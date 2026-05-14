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May 14, 2026 5:31 PM 39 min read

SoundThinking Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7YZJtwQc

Summary

SoundThinking reported Q1 2026 revenue of $24.2 million, aligning with expectations, and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately negative $100,000.

The company reaffirmed its full year guidance with expected revenue of $109 to $111 million, representing around 6% year-over-year growth, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 to 18%.

SoundThinking undertook strategic initiatives, including the deployment of ShotSpotter mileage across seven customer accounts, and launched Safety Smart Field Agent, an AI-powered user experience.

The company highlighted a successful renewal with Cleveland despite competitive pressures, emphasizing the reliability and validation of its technology.

SoundThinking expects significant revenue and profitability improvements in the second half of the year, driven by large deals in the pipeline, and anticipates SafePoint to reach profitability by late 2027 or early 2028.

Management noted ongoing investments in product innovation and AI capabilities, and highlighted growth opportunities in international markets and healthcare security solutions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Can you talk about the visibility you have into growth for the balance of the year? Sort of how much is signed but needs to be deployed versus what go get that you'd have to sign and be able to deploy entry.

Alan Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

And if you look at the two hospital deals, one's a $3 million deal, one's a million, let's call it. So there's a pretty big gap between those two. How typical are either end of that or is that both ends of what an average deal should look like? How do we think about that versus the 400 hospital opportunity in California?

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

One last for me, when you look at the $8 million sort of drag from SafePoint right now, how much of that is in the sales and marketing really going demand driving side of the table versus ongoing product development or back office?

Alan Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

Got it, thanks.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Trevor Walsh with Citizens. Please proceed.

Trevor Walsh (Equity Analyst)

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

Trevor Walsh (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, absolutely. That's great Color. I appreciate it. Maybe switching over to the field agent piece and kind of AI empowerment within the platform. Is that just being offered for free as a core service or do customers have to own a certain set of products to kind of turn that on? How is that from just a kind of a deployment slash kind of skewable item looking like.

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

Trevor Walsh (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Perfect. Thanks for that as well. Maybe just one more. One last one for me. For you, Alan.

Alan Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Trevor Walsh (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Makes sense. Thanks for the clarification and appreciate the question, Jen. So I'll hop back in the queue.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Michael Lattimore with Northland Capital. Please proceed.

Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)

All right, thanks very much. Just a couple questions on a safe point to start. Nice wins there, it sounds like. Can you just talk about, you know, why you win, why you won those deals and then within the hospitals, are they being used kind of, you know, at the front door in the emergency room or like how extensively are they being used?

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)

And is the. You mentioned casinos and healthcare as key verticals. I guess, you know, is healthcare the prominent one? And are you seeing a pickup in California given this legislation?

Alan Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks. Then in terms of the ARR growth for the year, it sounds like you're expecting roughly 3 million to come from SafePoint. Can you provide any detail on kind of the major other categories that would drive that 15 million?

Alan Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)

Okay, excellent, thanks.

OPERATOR

Once again, ladies and gentlemen, to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. The next question comes from Eric Martinezzi with Lake Street. Please proceed.

Eric Martinezzi (Equity Analyst)

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Martinezzi (Equity Analyst)

Alan Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, go ahead, Ralph.

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

No, go ahead, Go ahead, Alan.

Alan Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Martinezzi (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Ralph Clark for closing comments.

Ralph Clark (Chief Executive Officer)

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