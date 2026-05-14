Dare Bioscience Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Great. Thank you Marty and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. I am taking the call today from New York in the middle of National Women's Health Week and this year's theme, which is Prevention, Innovation and a new era in women's Health, couldn't be more relevant to our discussion this afternoon. Dare Bioscience was built on the conviction that women's health is an investment grade category, not a niche, not a nice to have, not a pink ribbon in a press release. It's a category worth building, funding and holding accountable for delivering to women the health care options they deserve. And that is exactly what we're doing today and reporting on what we've built and where we're going. Over 10 years ago, we made a decision to focus exclusively on women's health, as you know, not as a sideline. not as a franchise within a broader portfolio, as our entire reason for existing. Every dollar raised, every clinical trial run, every regulatory submission prepared, every partnership negotiated, all of it for one purpose. Building the company with the most comprehensive pipeline comprised exclusively of differentiated products for health issues and conditions that uniquely impact women. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to human papilloma virus. We're working to close critical gaps in care with science that meets her needs. And what distinguishes Dara is not just the breadth of the pipeline, but the strategy behind it. That disciplined approach to capital allocation that pairs non dilutive grant funding with focused development so that we can move multiple programs towards the clinic simultaneously. So it's not a single product bet. It's a portfolio strategy that's built from the ground up for one of the most chronically underfunded areas in all of medicine, despite affecting half the world's population. And we're not a company that's just getting into Women's Health. What 10 years of commitment looks like is what is coming into view right now. And I also want to be precise, about what kind of company DARE is, because the women's health space is attracting more and more entrants and not all of them are building the same thing. This is a growing category of women's health platform companies that offer services, Telehealth, subscriptions, care, navigation, clinical memberships. That's what's happening. And they make products available as part of the service experience. And we respect those companies and what they're doing. But that is not what DARE is. DARE is a product company. Our mission is to develop and bring to market clinically studied, differentiated women's health. products, products with real data behind them, addressing gaps where in our view, nothing adequate exists today. The Dare Health Hub and Telehealth Access, we provide their infrastructure built to put those products in the hands of women, efficiently access is essential, but the products are the point. And that distinction matters especially for clinicians. When a provider writes a prescription for Dare to Play, they are prescribing a specific formulation with published clinical data, not some generic compounded product and not a service bundle. We're building relationships with the clinical community that are grounded in the credibility of what's in our tubes or bottles. That's a very different conversation than one built around a subscription platform. To our knowledge, DARE bioscience has the most robust development stage pipeline of any company in the world. Developing products exclusively for conditions that solely affect women. We have not been able to identify a company with a comparable portfolio. Products are protectable. Products can generate recurring product revenue. Products can be partnered. Products can be approved by the fda. Products can be real world solutions. A great way to illustrate our product model is to start with Dare to Play. Since our last call, one of the most meaningful events we participated in was the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG, their annual conference, and I want to share what happened there because I believe it signals something important about where Dare to Play is headed. The reception we received at ACOG for Dare to Play was enthusiastic healthcare providers attending, and that includes OB-GYNs, women's health specialists, sexual health clinicians. They were genuinely excited about the product, and I mean genuinely. We literally had providers who were so enthusiastic about Dare to Play that they were writing prescriptions for each other on the spot at the booth. That's not a marketing anecdote, that's a signal. When experienced clinicians who see patients every single day, and have long lamented the absence of evidence based options for women's sexual health, they see Dare to Play and immediately want it for themselves and their patients. It tells you something real about the unmet need and the credibility of our product. We also had clinicians approach us about stocking Dare 2 Play directly in their offices. That level of interest from the provider community is exactly what a new prescription option needs to build sustainable momentum, and we are actively working to support those discussions. Providers are becoming advocates, and that's how sustainable commercial momentum is built, not just relying on advertising, but through clinician conviction. Dare 2 Play is a first of its kind topical arousal cream for women. To our knowledge, there is no other sildenafil topical cream manufactured under