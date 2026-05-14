Transcript: AVAX One Technology Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss AVAX One Technology's financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Joining us today are the Company's Chief Executive Officer Jolie Kahn and Chief Financial Officer Chris Polimeni. By now, everyone should have access to AVAX One Technology's first quarter 2026 earnings press release, which was issued earlier this afternoon at approximately 4:05pm Eastern Time. The release is available in the Investor Relations SECtion of the Company's website and at www.avax-one.com. this call will also be available for webcast replay on the Company's website. Following Management's remarks, we'll open up the call for your questions. Please be advised this conference call will contain statements that are considered forward looking statements under the Private SECurities litigation reform act 1995. These forward looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Do not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements which are being made only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements for important risks and assumptions associated with such forward looking statements. Please refer to the Company's SEC filings. Now over to you Jolie

thank you Operator and thank you all for joining us today. The first quarter represented an important transition period for AVAX One Technology as we laid the groundwork for our evolution into a power first digital infrastructure company. Over the past few months we have formally expanded into AI and high performance computing infrastructure. Laying the groundwork for our continued transformation broadens our bitcoin mining platform and oriented the business around scalable behind the meter power assets that we believe can support long term growth and profitability. Additionally, we furthered our avalanche treasury strategy which continues to provide a differentiated source of yield generation, ecosystem alignment and strategic optionality. The combination of these initiatives reflects deliberate repositioning of our business around the physical and digital infrastructure we believe will define the next phase of artificial intelligence and the on chain financial economy. Over the past several years, the investment narrative around AI infrastructure has largely centered on hyperscale data centers and multi gigawatt campuses. While that model is critical for frontier model training, we believe a significant, increasingly important segment of AI demand is emerging outside and smaller than the hyperscale ecosystem. Enterprise inference workloads, edge AI applications, regulated industries and mid sized compute operators increasingly require dedicated, reliable and geographically distributed infrastructure that hyperscale providers are not structurally optimized to deliver. These customers are constrained by latency requirements, data sovereignty considerations, operational resilience standards and access to power Across North America, utility interconnection queues and transmission constraints continue to extend timelines for new compute deployments by multiple years. We believe the market is entering a period where access to dedicated cost efficient power becomes the defining competitive advantage in AI and compute infrastructure. That is the opportunity we are positioning AVAX One Technology to address. Our strategy is centered on modular behind the meter AI and HPC infrastructure deployed in energy advantage regions. We are currently advancing our first 10 megawatt tier 3 ready critical power facility in Alberta, Canada which is designed around dedicated flared natural gas generation, battery energy storage integration and modular microgrid architecture. Over the past several weeks we have continued to make tangible progress on that deployment initiative. We previously engaged Blue Flare Energy Systems to support front end engineering and design activities for the site and earlier this month announced the selection of Ascent Consulting as our engineer for the project. Ascent will lead engineering and design as the project advances from conceptual planning into detailed engineering and AESO (Alberta Electric System Operator) ready deliverables. The project is on schedule for inclined deployment readiness during the first quarter of 2027. We believe these milestones are important because they demonstrate prompt execution against our stated strateg. Alberta represents one of the most attractive power and infrastructure markets in North America with significant demand emerging around AI and high performance computing deployments. Our objective is to position AVAX One Technology within what we believe is a multi billion dollar infrastructure opportunity developing across the region. We believe this approach creates several advantages. First, materially shortens deployment timelines relative to traditional grid dependent hyperscale deployment. Second, it enables us to target the growing missing middle of AI demand workloads, typically ranging from 1 to 50 megawatts that require dedicated capacity but are underserved by hyperscale economics and conventional colocation providers. And finally, our approach enables disciplined incremental scaling rather than pursuing multi billion dollar campuses, we can deploy capacity in modular phases aligned with customer demand and capital efficiency in the tens of millions of dollars instead. Importantly, we believe this strategy aligns directly with where AI infrastructure demand is heading. As AI applications move from centralized model training toward inference, real time decision making and enterprise deployment infrastructure increasingly needs to be distributed, resilient and regionally positioned. Our existing footprint provides a meaningful foundation for this transition through our bitcoin mining and digital interest structure operations in Alberta and Ohio, including approximately 300 PETA hash per second of mining capacity in Alberta. We already have experience operating power intensive infrastructure in energy advantage markets. The operational experience matters in a market where execution permitting, energy procurement and uptime are becoming increasingly important differentiators. In parallel with our infrastructure strategy, we continue to build what we believe is one of the most differentiated digital asset treasury models in the public markets. Our Avalanche (AVAX) treasury remains a strategic pillar of our business. Avalanche (AVAX) has firmly established itself as a leading institutional blockchain system. Tokenized real world assets on the network grew more than 10 times in 2025, surpassing $1.3 billion in total value locked a clear signal that tokenization on Avalanche (AVAX) has moved from experimentation to real financial infrastructure. From an institutional standpoint, JPMorgan's Onyx division, Apollo Global and WisdomTree leveraged an Avalanche (AVAX) Evergreen L1 under Singapore's Mass Project Guardian to demonstrate tokenized alternative investment portfolio management. BlackRock expanded its BYDL Fund tokenization to $500 million in Avalanche (AVAX) and Visa formally named Avalanche (AVAX) as a supported blockchain for stablecoin settlement. On the public sector side, the California DMV digitized 42 million vehicle titles on Avalanche (AVAX), cutting transfer times from weeks to minutes. We view our treasury position as strategic exposure to what is becoming a foundational layer of global institutional finance. That foundation is built on Avalanche (AVAX)s core technical advantages, scalability, customizable architecture and regulatory oriented design. Within our treasury, the majority of our Avax holdings are actively staked to generate yield, creating an operating flywheel where treasury assets contribute to funding operations and infrastructure development. We have also expanded into defi enabled staking strategies such as our treehouse deployment designed to enhance the productivity of our holdings and diversify yield generation opportunities. We see this as an important evolution of the treasury strategy. Rather than simply holding digital assets on our balance sheet, we are focused on maximizing the productivity of those assets through staking validator participation and carefully selected on chain yield opportunities over time. We believe this creates a differentiated model that combines exposure to the long term growth of the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem with recurring yield generation and strategic ecosystem participation. More broadly, we believe the conversion of AI infrastructure and on chain finance is only in its nascent stages. AI agents, decentralized applications, tokenized financial systems and machine native economies will require both compute infrastructure and programmable financial rails. We believe AVAX One Technology is uniquely positioned because we are building exposure to both sides of that infrastructure stack, physical infrastructure through modular AI and HPC data centers and digital infrastructure through our Avalanche (AVAX) treasury and ecosystem participation Avexone was purpose built to be a scalable, regulated public market gateway for investors seeking exposure to the growth of the on chain economy and next generation digital infrastructure. We believe regulation, operational discipline and real cash flow generating infrastructure will matter increasingly over time as these industries mature. Importantly, we are not building a business dependent solely on token participation. We will own and operate real infrastructure assets capable of generating diversified cash flow across AI infrastructure, digital assets, mining operations and on chain yield generation. We believe that combination of power infrastructure, operational cash flow and strategic exposure to avalanche and the on chain economy positions avax1 differently from both traditional treasury companies and conventional infrastructure developers. We are still in the early stages of executing this vision, but believe the groundwork established over the past few months and into the next quarter represents an important step in positioning Abaxone for the opportunities ahead Before I turn the call over to Chris, I want to address our NASDAQ listing status directly. As previously disclosed, we had received a deficiency notice related to our minimum stock price. We subsequently requested a hearing and I am pleased to report that the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Panel has granted us the exception with a period of time to regain compliance. This gives us a defined Runway to execute on the business plan I just outlined as We've been given until July 6th of this year to have a closing bid price for 10 consecutive days of over $1. We are taking concrete steps to meet the conditions of that extension, which is why we've asked our shareholders to approve a reverse stock split at our annual meeting at the end of this month. We remain committed to maintaining our NASDAQ listing and believe the operational and strategic progress we are making positions us well to achieve compliance within the timeframe provided. With that, I will now turn the call over to Chris to review our first quarter financial results.

