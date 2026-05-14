SoundThinking Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good afternoon and welcome to SoundThinking's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Latanya and I'll be your operator for today's call. Joining us are SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart. Please note that certain information discussed on the call today would include forward-looking statements for our future events and SoundThinking's business strategy and future financial and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are only predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by those statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in SoundThinking's SEC filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, estimates and predictions as of Today's live broadcast May 14, 2026 and soundthinking undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call. In addition, our comments on the call today contain references to non Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and key business metrics such as annual recurring revenue. Non Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for companies reported Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) results, a reconciliation of these non Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures to their most directly comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures, as well as definitions of the key business metrics referenced and management's reasons for including the non Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and key business metrics referenced by be found in the press release. Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay via the link in the Investor Relations section of the company's [email protected] with that, I will now turn the call over to Ralph. Please proceed.

Good afternoon and thank you for joining SoundThinking's first quarter (Q1) 2026 earnings call. I'll start by providing some high level commentary on our financial results, share updates on our strategic investments and growth initiatives, and frame how we're thinking about the year. Alan will then walk through the financials in greater detail, after which we'll be happy to take your questions. Let me start with the headline numbers. first quarter (Q1) revenue was $24.2 million, essentially in line with consensus. first quarter (Q1) adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) was approximately negative $100,000. We are reaffirming our full year guidance of 109 to $111 million in revenue representing approximately 6% year over year growth at the midpoint and an adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 16 to 18% and an exiting ARR of $110 million representing 15% growth in 2026. Let me give you some high level commentary on the structural shape of our year because once it becomes clear, the map becomes fairly straightforward. first quarter (Q1) is by design and by calendar, our most cost heavy quarter and our lightest revenue quarter. Annual costs concentrate in first quarter (Q1) such as audit fees, proxy and shareholder meeting, cost year end, legal and tax work. These items are largely absorbed in first quarter (Q1) every year and do not repeat in subsequent quarters. At the same time, our revenue is back end loaded as deployments, renewals and expansions build throughout the year. Our business has substantial operating leverage as quarterly revenue scales above our cost run rate. Once we're past our cost base in any given quarter, we expect incremental revenue contributes disproportionately to adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). first quarter (Q1) sits below that point and second quarter (Q2) through fourth quarter (Q4) or above it. Combined with approximately $4 million of annual savings expected from the workforce optimization we executed effective April 1, we believe we have clear line of sight to our full year adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) guidance. Alan will walk through the detailed bridge in his section. Let me share some updates on our strategic execution which gives us confidence in the second half ramp and what reflects the deeper transformation underway in our business as we continue to evolve into a broader public safety technology company. In first quarter (Q1) we took ShotSpotter mileage live across seven customer counts, added 50 plate Ranger cameras on our LPR platform and went live with 85 lanes of SafePoint. Customer health and retention remain a real strength of our business and the trust we've built over time continues to be reflected in our Net promoter score in the world class category and and our renewal performance which is currently ahead of plan. I want to highlight one renewal in particular, Cleveland. Over the last several months there was significant public commentary in the trade press, in local city deliberations, and even some investor conversations suggesting that we were at risk of losing Cleveland to a newer entrant in our category. The narrative was that the contract was slated to be a competitive loss. I'm pleased to share that the Cleveland renewal is in process and that Mayor Bibb and the city's public safety leadership have publicly touted the technology and specifically credited ShotSpotters contribution in Cleveland's 80% homicide solve rate. I want to be direct about what Cleveland represents because it speaks to a broader competitive dynamic that I know is on investors minds. Anyone can promise gunshot detection in a pitch deck. The category has been around long enough that the marketing materials have started to converge. Same buzzwords, same accuracy claims, same talking points. But running an acoustic detection system that actually works across 1,000 plus square miles of dense, noisy urban environments with sub meter precision in conditions ranging from fireworks to construction noise to weather, with audio data that withstands real world scrutiny. That's an entirely different proposition from describing it on a slide. And that is where the moat is. 25 years of ground truth Physical data accuracy performance that has been independently validated at 97% in 2024 against a 90% contractual standard and deployment tested integration depth that newer entrants are now only learning they need. When agencies move from the marketing to the operational reality, what they tend to find is that there's only really just us. Cleveland is a clear data point on that performance decides these deals, not narrative and not pitch decks. With respect to deep operational integration, our efforts complementing Drone as first responders is another area where we're seeing meaningful traction and it's a natural fit with ShotSpotter. Now have 16 cities live with ShotSpotter to drone integrations across Guideo and Brink, the cadence has accelerated. Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Suffolk County, Monmouth County, West Palm Beach, Fresno, Tampa and Virginia beach all came online within the last two months. In Albuquerque, a Shot Spotter Trigger drone arrived on scene and observed a subject actively firing a weapon, relaying that to responding officers in real time. In a separate incident, the drone located a gunshot wound victim. That's the kind of operational outcome our customers are realizing today. The strategic point is that these aren't simple shotspotter to Drone alert handoffs. They're integrations into the operational fabric of how an agency responds. Physical AI at work in the real world. That's what creates durable value for our customers. And that's what makes the Safety Smart platform increasingly difficult to replace. Last week we launched Safety Smart Field Agent, an AI powered user experience within our Safety Smart platform. It is now in beta with more than a dozen ShotSpotter agencies. Broader availability is targeted for later this summer with Safety Smart Field Agent, a police chief, an investigator, a crime analyst, or even a city council member can ask questions in plain English and get back what they need an insight, a chart, a map, or a briefing ready summary how much gunfire has occurred near our public schools this year? What are the emerging hotspots? Create a command staff briefing for this month's trend. Until now, getting these types of answers required an analyst, a query language, and a dashboard. Field Agents puts that capability directly in the hands of any authorized user with a question and let me say why this is a meaningful step forward for us. Field Agent works across all SafetySmart data sources gunfire data from ShotSpotter, crime data from Resource Router license plate reads from plate Ranger through one unified experience. That's something we believe only we can deliver because only we have this breadth of public safety data running on a single platform. It's our integrated SafetySmart platform showing up in a real day to day customer experience and it's a tangible expression of the physical Artificial Intelligence (AI) mode thesis that sound thinking exemplifies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) value is only as good as the data foundation underneath it and ours is genuinely broad, genuinely unique represented by 25 years of ground truth acoustic detection data across 1000 plus square miles of deployment that we believe no competitor can replicate. SafetySmart Field Agent is our second Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven user experience following Crime Tracer Gen 3 which we launched last fall and the next step in a broader rollout of Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities across the SafetySmart platform. We also continue to make innovation progress on our Sound Thinking Labs initiatives including our Sniper Threat Detection solution targeted at critical infrastructure. We have demonstrated early technical success in the perimeter protection use case that is relevant to the substation utility market. We we look forward to sharing more as we gain commercial traction internationally. We continue to see growing interest in acoustic gunshot detection as global markets mature in their approach to public safety infrastructure. Our deployments in Montevideo, Uruguay and Niederoy, Brazil have served as compelling proof points for broader Latin American expansion. We're building pipeline in these and additional markets in the region driven by our recently hired in country sales executive Bruna Bolarino. We view international as a multi year expansion Runway for the core platform and we're investing deliberately to Capture it. Our SafePoint pipeline and go live momentum through Q1 has been particularly encouraging. Monthly recurring revenue more than doubled from January to March of this year as Moffitt, Morgan State and other key GO lives came online and we're entering Q2 at a meaningful higher run rate. In addition, earlier this week we executed a three year $3.2 million booking representing over $1 million of ARR from a top five major hospital chain for all of their hospitals in just one of the states and where they have operations. In addition, we anticipate closing a 15 lane 3 year one million dollars plus booking for 300 of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) with a clinic in the Northeast. These two transactions are important validation points of our healthcare security focus and a meaningful proof point for the SafePoint addressable market in the hospital vertical. The healthcare opportunity is substantial as we discussed on prior calls California's Assembly Bill 2975 will require weapons detection capabilities across more than 400 hospitals by March 2027. And that's just one mandate in one state. The broader healthcare market is moving in the same direction as systems prioritize patient and staff safety across the portfolio. What we're seeing is consistent customers are choosing platforms over point solutions. Our SafetySmart Platform, ShotSpotter, Plate Ranger, Crime Tracer, Resource Router, Case Builder and SafePoint now all augmented by Field agent in our deep DFR integrations, give agencies an integrated approach to public safety that we believe no point solution competitor can match. The trust that drives our world-class customer retention is what allows us to keep deepening that platform and the data foundation we've built over 25 years. And that's what makes our Artificial Intelligence (AI) investments compound rather than commoditize. Before Alan walks through the financials, I want to add some strategic context on how we think about our capital allocation strategy. At a high level. You would see that soundthinking today is two very distinct businesses at very different stages of development. In our broader transformation into a vertical physical Artificial Intelligence (AI) company. Our core public safety platform, ShotSpotter, Crime Tracer, Plate Ranger, Resource Router and Case Builder is a modestly growing but profitable business generating strong adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow beyond what we're showing today on a consolidated basis. SafePoint on the other hand, is an early stage but rapidly growing business in which we are deliberately investing in today in order to capture what we believe is a category defining opportunity in physical Artificial Intelligence (AI) security. The blended adjusted EBITDA profile you see at the consolidated level reflects that deliberate capital allocation choice. Alan will provide additional color on the magnitudes and the path and timeline for the SafePoint breakeven. So stepping back revenue track to consensus Q1 adjusted EBITDA reflects the structural shape of our year. Our customer momentum across retention, Safe Point acceleration and our investments in innovation like our Safety Smart Field Agent and growing DFR integration reinforces our conviction the underlying strength of our business remains intact and the differentiated platform we've built grounded in Trust, performance and 25 years of physical Artificial Intelligence (AI) data we believe positions us well for the rest of 2026 and beyond. I'll now turn the call over to Alan to discuss our financial results for the first quarter and our outlook for the full year 2026 in greater detail. Then we'll be happy to take your questions.

