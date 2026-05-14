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May 14, 2026 5:29 PM 52 min read

Transcript: United States Antimony Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2604/53986

Summary

United States Antimony reported Q1 2026 sales of $6.8 million, slightly down from $7 million the previous year, with a net loss of $11.3 million primarily due to non-cash stock compensation and unrealized losses.

Strategic initiatives include plans to mine antimony in the US, increasing zeolite sales for cattle nutrition, and developing critical mineral supply chains for antimony, tungsten, and cobalt.

The company received a $27 million government grant, with $12.8 million already received, supporting expansion and infrastructure development.

Operational highlights include the commissioning of new furnaces at Thompson Falls, increased inventory levels, and ongoing expansion efforts in their zeolite and antimony divisions.

Management expressed confidence in achieving $125 million revenue guidance for 2026, primarily driven by government contracts and increased production capabilities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Rick Isaac (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Okay, thanks Rick. Sean, you want to introduce everybody about yourself and your involvement with the company. Yeah, excited to be here. Thanks Gary.

Sean Winkler

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Well, thank you. We're glad to have you on board, Shawn. And you've already done a lot just in the short period of time you've been here, so. Super. We'd like to now turn the call over to Joe Barsworth if you would please update everyone on all our critical mineral field activities. Joe.

Joe Barsworth (Director and Executive Vice President, Chief Mining Engineer)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Joe, before I let you go, regarding our Faustong tungsten mine up in Canada, which I know the market just has not yet figured out how valuable we believe that is. If we were to apply today's tungsten price to what this third party report, this resource report that we got earlier this year that we filed with the SEC which states our potential reserves, what would that value be? Again, based on today's tungsten price,

Joe Barsworth (Director and Executive Vice President, Chief Mining Engineer)

the last price I have for tungsten would be $3,300 per metric ton unit. Using that price, the gross value before mining, processing, etc. The gross value would be $9.3 billion.

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Melissa Pagan (President and Chief Operating Officer of Bear River Zeolite Division)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Jeff Fink (Vice President of Antimony Division)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Aaron Tinesh (Vice President of Antimony Division)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Aaron Tinesh (Vice President of Antimony Division)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Super. Thank you, Aaron. And it's exciting. I know you're I think, having a grand opening of your Raidersburg facility, what, in July, is that correct? With the governor?

Aaron Tinesh (Vice President of Antimony Division)

Yes, we will be there July 7th. I believe the governor and I think maybe one of our senators.

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Excellent. Okay, let's now turn over the call to Jonathan Miller who's going to update us on all the marketing activities that he and I have worked on since the beginning of the year. Jonathan.

Jonathan Miller (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

At this time, we will be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, click on the Ask a Question box on the left side of your screen, type in your question and hit send. We do ask that each participant please limit to one question when submitting. One moment, please, while we poll for questions.

Unknown

All right, Gary, the first question is, the company has a substantial investment in Lovarto Resources in Australia. What is the status? Also, Lavarto closed at $1.58 Australian US equivalent of $1.14. What is current value versus what we paid?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

You had a mutually beneficial deal with America's Gold and Silver. Wanted to see if there's other potential agreements like that with other firms in the pipeline. And if so, can you maybe give a bit of a vision of your new view related to partnering up? Especially given the vast reach that you now have when it comes to various elements that may be more attractive than it was in the past? No.

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

Does the company expect to mine or sell any tungsten in calendar year 2026? And if so, what's the target month for first revenue?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

That's a really good question that I would have to defer to Joe with. I think the chances of us selling any magnitude of tungsten are small. I think the chances of us determining what we have as commercially operational are very good. Joe, would you, how would you respond to that?

Joe Barsworth (Director and Executive Vice President, Chief Mining Engineer)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, thank you. Next question.

Unknown

Jonathan, how is UAMY positioning itself as a strategic player to decouple our national reliance on Chinese supply lines?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

Next question. Given the $27 million in DoD grants, how much of that capital is already deployed and what is the specific timeline for the next tranche of funding based on your milestones?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

Thank you. And I think we might have already addressed this question when Jeff was speaking. But when will the expansion of the smelter be completed?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

Next question. You were very confident in moving your 2026 revenue expectations up from 100 million to 125 million. Are you still confident with that number for the year?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

Next question. Any new cobalt prospects?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

Next question. Looks like it might be for Amanda. Is BRZ or Melissa, Excuse me, Is BRZ pursuing soil amendment and filtration market?

Melissa Pagan (President and Chief Operating Officer of Bear River Zeolite Division)

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

Thank you. Next question. Does the Iran conflict directly affect government demand for antimony?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Unknown

Sure. Back in 2024, PPTA and Uamy were in cooperation with each other. Are we looking at them as a possible joint venture like we have with America's Gold and Silver?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

You would have to ask that question to them. I know there's been some conversations with the CEO of America's Gold, Silver and Perpetua. We have not had any direct conversations with them in better part of a year. So I cannot answer that question.

Unknown

And Gary, there is just one more question, which is a question we do get asked pretty frequently. The current US Administration has shown a good appetite for taking stakes in companies. If this ramped up and Donald Trump took an interest in mineral companies like uamy, would UAMY dilute stock to give the government a stake?

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

Jonathan Miller (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Absolutely right. And the domestic demand is already there. Thank you, Gary. I'm going to turn it back over to the operator for closing statements.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the question and answer session and I will now turn the call over to Gary C. Evans for closing remarks.

Gary C. Evans (Chairman and CEO)

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