategic initiatives include transforming the business model to reduce fixed costs, exploring potential sale of assets, and focusing on the core CBD equipment business.

Operational challenges include geopolitical uncertainties and reduced U.S. government funding, impacting order flow, although there is increasing demand in aerospace, defense, and nuclear energy markets.

Management emphasized the importance of strategic transformation and disciplined cost management for future profitability, while acknowledging delays in turning RFQs into orders.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Catalano (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Rich. Our priorities are clear. Serving our customers, supporting our employees, creating value for our shareholders, and returning our core CBD equipment business to sustained profitability. Operator, we are now ready to open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Neil Cataldi (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys. Thanks for taking a couple questions for me. Appreciate the time. The first question, with the SDC sale complete and as you said, 23 million in cash on the balance sheet, can you help us think a little bit about the book value of the Central Islip property? The PPE on that's like 10.4 million. Is that reflective of what you believe the property is worth in today's market?

Richard Catalano (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

I think we can speak to the fact that we a while back had looked at a sale lease back that the valuation was more of that and the, and we can't talk about the, the write-up or anything of that sort. But you know, what we can speak about is that we think that that is a conservative number for the valuation. You know, we can't speak to having multiple valuations on the property at this point.

Neil Cataldi (Equity Analyst)

Okay. But that number that was previously in a transaction would be a fair number for investors to sort of think about. It was this number of years ago, correct? Yeah. You know, real estate prices have been fluctuating.

Richard Catalano (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

fairly dynamic, obviously there are dynamics associated during that period of time that was post Covid a lot of demand for high voluminous real estate. You know, the building is still a valued asset of the corporation.

Neil Cataldi (Equity Analyst)

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Cataldi (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks. Yeah, that's very helpful. I used the word data center,, which was the language that I think had been added to your filings. So I was just trying to figure out, you know, the sort of reason behind adding that language. And really just because there's so much activity in this space right now, it seems like you team could be, you know, sitting in a good position.

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Cataldi (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Okay. You previously used to talk about the PVT 200 system that was placed, you know, to an unknown customer other than I guess presumably Stony Brook. Is that still under evaluation?

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, Stony Brook, we have a relationship with Stony Brook where we sold them two tools. We continue to collaborate with Stony Brook and that will be in the future. The customer on the 200. that we had sold also was impacted by the, by the downturn in the US demand for, well, the US supply of silicon carbide wafers. So there is still an awaiting pattern. If there was news to share, we would have.

Neil Cataldi (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and last question. The strategic alternatives language has been pretty consistent for a few quarters. Is there any additional color on whether you're evaluating the business as a whole, specific product lines or what's left of the facilities, and any sort of timeline on when investors may hear if there's a conclusion to the review?

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, the SDC was a strategic initiative. The SDC sale, great group. You know, we, I think, benefited the shareholder by putting the cash on the balance sheet. And also all the employees have a new home. So we're pleased with that. As far as additional actions, we continue to look at options. We don't have anything to speak to today. When we do, we'll, of course, our shareholders will be aware of that.

Neil Cataldi (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks, guys. Look forward to connecting offline as well.

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, yeah, we look forward to it, Neil. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Paul Chayka with MSE Resources.

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, you are, Paul. How are you?

Paul Chayka

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Chayka

Yeah, sure. I just hadn't seen anything in press releases and I guess it's for a good reason, because it's not happening much. All right. Thank you very much. And your team's doing a great job, I think.

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Appreciate it, Paul.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to hand the floor back over to the management for any closing remarks.

Emmanuel Lakios (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. And thanks to everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest and support of CVD Equipment Corporation. If you have any questions, please feel free. Some of you do as well. To reach out to Rich or myself. This concludes today's call. Thank you.