Okay, Alan, over to you. Thank you, Ralph. Good afternoon everyone. Revenues in the first quarter were 24.2 million compared to 28.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. As a reminder, first quarter of 2025 included approximately half a million dollars of revenue related to our Puerto Rico shotspotter contract which has not yet been renewed, as well as the non recurring impact of approximately $3.5 million in prior year catch up revenues related to the two three year renewals of our large contracts with NYPD. Gross profit was $11.3 million or 47% of revenue compared to $16.6 million or 59% of revenue in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin reflects the continued costs related to servicing existing and new customers without the benefit of the catch up revenue recognized in the prior year quarter. Our adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) was approximately negative $100,000 compared to a positive $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. It's important to highlight that our first quarter adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) was impacted by cost associated with ongoing product development, most notably in SafePoint, which is currently generating over $8 million of annualized losses as we invest ahead of expected revenue. Absent these investments, adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) would have increased year over year in the first quarter, underscoring the continued improvements in our core business. We are deliberately making these investments based on what we're seeing in customer demand, pipeline growth, contract size and long term margin opportunity, and we expect this pressure to moderate as these programs mature and begin contributing more meaningfully to profitability. In fact, given the large safepoint pipeline and expected growth, we expect that product group to achieve profitability at the end of 2027 or early in 2028. As a reminder, adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), a non GAAP financial measure, is calculated by taking our GAAP net income or loss and adjusting out interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment restructuring costs and losses including related fixed asset disposals, stock based compensation expenses and acquisition related expenses including adjustments to our contingent consideration obligations. Our operating expenses were $18.1 million compared to $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Operating expenses remained relatively consistent year over year reflecting higher employee related compensation costs, restructuring charges partially offset by reduced sales and marketing spend. Breaking down our expenses, sales and marketing expense in the first quarter was $6.5 million or approximately 27% of total revenue compared to $7.3 million or 26% of total revenue in the prior year period. Our R and D expenses were $4.4 million or approximately 18% of total revenue compared to $4.1 million or 14% of total revenue in the prior year period reflecting continued investment in product innovation, AI driven capabilities and platform enhancements. DNA expenses for the quarter were $6.7 million or approximately 28% of total revenue compared to $6.5 million or 23% of total revenue in the prior year period. We expect our G and A expenses to grow more slowly than revenue over time as we scale the business. Our GAAP net loss was approximately $7 million or $0.54 per basic and diluted share for the quarter based on 12.9 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to GAAP net loss of $1.5 million or $0.12 per basic and diluted share based on 12.6 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the PR year period. The increased loss was driven primarily by the absence of prior year catch up revenue, restructuring related charges and continued investment in our platform. Deferred revenue as of March 31, 2026 was $40.4 million compared to $43.9 million at December 31, 2025, reflecting normal contract receivable variability and revenue recognition during the quarter. We ended the quarter with $14.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $15.8 million at the end of 2025. Currently we have approximately $36 million available on our line of credit as we have approximately $4 million in debt outstanding all on our line of credit. Now turn to guidance for the full year 2026. We are reiterating our full year revenue guidance range of $109 million to $111 million which represents approximately 5 to 7% year over year growth. We are also reiterating our full year 2026 adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin guidance range of 16% to 18%. We expect to achieve this adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) range through three primary things. First, Q1 is historically our most expensive OPEX quarter of the year, so we expect our quarterly OPEX cost to go down. In addition, our recent cost reductions should add an additional $2.5 million for the remainder of the year. And lastly, we believe that over 90% of new revenue growth beyond our Q1 revenue run rate will will flow directly towards adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). Our guidance reflects the structural shape of the year that Ralph discussed earlier. As a reminder, revenue and profitability are back end loaded as deployments, renewals and expansions build throughout the year. Our outlook reflects the investments we are making in SafePoint, AI driven capabilities, platform innovation as well as the benefit of approximately $4 million in annualized cost savings from our workforce and business optimization actions that became effective at the start of the second quarter. As we move through the balance of 2026, we expect improved revenue scale and operating leverage to drive a materially stronger profitability profile in the second half of the year. We are confident in our ability to execute against our full year framework and remain focused on disciplined cost management while continuing to invest in long term growth opportunities. Overall, we're pleased with the progress we've made on each of our strategic initiatives and operational performance of the business. With that, we're now happy to open the call for questions. Operator, will you please open the line for Q and A?

