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May 14, 2026 5:39 PM 25 min read

Transcript: AVAX One Technology Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

AVAX One Technology (NASDAQ:AVX) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761767&tp_key=f604538e3b

Summary

AVAX One Technology reported a significant increase in revenue to $2.5 million for Q1 2026, driven primarily by its Avalanche Digital Asset treasury strategy and Bitcoin mining business.

The company is transitioning to a power-first digital infrastructure business, focusing on AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, with a planned 10-megawatt facility in Alberta, Canada.

AVAX One Technology is positioning itself within the AI demand space outside of hyperscale data centers, emphasizing modular, energy-efficient infrastructure.

Notable strategic moves include expanding into AI and HPC, and leveraging its Avalanche treasury for yield generation and as a strategic asset.

The company received an exception from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Panel, allowing time to regain compliance with stock price requirements.

AVAX One Technology is focusing on disciplined capital allocation, with a three-year operating runway, and exploring M&A opportunities in the Avalanche ecosystem.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Polimeni (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Noah Katz

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

Noah Katz

Interesting. Okay, thanks for that. And then as a follow up, also on the infrastructure side, you've announced the data center in Alberta in the feed proposal with blueflare. Can you walk us through the development process from here? Starting with engineering and permitting and construction to eventually get to contracting. And as you look towards 1Q27, what are the most important milestones you need to hit to get to your target? Thanks.

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

Noah Katz

Got it. Makes sense if I could fit one more in. It's just, how are you guys thinking about the resource allocation, I guess, across all three areas? And what would push you to allocate more capital to the data center or the treasury or the bitcoin mining. Thanks.

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

Noah Katz

Okay, makes sense. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question we have is from Alan Clear of Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Alan Clear

Yes, hi. Thank you for taking my question as you. For the project in Alberta for 10 megawatts, this is moving to if it's an AI powered data center, it's going to be more demanding on power and water. What type of things will you have to do to address that in the construction and all the stuff you do? Thank you.

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Clear

Got it. And as you get to construction and everything becomes tower ready and it becomes a very attractive asset. When you think about tenants, does it make sense to try to find one tenant or multiple tenants and. Well, I have a follow up after that. Thanks.

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Clear

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Clear

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. Just a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, you may press star and then one. The next question we have is from Alex Hantman of Sudote and company. Please go ahead.

Alex Hantman

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

We see this as an alternative to the hyperscalers. We will not own sites for own purposes. The point is to develop them and then get tenants in and the tenants will use them for the AI HPC forage, compute whatever use they have that can be managed with the 10 megawatt site is our goal.

Alex Hantman

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question and answer session and I would like to turn the call back to Jolie Khan for any closing remarks.

Jolie Kahn (Chief Executive Officer)

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