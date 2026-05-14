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May 14, 2026 5:28 PM 15 min read

Transcript: Dragonfly Energy Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/797733227

Summary

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp reported first-quarter results that exceeded guidance in net sales and adjusted EBITDA, despite challenges in the RV market.

Significant order from Stevens Transport for over $3 million, covering nearly 500 trucks, marking the company's largest trucking purchase order to date.

Implemented cost reduction measures, resulting in a $9 million improvement in annualized adjusted EBITDA, with additional savings from rental space consolidation.

Received a patent allowance from the Japan Patent Office, bolstering their global intellectual property portfolio, and secured a non-dilutive award to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Net sales for the first quarter were $9.7 million with a gross margin of 17.6%, and the company forecasts a 36% increase in net sales for the second quarter.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Dragonfly Energy's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Simon Seravowski, please go ahead.

Simon Seravowski

Dennis Fares

Wade Sieberg (Chief Commercial Officer)

Dennis Fares

OPERATOR

Chip Moore (Equity Analyst)

Wade Sieberg (Chief Commercial Officer)

Chip Moore (Equity Analyst)

That's great. That's helpful, Wade. And you know, maybe for my follow up, you know, maybe. Maybe Dennis, around, you know, dry electrode and solid state, obviously, you know, capital being a priority in preserving the balance sheet. But any, any updates there or, you know, anything capital light or anything else being explored around those assets.

Dennis Fares

OPERATOR

A reminder. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one. Again, There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Dennis Fares for closing remarks.

Dennis Fares

Thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to sharing more updates with you in the coming quarters.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.

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