Thank you. We will now conduct a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your lines in the question queue. You may press star two to remove yourself from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. Once again, that's star one to ask a question at this time. One moment while we poll for the first question. The first question comes from Richard Baldry with Ross Capital. Please proceed.

You want to take that Allen? Do you want me to address it? Sure. Well I can go ahead and start. I think at this point, although Q1 was a little slow in certain areas like our ShotSpotter sales, I would say that we are ahead of schedule in several other ones and certainly will be by the end of the first half of the year. You heard Ralph mention about the two new SafePoint contracts that got signed literally this week, one which was $3.2 million and another one which is over a million dollars, adding about $1.4 million per year. If you recall from our last call, we said we were going to add about $4 million in ARR for SafePoint alone. When we're getting large contracts like that that add 70 new lanes and literally both of those just signed this week, it's showing a lot of positive activity there. Ralph also mentioned the other things that we're adding, like the 50 cut plate Ranger cameras that we've got, as well as the other solutions that we're feeling quite positive about internationally. Although things are a little slower right now for the first half of the year, we still are still expecting the top line revenue to be able to be hit based on what we're seeing in the pipelines right now. Ralph, you may have additional comments as well.

Yeah, I think I would just add, and I agree with everything that Alan said. I think as we had commented earlier, we feel really good about hitting $50 million or so for the first half. We've acknowledged that our, our structure of our year is going to be more back end loaded. So the way to think about at least the revenue coming on board is about $50 million in the first half and then $60 million in the second half of the year. And a big portion of that growth in the second half, as we talked about previously, are two very large deals that are multimillion dollar deals. One with a large statewide or semi statewide crime tracer deal of about two and a half million dollars. And then we're expecting the recapture of, of Puerto Rico, which can add another $2.7 million of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). And of course how they convert to revenue is pretty much time sensitive. So we're looking to get those closed early in the second half of the year in order for it to contribute to the revenue escalation we expect for 2026.