Chris thank you Jolie. As a quick reminder, as we review our first quarter 202026 financial results, all comparisons and variance commentary refers to prior year quarter unless otherwise specified. Total revenue for our first quarter 2026 increased materially to 2.5 million compared to approximately $300,000 in last year's first quarter, primarily driven by our Avalanche Digital Asset treasury strategy, which generated approximately 1.9 million in staking rewards in Q1 of 2026, coupled with the revenue from our Bitcoin mining business which generated approximately $600,000 in revenue this year. Our total operating expenses for 1Q2026 were 47.1 million, which is compared to 2.1 million in Q1 2025. The expenses in 2026 first quarter included $43.3 million of non cash charges related to several items 1. $36.3 million unrealized loss on the change in the market value of our digital assets. 2. A $5.3 million loss on digital asset transactions attributable to the deployment of our Avax tokens in the treehouse network into T AVAX tokens. 3. We had a $1.1 million impairment of liquid staking tokens. 4. We had $300,000 of depreciation, amortization expense and finally a $300,000 charge incurred as a result of the vesting of shares issued in 2025 to several board advisors, board members and certain executives. So those non cash charges totaled 43.3 million of the 47.1 million operating expenses. In addition to these non cash charges, we also incurred certain one time non recurring charges for costs related to reorganizing and restructuring our back office operations including severance stay, bonuses and certain duplicative costs totaling approximately $200,000. Adjusting for these non cash charges and one time non recurring costs, the adjusted operating loss for the first quarter was 1.1 million. Our net loss for the quarter was 46.4 million or $0.48 per diluted share compared to net loss of approximately $145,000 or $10.50 per diluted share in Q1 2025. Adjusting for the non cash and one time costs discussed previously, our adjusted net loss for Q1 of 2026 was 2.9 million or only $0.03 per diluted share. As of March 31, 202026, our cash and cash equivalents were 16.5 million. That coupled with our restricted cash of 5.4 million and an escrow receivable balance of 5 million result in total liquidity available to the company of 2026.9 million. This is compared to approximately 27.5 million in total liquidity at the end of December of 25. We believe this cash balance provides us with approximately three years of operating Runway without the need to raise any external capital and without taking into account any revenue generated by the company. As of March 31st, last day of our first quarter, AVAX1 held approximately 14 million AVAX tokens with a net value of approximately 125 million. Since the inception of our digital asset treasury strategy last November, we've generated approximately $2.7 million in staking revenue representing an annualized yield of approximately 6%. Looking ahead, we'll continue to maintain a prudent approach to capital allocation as we execute on the next phase of Avax1's growth strategy. We believe the market opportunity around the AI and HPC infrastructure is substantial and we are positioning the business to participate in that growth through a capital light, modular, power first approach. We continue to believe that our shares are trading at a meaningful discount to the intrinsic value of the business and the long term earnings potential of our platform. As a result, we will deploy capital in ways we believe will maximize long term shareholder value, such as the repurchases of our shares, while preserving flexibility to execute on the opportunities we have in front of us. We believe Avexone is uniquely positioned at the intersection of two powerful secular trends, the rapid growth of AI infrastructure demand and the continued institutional adoption of digital assets and on chain financial systems. With a growing infrastructure platform, exposure to energy advantage markets and strategic alignment with the avalanche ecosystem, we believe we have established a strong foundation to scale the business and compound value over time. This concludes our prepared remarks and we'll now open it up for questions from those participating in the call Operator. Back to you.

