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May 14, 2026 5:42 PM 19 min read

XBP Global Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, XBP Global Holdings (NASDAQ:XBP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/svpo92yg/

Summary

XBP Global Holdings reported a 14.2% year-over-year revenue decline to $197.1 million for Q1 2026, with gross margin increasing by 70 basis points to 22.9%.

The company is transitioning its business model to an AI-led approach, focusing on AI pipelines to enhance workflow automation, which is expected to drive margin expansion and positive EBITDA trajectory in the latter half of the year.

XBP Global Holdings is exploring strategic alternatives to unlock stakeholder value, considering potential options such as divestitures, amid a perceived undervaluation of its stock.

Operational highlights include a 17% growth in the sales pipeline over the past year and significant progress in public sector AI deployment, notably in a French health insurance institution.

The company plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 20% by year-end 2026, leveraging AI-driven productivity to achieve $55-$60 million in annual operational efficiencies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the XBP Global First Quarter 2026 financial results. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question and answer session. To ask a question, you will need to press star11 on your touchtone telephone. Please note this call is being recorded. I'm going to turn the call over to David Shamus, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Shamus (Head of Investor Relations)

Andrej Yonovic (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Shufeld (Chief Revenue Officer)

Dan Abremovic (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrej Yonovic (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. And our first question comes from Anand Valaji with Cancer Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Anand Valaji (Equity Analyst)

Mike Shufeld (Chief Revenue Officer)

Hi, this is Mike. Thanks for the question. I do think it's a great mix of new bookings and renewal and we expect to see more of that momentum that we talked about, not just in the public sector but in other aspects as well. And so we expect a healthy mix of those two things.

Anand Valaji (Equity Analyst)

Andrej Yonovic (Chief Executive Officer)

Anand Valaji (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Appreciate all the color and maybe if I could sneak one last one in, you guys announced a formal review of strategic alternatives. Maybe can you help frame for us what the board considers core versus non core within XBP's current portfolio? And how does this process help simplify the business while preserving that AI first workflow automation strategy? Thank you.

Andrej Yonovic (Chief Executive Officer)

Anand Valaji (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Thanks again for all the color and congrats again on the quarter and all the progress. I'll pass it on.

Andrej Yonovic (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Appreciate it.

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