Yeah, so yeah, that's a, that's a good call out, Rich. So I would say we're so early in the process, I don't know that I'm ready to define what the cadence of deals look like. What I can say is the pipeline is growing very, very quickly. We're hyper focused on casinos in health care. We're building momentum in health care as we get more customers that are positive references for us. There's one state, excuse me, the one larger deal, the $3 million plus deal that we talked about is basically consolidating Safe Point across all the hospitals they have in one particular state. This particular hospital chain has presence in multiple states. So that's just a big opportunity in and of itself. And that again, that's all prior to 29 of 75. So I think our expectation is we're going to see a mix of deals from, you know, you know, 10 lanes to, you know, you know, 50, 50 lane type of opportunities as we saw in this large case. And then we're going to see expansion start to play in this thing too as people standardize on our solutions after they have deployed in just a percent of their, of their hospital. So we're, we're really encouraged about SafePoint in the hospital and casino vertical.

Yeah, that's a great question. And if you think about it, the 8 million by the way is what we expect to have. The negative adjusted EBITDA for 26 and 25 was actually over 9 million. So we're already improving. But I would say if you want to break it out between the different categories, out of that total loss, our revenue is going to go from somewhere around 3.6 million last year to you know, north of 6.5 million this year. We do believe that the cost of goods sold, which does have a lot of personnel cost in it, is going to go from about 8 million last year to maybe about 9. We don't need to add a lot more there as we're adding over $3 million in revenue. And the actual OPEX goes from about $7 million to close to $9 million. So as revenue goes up by 3 and the other stuff only goes up by 2, that $9 million loss goes down to $8 million loss. So it really is a mix of different ones. Specifically your question about sales and marketing. We really only had one person in the sales and marketing group last year for SafePoint. We now have four and we think we're fully staffed to be able to hit those numbers. And as the pipeline continues to build and we see large contracts like this, it's proving itself that what we're expecting can happen is actually happening.

Great. Thanks Jens for taking the questions. Ralph, maybe I'll start with you on more platform product level questions for the Drone as First Responder (DFR) commentary and the integrations you got with I think the 16 cities on that front, I see how that can definitely be making shotspotter sticky there. Can you walk us through or talk about how that's maybe creating actual kind of additional like not just keeping of revenue but getting more revenue as those integrations and that particular use case comes about?

Yeah, that's a fair call out. I think. I'm not being an incredibly greedy person. I think the right way to think about our Drone or Drone as First Responder (DFR) integrations is to think more about adding value to customers and being more embedded in their operational fabric about how they respond to the ShotSpotter alert. So the net result or net benefit to us beyond adding value to our customers and integrating with their operational fabric is really around retention and stickiness. And I think that that has to be the focus for us. For right now we're not looking to add on additional revenues or whatever. I think our, our focus is much more on how to add value around shotspotter to our customers in terms of how they respond the ShotSpotter alerts. So frankly we'll probably be investing more. So like right now I would describe our Drone as First Responder (DFR) integrations as kind of, you know, level one Drone as First Responder (DFR) integrations where we're basically sending a digital alert that can be consumed by dfr, sending them to a lat long opportunity. What would be really interesting is to make those integrations bi directional. So we would love to, you know, in terms of phase two, be thinking about how we can get, once the eyes are on target, getting that, you know, that visual back incorporated into A, a ShotSpotter alert and have it all be combined into one data data package which then frankly could go to our crime tracer solution. Right. And then combined with lpr then then goes to case Builder for case management stuff. I mean you see some really existing opportunities. So I think our focus is really about how to be more valuable to customers and we'll get the proper benefit that we need to get in terms of retention. That's where the focus is, not in terms of revenue enhancement. Did that answer your question?

Yeah, thanks for that question as well. So again, I think phase one very similar to my response to the Drone as First Responder (DFR) integrations. We're looking just to roll that out to add value and stickiness. I think the more individuals that we can get interacting with the data, the more valuable it becomes. Frankly, we can have these briefing packages prepared for city councils. Again, it's really around adding value to customers and improving stickiness. I think going forward we're going to continue to invest in this area and I think the field agent can be something that goes across the platform not just for shotspotter, but for kind of License Plate Recognition (LPR) with plate ranger, also prime tracer, case builder, etc. There's a lot of really interesting possibilities there. This is about a data game for us and capturing the data and building the physical AI mode that comes along with the data.

