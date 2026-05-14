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May 14, 2026 5:39 PM 12 min read

ZSPACE Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nb9rcmw6/

Summary

ZSPACE reported Q1 2026 revenues of $5.3 million, a 22% decline year-over-year, with software and services revenue comprising 47% of total revenue, up from 43% in the prior year.

The company launched the Z Stylus 1 and an updated version of ZSpace Studio, enhancing its product offerings and contributing to operational highlights.

Management expressed cautious optimism for future growth, highlighting stabilization signs and strategic focus areas, but refrained from providing formal guidance due to ongoing market volatility.

ZSPACE's Board is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, although no specific outcomes were confirmed.

Cost reduction measures implemented in late 2025 have improved financial metrics, with operating expenses down 35% and gross margins up to 53%.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss ZSPACE's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Joining us today are ZSPACE CEO Paul Kellenberger, Chief Financial Officer Eric De Oliveira and Greg Robles from Investor Relations. Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Robles as he reads the company's Safe harbor statement. Greg, please go ahead.

Greg Robles (Investor Relations)

Paul Kellenberger (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric De Oliveira (Chief Financial Officer)

Paul Kellenberger (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you Eric. We'd like to thank everyone for listening to today's call and we look forward to speaking with you when we report our second quarter 2026 results. Thanks again for joining us,

OPERATOR

ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

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