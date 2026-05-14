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May 14, 2026 5:37 PM 38 min read

Alliance Entertainment Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760227&tp_key=0154ad6f3e

Summary

Alliance Entertainment reported a 21% year-over-year increase in net revenue for the third quarter, reaching $258 million, with net income rising by 25% and adjusted EBITDA at $5.1 million.

The company emphasized a strategic shift towards higher value products and a scalable operating model, with significant growth in music, video, gaming, and collectibles.

Future outlook remains positive, focusing on premium physical media and collectibles, with new initiatives like Alliance Authentic and nState integrating authentication and lifecycle engagement.

Operational highlights include strong growth in vinyl and CD sales, a stable demand environment for video, and a 48% increase in collectibles revenue.

Management highlighted the success of Handmade by Robots during Record Store Day and the potential impact of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 release on revenues.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome TO Alliance Entertainment's third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results conference Call at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now pass the call over to Paul Kunz, a member of Alliance Entertainment's IR team at Redshift. Paul, please go ahead.

Paul Kunz (Investor Relations Team Member)

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Amanda Neko (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Jeff. I really appreciate that.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Michael Kuppen with Noble. Please go ahead.

Jacob Mutchler

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Jacob Mutchler

Gotcha. Thank you for the color. And would you be able to talk about some of the favorable undercurrents in the music industry this year and also the video game industry? It looks like there's a number of high profile album releases and then also Grand Theft Auto 6 in the back half of the year. Just curious what your expectations are this year with a big release schedule.

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Jacob Mutchler

Gotcha. And thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on a solid quarter.

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Linda Bolton Weaser with Water Tower Research. Please go ahead.

Linda Bolton Weaser (Equity Analyst)

Yes, hi. With regard to your adding handmade by robots to your portfolio, do you envision looking for more similar acquisitions and do you think you'll stick mostly in the collectible figure category or do you see opportunity in some other product categories as well? Thanks. Thank you, Linda.

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Linda Bolton Weaser (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have no questions at this point of time. Over to you, Paulo.

Paulo (Moderator)

Thank you. We do have several webcast questions. We had a couple around CDs. I'm just going to combine these two. One was, can you provide a bit more color on the strong CD sales? And then a related question, was the growth in vinyl and CDs this quarter related primarily to record store day, or was it more of a structural shift toward collecting?

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Paulo (Moderator)

Thank you. And our next question, can you comment on how you're developing the direction of N State Authentic will authenticate in all sports and music, for example.

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Paulo (Moderator)

Thank you, Jeff. And our next question, are you seeing overlap between customers that are buying media and those that are buying collectibles or electronics, or are those all still fairly disruptive, distinct customer groups?

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Paulo (Moderator)

Thanks, Jeff. Our next question with Alliance Authentic and End State Authentic, how should we think about the pacing of that opportunity? What are the key milestones that would signal it's becoming a meaningful contributor?

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Paulo (Moderator)

Thank you. It looks like we have one more question at this point. You called out strength across multiple categories this quarter. Are you seeing any Meaningful differences in how demand is trending across those categories or is it fairly broad based right now?

Jeff Walker (Chief Executive Officer)

Paulo (Moderator)

Thank you. That was the last question.

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