Can you just help me understand. I guess maybe first talk a little bit about the workforce optimization. Was that kind of broad based across business functions as that took effect? And then I think you had called out in your remarks that there's 4 million in annual savings specific to that workforce optimization. But then when you were kind of rolling through your points around adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), there was cost reductions of 2.5 million in savings for the year. So I guess for the balance of the year. I don't know if that's the same as the workforce optimization or related, but separate. If you could maybe just again give us a sense of what the workforce kind of qualitative piece was and then the bridge in terms of how that's kind of going to affect Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the year, that'd be terrific, if that makes sense. Yes, absolutely. And great question. Thank you for asking that. So we did. There was about 20 people that were part of our reduction, but it wasn't just people. We had some other reductions. We had in terms of things, some meetings that we were no longer going to have, like the all Hands meeting. We definitely decided we didn't need that. We had some marketing changes. So in terms of the total $4 million, that is over a year. So it basically took effect April 1. So the first quarter of that you would expect to be somewhere between 500,000 and maybe as high as $700,000. So that $2.5 million that I mentioned in my script is probably 500,000 to $700,000 in the first or the second quarter of the year and then approximately 1 million in Q3 and approximately a million in Q4. That's how you get to the 2.5 million. Might even be a little higher than that. The savings will continue though, because it is 12 months of savings where we get the $4 million savings. So we will continue to have that. All of that's going to help us in terms of reducing our overall total cost and increasing our adjusted ebitda. But in order to get to the, you know, the guidance that we talked about in terms of, you know, 17%, we're only counting 2.5 million of that towards the increase to be able to get to that guidance.

So this is Ralph, I'll start and Alan, jump in and add and compliment. But I think the wins are for hospitals. The focus that a hospital has is how to provide some level of security without having a checkpoint and frustrating the free, I would say kind of ingress egress of individuals coming in and out of the hospital. We hear a lot when we talk to hospitals about the patient experience and the visitor experience being very important. They want a dignified experience. And having people to be almost effectively criminalized by going through a checkpoint yielding, you know, having to discourage themselves of, you know, keys, laptops and the like is just a negative. And frankly, it creates a security risk profile in terms of a soft target as people kind of aggregate around going one by one through a checkpoint. We address that very nicely with our very unique bollard setup where we're not having an active sensor. Solution is passive sensors. It's very discreet, not very noticeable, very wide lanes. So, so people can go in and out. And we're specifying a very low false positive rate. So think in terms of kind of low single digit false positive rate because you are going to have false positives in these kind of situations, which is considerably lower false positive rate than some of our competitors have and still having a very effective true positive rate in terms of capturing a number of weapons that are coming through. So the balance is there and it's prioritized for a, for hospital us, at least in a hospital environment where we would not play very well, frankly. And we're rooting other folks on this environment. If you go to a arena or go to a stadium, I think people are kind of conditioned to have more of a TSA experience. And so our uniqueness doesn't play as effectively there. And so we're, we're ceding those kind of opportunities to folks that have checkpoints. But we want to really own the hospital vertical and casino vertical that has the same type of requirements. Casinos don't want to slow people down from getting the casino and having a good time and perhaps losing a little bit of money. So that's where we're going to focus. And we think we have a comparative advantage in those particular environments. And I think with respect to the lanes that people are deploying in hospitals, it's across the board. It's visitor lanes, emergency lanes, some employee entrances are also covered by our solution.

Yeah, this is Alan, I'll go ahead and say, well, we do have hospitals in California. We haven't really seen them specifically tied to the Assembly Bill 2975, which we've talked about for the last couple quarters, which is requiring about 400 hospitals in California to have a weapons detection solution. We believe that some of the hospitals that we're doing right now are just getting ahead of that in terms of actual casinos. We're seeing casino expansions as well. We've got casinos now expanding in Illinois, in Alabama. Those have been in the last couple quarters elsewhere as well. I mean, even as you heard Ralph talk about Morgan State, which is a university, so it isn't necessarily a focus area for us, but they basically came to us and they also deployed so as well. So we are seeing about half of our customers are in the hospitals, maybe a little north of 50%. And then about half are in the casinos with a small percentage. The delta would be for other things.

