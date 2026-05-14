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May 14, 2026 5:32 PM 33 min read

Full Transcript: TMC Metals Q1 2026 Earnings Call

TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kau3m5b7/

Summary

TMC Metals announced the signing of a production agreement with Allsees for the first commercial polymetallic nodule collection system, highlighting confidence in regulatory progress.

NOAA determined TMC Metals' application for the TMC USA Project is in compliance, moving towards a commercial recovery permit expected in Q1 2027.

The company is advancing feasibility studies for a potential processing and refining facility in Texas, aiming to support a broader American offshore minerals industry.

TMC Metals reported a net loss of $20.6 million in Q1 2026, consistent with the previous year, but maintains strong liquidity with $164 million cash on hand.

Management expressed optimism about future strategic partnerships and the potential for government support in building domestic processing infrastructure.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Craig Sheske (Chief Financial Officer)

Gerard Barron (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Rutger Boslin (Chief Innovation and Offshore Technology Officer)

Gerard Barron (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Sheske (Chief Financial Officer)

Craig Sheske (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Certainly as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster. And our first question will be coming from the line of Matthew o' Keefe of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Matthew O'Keefe (Equity Analyst)

Gerard Barron (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

No, absolutely. It definitely demonstrates that there's increasing confidence in the space. So I think that's a positive.

Matthew O'Keefe (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will be coming from the line of Dimitri Silverstein of Water Tower Research. Your line is open.

Dimitri Silverstein

Rutger Boslin (Chief Innovation and Offshore Technology Officer)

Dimitri Silverstein

Gerard Barron (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Dimitri Silverstein

Understood, Gerard, thank you. And then final question in your. You're getting ready to execute your offshore capex program and get ready for production. If I remember correctly, originally this was supposed to be funded 50, 50 between you and Allseas. You made a comment that Allseas will be funding a significant portion of that now. So should I, should we take that it's going to be more than 50% of the expected CapEx that Alseas will be funding?

Gerard Barron (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

No, you should. And you should continue to plan on sharing that.

Dimitri Silverstein

Okay. All right, thank you, Jar.

Gerard Barron (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Sheske (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

a friendly reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. And I would now like to turn the conference back to Gerard Barron for closing remarks.

Gerard Barron (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

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