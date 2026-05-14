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May 14, 2026 5:37 PM 35 min read

Dare Bioscience Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ebt5q9ah/

Summary

Dare Bioscience reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $18.5 million at the end of Q1 2026, with significant reliance on non-dilutive capital sources such as grants from the Gates Foundation and ARPA-H.

The company is launching new products including Dare to Play, a topical cream for women's sexual health, and FloraSync LF5, a vaginal probiotic, with commercial activities expected to commence in June 2026.

Ovaprene, a hormone-free contraceptive, showed positive interim results in its Phase 3 trial, and the company plans to engage with the FDA regarding these findings.

Future revenue streams are expected from multiple products, with Dare to Reclaim targeted for revenue generation by 2027.

Management emphasized their dual-path strategy for product development and commercialization, leveraging both 503 compounding and FDA pathways.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Marty Herring Layton (Chief Accounting Officer)

Sabrina Martucci Johnson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Marty Herring Layton (Chief Accounting Officer)

OPERATOR

Kemp Dolliver

Sabrina Martucci Johnson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kemp Dolliver

Sabrina Martucci Johnson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks for the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. Again, if you would like to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for a brief moment to wait for the questions to come in. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Camp Dolliver from Brooklyn Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Thanks for taking the follow up. Just quickly, how are you thinking about the cash Runway at this point?

Sabrina Martucci Johnson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Marty Herring Layton (Chief Accounting Officer)

Those activities, there's always kind of future

Kemp Dolliver

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Sabrina Martucci Johnson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

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