Yeah, this is Alan. We're expecting actually about 4 million in SafePoint, and we believe we'll be over 2 million by the end of the first half of the year or certainly close to that. So. Well, on our way with the save point, we did say that we're going to have about 7.3 million in ARR for Shotspotter, of which 2.7 million of that is getting Puerto Rico back online. So out of that 7.3, 2.7 is Puerto Rico. That leaves about 5.6 million left. That would include both domestic lanes and international lanes. So if you think international is maybe a million of that, which would be really just two new projects for us which we believe we can get, that leaves the domestic down to about 4.6 million. So you have to have somewhere around 60 to 70 new lanes domestically. That's less than we've done in past years. And we believe that and certainly hope that we can get there from that. The other products that we have are relatively smaller in terms of the ARR. We do expect that the Plate Ranger is going to be somewhere around 1, maybe around 1.5 million in terms of new ARR, which will give us approximately 800,000 to $900,000 in actual GAAP revenue versus zero from last year. So that's nice growth. And then the balance of the rest relatively small. Yeah, except for Crime Tracer, I should say. Crime tracer adds about $3.2 million of that. So that's, that's the delta. Two and a half million of that is the large new state that Ralph mentioned. So out of the 3.2, 2 and a half comes there. That only adds another 600k and other crime Tracer new customers.

I wanted to follow up on the two significant contract delays of Puerto Rico and the state Crime Tracer. Just the fact that they are such needle movers for you all in the second half of the year. Curious to know where are they in the kind of renew approval process? Is this, the ball's in their court and we're waiting for them to get back to us or is there a timeline and they're hitting their timelines as far as internal approvals and that's why we've got them teed up for the second half.

Yeah. So this is Ralph. I'll start and Alan, jump in as appropriate. With respect to the Crime Tracer deal, I would say we're literally exchanging paper with the entities. And so that's really quite encouraging. In fact, I was really hoping we were going to be able to be more specific actually on this call. So I think our large Crime Tracer deal is probably no more than 30 to 45 days away from getting papered is my hope. We were actually as a team down in a particular state meeting with the governor's office around this. We got the contracting vehicle. I think we pretty much agreed on all the language. And as I said, we're literally swapping paper back and forth. Puerto Rico is still positively engaged. I would say that that is as far along as Crime Tracer. Although there's still very positive engagement down there. There have been some moves, I would say organizationally and politically that are net positive for us. But that one is still. There's still some work that needs to be done with respect to Puerto Rico.

Okay. And then the other thing that you guys have, you know, over the past couple of years, actually, I guess since the Chicago non renewal, you had put in place procedures to get ahead of renewals. You know, whether it's proactively reaching out, even if the council member, councilman level, to demonstrate the efficacy and the power of the ShotSpotter system, any changes in how you're approaching that process and any significant renewals that we should be aware of here in the next six months.

No, I was going to say that we are being very proactive about this. The guidance that we have given for the year has higher attrition than we have in the past, primarily related to budgets and no longer having ARPA funds that cities or states are even allowed to use. So we do expect attrition to be a little higher, which is causing us to spend more time and maybe going to our customers a little earlier than we would have even in the past. So it is something that we are doing very aggressively. I wouldn't say the process has changed too much other than we are trying to get some potential funding sources for them in some cases that we haven't necessarily done aggressively in the past if the customer tells us in advance that they're having challenges. So I would say that would be the only thing that's really different in terms of how we're, you know, how we're doing it in terms of large renewals that we are expecting. You know, we have Detroit, which is a large customer, has over 30 miles. We've already submitted our proposal with that RFP that they put out that should hopefully get awarded in the next couple months. We do have another one in Suffolk county that is a very interesting customer for us because we were with them before and then they ultimately canceled their seven miles they had and then renewed and went above 20 miles. So that's one. It's a little later in the second half of this year, but something we're focused on. Other than that our larger customers like Albuquerque, fully supportive of us, have expanded like four times. There aren't a lot of other ones other than Puerto Rico that I would say are large enough to be concerning.

Great. Thank you, operator. So thank you all for joining us today, and thank you for your thoughtful questions. As you can tell, we're pretty excited about the trajectory of our business and feel as though we have very clear line of sight around our reaffirmed guidance. So we're looking forward to updating you on our progress in the next quarterly call. And of course, if you have any additional questions, feel free to reach out to Alan or myself and we'd be happy to engage.