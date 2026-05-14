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May 14, 2026 5:44 PM 17 min read

Pixelworks Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5w44nd6a/

Summary

Pixelworks completed the sale of its Shanghai-based semiconductor subsidiary, resulting in a cash balance of $58 million and zero debt, positioning the company as a focused global licensing business.

The company is concentrating on expanding its TrueCut Motion platform, which was used in the high-profile theatrical release of 'Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft the Tour' generating significant box office success.

Pixelworks is targeting the premium large format theatrical market, forming partnerships with major cinema operators like Marcus Theaters and Odeon Cinemas Group to increase demand for its motion grading technology.

Despite not providing specific quarterly guidance, the company expects to maintain cash operating expenses around $2 million and generate $400,000 to $500,000 in quarterly interest income.

The company initiated a $5 million stock repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its financial position and strategic direction.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brett Perry (Investor Relations)

Todd DeBonas

Haley Mun

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, you need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for a name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while you compile the Q&A roster. One moment for our first question. Our first question will come from line of Suji Da Silva from Roth Capital. Your line is open.

Suji Da Silva

Hi, Todd. Hi, Haley. How you doing? So, quick question for Haley. So the 2 million you expect in cash OpEx, I think that compares if I adjust the 1Q number to 2.9 million. Is that the right magnitude of savings from the streamlining efforts? Just want to understand. Well, the ballpark level.

Haley Mun

Yeah. So did you take the 5.2 million minus the restructuring costs and minus the stock compensation? Yeah. And then there's also some, you know, benefit in Q2 from like, you know, layoffs that happen in, in Q1. And they're just normal salaries. So. Yeah, that. That would be the number.

Suji Da Silva

Okay, so that's a good run rate to go forward then. Two million roughly. Good. Okay, great. Thanks. Okay. And Todd, let's see the partner strategy. Which of the partners you've already announced is most strategic to near term revenue generation and maybe what's your partnership plan going forward? Do you have the people in place or are there key partners you still need to secure to establish a licensing base.

Todd DeBonas

Suji Da Silva

And then Todd, you talked about adjacencies to truecut. I know you wanted to kind of wait till some of those came to light, but you know, how should we think about just the areas that are in your purview beyond truecut, just to understand where we might be going with the asset you already have in place?

Todd DeBonas

Suji Da Silva

Well, that color is definitely helpful, Todd. I appreciate it. And then maybe last two questions. You announced the switch from the at-the-market to the buyback that's a good start there. Just wondering, you know, with the cash balance you have what an organic or other concepts for that. Just any color there would be helpful.

Todd DeBonas

Suji Da Silva

Todd DeBonas

Suji Da Silva

Okay, that's very helpful, Todd. Thanks. Appreciate the answers. Thanks.

Todd DeBonas

Great. Thanks, Suji. I appreciate the interest as always.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I'd like to turn it back over to management for closing remarks.

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