Thank you. At this time we will be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press STAR and then one On a telephone keypad, a confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star and then two. If you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please, while we poll for questions, the first question we have is from Devon Ryan of Citizens Bank. Please go ahead.

Hey, this is Noah Katz on for Devon. Thank you guys for taking my questions. A lot of developments here to dive into. You're evolving your business into a power first digital infrastructure company. As we think about the company over the next few years, how should we think about the connection between the avalanche treasury and the data center build out? More specifically, are these two parallel opportunities or do you see a path where you can more deeply and directly integrate them over time? Thanks.

Thanks for the question. I believe that the answer is we can do both. Obviously we can run them in parallel, but what's particularly interesting to us is take advantage of some of the unique features of the avalanche blockchain such as the compute, which is done with relatively small amounts of power compared to protocols that are built on Ethereum or Solana. So what that means is we can run powerful protocols on our 10 megawatt microgrid data centers rather than having to use the much larger data centers. So we believe that over time we will be able to Integrate these strategies and that we'll be able to dovetail them in a very efficient manner.

Well, obviously we're looking at two different potential scenarios. One is one where we would start from ground zero and the other is the potential opportunities to purchase a facility that already has the initial permitting and engineering complete. If we're able to do that, that would save us approximately two to four months in the timeline. But the way this is going to work is we have a scent in place. They're based in Calgary and they specialize in engineering for data center build out. So the permitting is obviously, if we go, you know, starting from square one, the permitting is the first part of the process. The engineering happens at the same time, then we go into the construction phase. And at the same time as completing the initial construction is when will bring in potential tenants. And there's a lot of demand for this micro grid strategy. So all in all, we see this working and being able to have our first micro grid center up and running with a tenant by the end of Q1 of next year. The interesting thing is that these can be done in parallel. So as we find sites, if we're able to finance it, we could potentially arguably, you know, run two or three of these in parallel at one time.

Okay, so the bitcoin mining is the legacy business. And while we're building out the data center, we will continue to mine Bitcoin and possibly take advantage of power and available machines, you know, for short term cash flow. Right now that makes a lot of sense to us because we are able on a project basis to be cash flow positive on our status,, on our, excuse me, on our bitcoin mining. But the capital allocation will really depend on, you know, in the short term, getting the first data center up and running is a priority for us. But we're also, as everybody knows, looking at various opportunities to Bring cash flowing businesses on on chain that would benefit from being on the avalanche blockchain. So we will look at it with our board and we'll look at it on a case by case basis.

