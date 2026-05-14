AuthID Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qwkxsmu7/
Summary
AuthID reported a 62% year-over-year revenue growth for Q1 2026, reaching approximately $480,000, driven by new enterprise customer contracts.
The company secured $4.2 million in bridge loan financing to support ongoing enterprise engagements and reduce annual operating expenses by $3.5 million starting Q2 2026.
AuthID launched a quantum-resistant biometric authentication platform, marking a significant technological milestone and engaging in discussions with major enterprises for deployment.
The company is actively engaged with more than a dozen prospective customers across various sectors, with potential contracts that could significantly boost revenue.
Management highlighted a focus on strategic opportunities, including capital market initiatives and partnerships, to enhance shareholder value and support long-term growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sa. Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AuthID first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Graham Murray, General Counsel. Please go ahead.
Graham Murray (General Counsel)
Ron DeGuro (Chief Executive Officer)
Ed Salito (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered or wish to move yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. One moment for our first question. Our first question comes from Ricky Solomon with Wilmot. Your line is open,
Ricky Solomon (Analyst)
Ricky. If your line is muted, could you please unmute the line? Your line is open to ask a question. Can you hear me now? Sorry about that. Hey, Ron, can you, if possible, give any more detail you're comfortable with about the POCs you're working on now?
Ron DeGuro (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
again, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. One moment for our next question. Did you want me to go and remove him because he looks like he put us on. You on hold? One moment for our next question. Our next question is a follow up from Ricky Solomon of Wilmot. Wilmot, your line is open.
Ricky Solomon (Analyst)
OPERATOR
Again, ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. And I'm not showing any further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Ron.
Ron DeGuro (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thank you. Thank you everyone for joining us today. If you have any further questions about our progress, please reach out to the investor, handle investor relations with ID AI and look forward to speaking to you again. Thank you.
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