good manufacturing practice requirements with clinical data demonstrating increased general blood flow in 10 to 15 minutes and improvements in arousal orgasm desire as measured by clinically validated and FDA reviewed endpoints. As we've discussed before, men have had Viagra in their medicine cabinet for over 25 years. Women have not had a sildenafil cream formulation clinically studied and developed specifically for them until now. An estimated 20 million women in the United States report challenges related to genital arousal. And there's not a single FDA-approved therapy that directly addresses the need. Not one. And while there's not yet an FDA-approved therapy, Dare to Play was designed to fill the void. And as Marty mentioned upfront,, we are making Dare to Play available as a section 503 compounded product. I want to reiterate again what we hear from healthcare providers and women because they continue to tell us the same three things about Dare to Play that uniquely resonates with them. It works fast. It was genuinely built by biotech and studied for them. We also hear that following those good manufacturing practices around potency and quality guidelines so they know exactly what they're getting every single time is important. These are not baseless statements. They're what clinical data show and what compliance with GMP requirements validates. The pre fulfillment Prescribing for Dare to Play Sildenafil cream, as you know, has been live across 50 states since February 2026. And the clinician response we continue to see is encouraging Bravado. The 503 registered outsourcing facility for Dare to Play. They're targeting dispensing to begin this summer as they continue to complete the necessary state licensing and fulfillment preparations. It's a significant milestone that we have been building toward. Our 503B commercial model is asset light and digitally native by design. We drive that consumer awareness through targeted digital marketing. Women can access Dare2Play through telehealth without an in person office visit. It's a discreet, convenient option. Midvantix handles the fulfillment and dispensing through the DARE Health hub with the quality infrastructure they already have in place. And so I want to reiterate again about how we think about telehealth in our model. Telehealth is an access infrastructure. It's a critical tool for getting our products to the women who need them. But it's not the business model. We're not a subscription service. We're not a care navigation platform with the burdens that those bring. We're a product company. We're using telehealth as one channel among several to deliver clinically studied differentiated solutions efficiently. That's also why the provider relationship matters so much to U.S. health care providers. Again, the OB-GYNs, the women's health specialists, the primary care physicians are not a channel to us. They are our clinical partners. When we say Dare to Play was built specifically for women and has been clinically studied in women, that means something to a provider in a way that a generic compounded cream does not. When a clinician at ACOG asks how to stock our product in her office, she's not asking about a service, she's asking about a product she believes in and she wants to offer her patients directly. That's the kind of relationship we're building and it's built on the credibility of the product itself as we prove out what it costs to acquire a patient digitally and how long they stay on the product. And as dispensing commences this summer, we can add channels and scale the spend accordingly. And as our commercial footprint grows, we expect additional strategic collaborations with telehealth provider platforms, other ones, platform distributors and clinical networks, all in the service of getting our products to more women faster. So stay tuned. And here's what makes our approach uniquely powerful. While Dare 2 Play. is available for pre fulfillment today, through that 503 compounding pathway, generating real prescribing data, building clinician relationships and creating that patient demand, we are simultaneously working to advance our sildenafil cream towards the 505NDA pathway for FDA approval. Both can happen at the same time. And that's the power of building our products around well characterized chemical entities, compounds. With established safety databases, we can start building a market for certain of our product candidates. We build that market while we build the regulatory file. And the real world data we generate through the 503 strategy may ultimately strengthen our NDA submission. To our knowledge, there is no company our size in women's health that has this kind of strategic flexibility. And it's a result of how deliberately we designed our pipeline. And I want to take a moment to highlight what I believe is an underappreciated milestone for Darre and one that will mark the second quarter as a milestone for our company FloraSync LF5, which is our first dare to restore vaginal probiotics suppository that we are launching commercially in June of 2026. Seeding Campaign so these are things designed to build clinician awareness and drive initial consumer trial. Those are beginning now in May ahead of that commercial launch. We begin to expect recording revenue from FloraSync LF5 in June. And this will mark the first time that we have recorded direct product revenue as a company. So it is a big milestone for our company and one that we believe changes how investors should think about our story. The Dare to Restore products are probiotics designed to support vaginal microbiome balance.FloraSync LF5 is a vaginal probiotic suppository developed