Thanks for the question, Alan. I think a lot of those details will come out with the due diligence and the initial work that Ascent is doing. I don't think that at this point I can really address all those questions except to say on the power side we will be behind the meter, basically starting with flared natural gas. We'll also have redundancies built in. We'll have the best system which is the battery operated backup and we'll also have the ability in a rare case scenario if we had to connect to the grid. As far as any requirements for water, I haven't specifically been made aware of any issues there. So I assume that there won't be any problems. But again that sort of detail, we're going to rely on the engineers to brief us.

I think that that will depend on who we see. Obviously we're going to look for, you know, financially solid credit worthy tenants. So since we're starting out with micro grid centers at 10 megawatts, I can't imagine that we'd want a piecemeal with lots of small tenants. So my guess, although this is just to guess at this point because we're, it's a little premature, my guess is that each microgrid facility would have one or maybe two or three tenants max and that would be about it.

Okay, that makes sense. And then also just in terms of the use of what it's being used for now and can you talk about what the current use of is in Alberta? The current use of what? The data centers? Yeah, but we're going to be building it so it's not being used at all. We'll be starting from scratch unless we Find, as Jolie mentioned, something to acquire that's already got some sort of support already built in. And if we do find something that has power and is permitted, as Jolie mentioned, we would mine bitcoin for a little while here while we build out the rest of the 10 megawatt data center. Okay, I'm sorry, but are there some areas where you're looking at areas where they're kind of currently mining but bitcoin that could be transitioned over?

Yeah, I think for the most part, we're looking at, you know, starting from scratch. Although, you know, if we find an opportunity where there is some initial infrastructure in place, we'll do that. But, you know, to mine bitcoin, it's a lot easier. You get a connection to the power, you throw up a generator and a container and plug some machines in, and you can mine bitcoin. The data center obviously requires more steps, and that's why we said that the bitcoin, where feasible, would be an interim revenue generator where it makes economic sense.

Thank you. And then you mentioned a Treehouse deployment for enhancing yield. Could you just expand on what you're doing there? Yeah. Treehouse is a defi protocol where we deployed 830,000 avalanche tokens and it works through the Benchy platform. There's an interest arbitrage game that takes place where there's collateral and lending and borrowing using the Saveax, which is the Avax tokens under the Benchy platform. And we deploy the tokens there in anticipation of getting some interest rate arbitrage on the lending, which would add to the data staking yield to improve the overall yield. Can you use the same avalanche coin for staking and for this, once you deploy them into Treehouse, Treehouse then uses what they call Tavax to mint Savax into the Benchy platform. And then if you wanted to unwind it, or at the end of the program, you unwind it back out into avalanche tokens again and you get the incremental tokens that you earned through the through the Treehouse and Benchy yields that you would get on the interest arbitrage. So you do convert it back to avalanche tokens on the way out. Interesting. Okay, thank you so much.

Thanks for taking questions and congrats on the quarter. Thank you. Thanks. Sure. So on the AI, you know, HPC aspect if the initial 10 megawatt site is successful, which it sounds like you've made a lot of progress towards, what's the ability, you know, an opportunity for the team in terms of repeatable or you know, expandable playbook? Are you trying to, you know, focus on developing sites or you know, owning and operating them for your, your own mining and you know, use beyond that, or more of a partner to hyperscalers, you know, and GPU cloud providers.

Okay, thanks. And then just on the legacy business, you know, I'm seeing more institutions launching avalanche based L1s, you know, for, for tokenization, for payments, stable coins. I'm just curious, you know, where do you see Avax sitting in that value chain going forward? Is it, you know, treasury holder, validator, liquidity provider, infrastructure partner? Are you still interested in M and A in that space or is it really now fully transitioning to the AI data center space? On the Avalanche side, it's all the above. We are still looking at M and A opportunities to bring financial companies on chain to build that business. We do have a validator on our own as well, so we're doing all of those things to promote and continue to build the avalanche ecosystem. Great. Thanks for taking our question and follow up. You're welcome.

Okay. First of all, I'd like to thank everybody who participated today and for the continued support and interest in our story. And thanks very much for those who put forth the questions. I really do value your inquisition and our ability to provide more information as we look ahead. Our focus remains on disciplined execution as we continue scaling AVAX1 at the intersection of AI HPC infrastructure and the on chain economy through Avalanche. We believe the combination of modular power first infrastructure, a productive digital asset treasury and a regulated public market structure positions us to participate in some of the most important long term trends shaping digital infrastructure and financial technology. And we believe that the combination of these facets is our greatest differentiator. We are still in the early stages of executing our combined strategy, but we believe the foundation we've established over the past several months positions avax1. Well, for the opportunities ahead, on behalf of the entire team and our board of directors and advisors, thank you for your continued support and confidence in AVAX1. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the quarters ahead. We look forward to speaking with you again on our next earnings call in August. Have a good evening. Thank you, everybody.