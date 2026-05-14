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May 14, 2026 5:44 PM 43 min read

Transcript: HeartFlow Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hs77dk84

Summary

HeartFlow reported Q1 2026 revenue of $52.6 million, up 41% year-over-year, driven by 67% global case growth and strong FFRCT utilization.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $228-232 million, representing 29% to 32% growth, and increased its plaque-specific revenue outlook to $19-21 million.

HeartFlow achieved a gross margin of 80.5% in Q1, up from 75.3% a year ago, and raised its non-GAAP gross margin guidance to approximately 81% for 2026, aiming for a midterm target of 85%.

Strategic initiatives include expanding the HeartFlow platform with products like PCI Navigator and focusing on the innovation pipeline supported by a proprietary database of over 200 million annotated CCTA images.

Operational highlights include the successful ramp of new accounts from 2025, early adoption success of the plaque business, and significant advances in clinical evidence and medical education efforts.

Management expressed strong confidence in the business trajectory, driven by innovation, commercial execution, and expanding market potential.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Nick Lodico (Vice President, Investor Relations)

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Vikram Verghese

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you Vikram and thank you all for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest and your support as we work to advance the Heartflow AI platform as the new standard of care for detecting, diagnosing, managing and treating coronary artery disease. We're excited about the start to 2026 and we continue to expect a milestone year. With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for Q and A Operator, thank you.

OPERATOR

To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Robby Marcus with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Alan Andrabi

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Vikram Verghese

Alan Andrabi

Vikram Verghese

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew o' Brien with Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Young with canaccords. Your line is now open.

John Young (Equity Analyst)

Vikram Verghese

John Young (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, thanks. And then just as a follow up too, our survey work has been suggesting there's some strong unawareness in the clinical community still about lack reimbursement. Do you see that as well? And are there any plans for education to overcome this hurdle? Thanks again for taking our questions.

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rick Wise with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Vikram Verghese

Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, John.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Larry Beagleson with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Callum Titchmarsh with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Callum Titchmarsh (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking the question guys. I'll be unoriginal and stick with plaque for one. You described the upcoming Decide 1 year outcomes as a potential inflection point for plaque. Can you maybe just give us a sense of what specific endpoints or metrics you expect will resolve resonate most with payers and physicians? And are you still on track for the readout in H2? Thanks a lot.

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Callum Titchmarsh (Equity Analyst)

Great. And you know, now that the PCI Navigator has been in the market for about a month, again realize it's early days. But any early observations on adoption patterns, you know, how many sites have you seen any early sign of incremental FFRCT pour through from the kind of interventional cardiologists. And I guess if not now, then when are you expecting that to take place? Thanks a lot.

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question at this time, please press Star one one on your touchstone telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Brandon Vasquez with William Blair. The line is now open.

Brandon Vasquez (Equity Analyst)

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Vasquez (Equity Analyst)

John Farquhar (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Short answer right now, Brandon. It's too soon to tell, but we anticipate over time, when successful, certainly that to be the case. I think the more, the more components of the platform, the more value we're delivering. And so with that you would expect, you know, stronger utilization. But at this point, it's too soon to tell.

Vikram Verghese

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I'm currently showing no further questions at this time. Thank you all for your participation. This does conclude today's conference. You may now disconnect.

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