by Probiotical, one of the world's leading probiotic research companies. The formulation is based on scientific research into vaginal microbiome composition and health. It's been studied in a 100 person clinical trial and the findings have been published in a peer reviewed journal. Probiotical is the exclusive manufacturer using its proprietary LF5 strain. We believe that level of clinical evidence distinguishes flora sync LF5 from the majority of vaginal probiotics suppositories on the market today and we expect it to be an important differentiator as we build the Dare to Restore brand. We intend to distribute Dare to Restore products through the DARE Health hub where we believe they will be complementary to our 503 prescription offerings. Healthcare providers may recommend Dare to restore products alongside Dare 2,, Play or other Dare products as part of a comprehensive approach to women's vaginal and sexual health. Intimacy and intercourse can be one of the biggest disruptors of the vaginal microbiome and dare to restore fluorosync. LF5 is a reset and reconnect solution focused on balance, confidence, comfort and intimacy wellness. Next, I'll walk you through other program updates and milestones we're targeting for 2026 and 2027. Dare to reclaim is our proprietary monthly intravaginal ring designed to deliver bioidentical estradiol and progesterone. Targeting the estimated 2.5 to $4.5 billion compounded hormone therapy market, women are demanding alternatives to synthetic hormones. Bioidentical hormone therapy is a category on the rise, particularly with the removal of the black box warning, and we expect Dare to Reclaim to be the first monthly intravaginal delivery solution in this space. Combining bioidentical estradiol and bioidentical progesterone. We're targeting to have Dared reclaim available for 503B prescription fulfillment in 2027 while simultaneously pursuing activities to support an NDA filing and a pivotal phase 3 clinical study utilizing the dual pass strategy. Imagine the first monthly bioidentical hormone therapy IVR, including both estradiol and progesterone together in an estimated 2.5 to $4.5 billion market. That's what Dare to Reclaim is positioned to be, and investors can invest in that potential today. And Ovaprene. Ovaprene. is our monthly intravaginal hormone candidate and earlier this week we announced positive interim results from our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, and that's following the second planned interim analysis by the trial's Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board, or DSMB. The DSMB reviewed interim data and recommended the study continue without modification for the second time. This second consecutive positive DSMB review reinforces ovaprene's potential as a meaningful hormone free contraceptive alternative to alternative as it advances through its Phase 3 trial. The interim data show that approximately 9% of women treated in the study had experienced a pregnancy. That rate is consistent with their expectations based on the results of the prepivotal post coital test clinical study as well as the last DSMB meeting. There are no new types of adverse events or tolerability concerns identified. Neither an increase nor decrease in the frequency of adverse events nor the emergence of new types of adverse events with was observed with prolonged ovaprene use. Approximately 12% of participants discontinued the study due to vaginal odor. That's the most commonly reported product related adverse event. That rate though, is a 5% decrease compared to the data reviewed by the DSMB last summer. In July of 2025, no serious adverse events related to the study device were identified and a majority of the participants who completed the study reported that they would be very likely or likely to use ovaprene if it became available. The DSMB reviewed data from 340 study subjects contributing nearly 1,800 menstrual cycles of safety data, and that's a meaningful proportion of the study's 2,500 cycle target. The study protocol calls for at least 2,500 cycles of exposure and 250 subjects completing 13 menstrual cycles of use. Based on the current enrollment trends, we would expect to achieve the 2,500 cycles of exposure before 250 subjects complete 13 menstrual cycles of use. Importantly, the interim safety data suggests that prolonged product use was not associated with the emergence of new types of adverse events or an increased frequency of adverse events. And we believe that may support the sufficiency of fewer than 250 subjects completing 13 cycles to evaluate Ovaprene's safety profile. And we do intend to engage with the FDA regarding these findings. So that's two consecutive positive DSMB reviews on ovaprene and a pregnancy rate consistent with expectations tolerability data that improved from the first interim look and a majority of users who say they would use it again. That's a differentiated potential first in category Asset you advancing through its pivotal clinical trial. There are currently no FDA approved hormone free monthly intravaginal contraceptives and a growing number of women, particularly younger women, are actively seeking alternatives to hormonal contraceptives. Ovaprene is designed to be the answer. We currently expect to complete enrollment sufficient to achieve at least 2,500 cycles of exposure in 2026, and completing enrollment in 2026 puts the primary endpoint analysis within reach in 2027. Now a little bit about Dare HPV. Dare HPV is perhaps our most underappreciated development program. An estimated 6 million women in the United States alone acquire a high risk HPV infection, every single year and today every single one of them