$100 Invested In Applied Optoelectronics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.05%. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion.

Buying $100 In AAOI: If an investor had bought $100 of AAOI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,205.53 today based on a price of $197.18 for AAOI at the time of writing.

Applied Optoelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.