is being managed with watchful waiting, or surgery. There is no drug therapy that represents a completely untreated patient population with a clear clinical need and no existing direct competition in the pharmacologic space. High risk HPV types are the underlying cause of virtually all cervical cancer cases in the United States, 99% of them. And for decades, women with persistent high risk HPV infection have been told to watch and wait. to monitor and hope that the virus clears on its own. If it doesn't, the only recourse has been surgery once those pre cancerous changes appear. As I mentioned, there's not a single FDA approved pharmacologic treatment for high risk HPV infection. Not one. And we are developing one with ARPA-H funding. So with that ARPA H funding and FDA clearance of our IND application, which happened in February of this year, we are now preparing to advance DARE HPV into a phase 2 clinical study in May this month. DARE HPV has the potential to be the first pharmaceutical therapeutic and one of the largest unaddressed infectious disease markets affecting women globally. Significant addressed market grant funded development advancing into phase two clinical development. That's exactly the kind of asset that gets re rated when investors discover it. And we believe very few have other potential. First in category contraceptive candidates that we are currently developing are supported entirely with grant funding. That's DARE-LARC1, CASEA S and DARE NHC and they are all continuing to advance. We also have an extended NIH-funded award for DARE-PTB1, which is our bioidentical progesterone intravaginal ring candidate aiming to reduce the risk of preterm birth in at risk women. The pipeline was deliberately built to address the most persistent gaps from preterm birth to HPV associated disease to sexual health and beyond. And every dollar of grant funding we secure, it's a dollar that moves us closer to putting better options in the hands of women without deluding our shareholders. And I now want to speak directly to every investor on the call, institutional, retail and anyone who is listening to the replay. As I mentioned up front, I'm joining this call from and during the National Women's Health Week in New York. And as I said up front, the context matters. Women's health is an investment grade category, and we believe Dare Bioscience is the investment grade vehicle to capture what is still a dramatically underfunded opportunity. We're not here because it's the right week to say that. We're here because we have spent over 10 years proving it. We built the portfolio with clinical rigor, disciplined capital management, and that unwavering commitment to women who have been underserved by the health care system for far, far too long. Right now, in mid-2026, we're at that moment where all that investment converges into action. The products are coming live and we expect to record the first direct product revenue this quarter. Demand is building, the data are coming and we're poised for partnerships. Women represent half of that global population and approximately 80% of all US healthcare purchasing decisions are made by women. Conditions that solely affect women. The very conditions for which we are developing treatments. They're attracting less than 1% of private health care investment. Yet women's health drugs represent 27% of all blockbuster pharmaceutical products. And that's not even including GLP1. That's not a niche. That's a market failure that created a gap. And that's the gap that DARE was built to address. And I want to also address a question that we hear as we are approaching commercialization. I get asked, are we an R&D company or are we a commercial company,? And I answer, yes, we're in the business of getting first in category products into the hands of women who need them. That requires both. We will not stop developing. We have a pipeline that includes potential first in category programs across contraception, hpv, hormone therapy and vaginal health, all advancing many with non dilutive funding. That R and D engine is running and starting in June, that engine will be joined by a commercial engine generating product revenue. And here's how I want investors to think about that. Product revenue is not a pivot. It's not a change of identity. It's not a pivot. It's another source of capital and it's a value driver. Grant funding, equity financings, and now product revenue. They are three distinct complementary sources of capital that together let us continue building without depending on any one of them alone. And we don't need to choose between R and D and commercial. We are building a company that does both because the women we are working for, they need both the science and the products and we intend to deliver on both fronts simultaneously. And here's what we're targeting to deliver again as a recap Dare 2 Play Dispensing we're targeting commencement nationally this summer via Bravado as our 503B outsourcing facility partner. Dare to restore family FloraSync LF5 being the first such probiotic, The seeding campaigns are beginning this month in May. The commercial launch and first product revenue is expected in June. And again, I want to reinforce an important first step in building a multiproduct revenue profile for dare Additional Dare 2 Play collaborations. As I said, stay tuned. Commercial and telehealth collaborators to be announced as our channel infrastructure matures. Dare to reclaim dispensing we are continuing to target 2027 for another 503 outsourcing facility with IND preparatory activities for for what we've often Referred to as DARE-HRT1, our hormone therapy product ongoing pursuant