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May 14, 2026 5:27 PM 30 min read

Full Transcript: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3ob9qff/

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals reported a 73% year-over-year increase in product revenue, achieving $24 million in sales for the first quarter of 2026.

The company launched two new products, Desmoda and Hemangiol, and raised its full-year revenue guidance to exceed $120 million, up from $110 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.7 million, and the company aims for a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year, with a long-term goal of 50% by 2028.

Eton Pharmaceuticals' portfolio diversification drove growth, with significant contributions from products like Increlux and Alkindi.

The company is advancing multiple R&D projects, including the Increlex label harmonization study and ET700 development, with potential market expansions.

Management highlighted operational efficiencies, such as maintaining low G&A expense growth and leveraging a specialty pharmacy for drug distribution.

The company remains focused on acquisitions to expand its rare disease portfolio, aiming for $200 million annual revenue by 2027 and $500 million by 2030.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and welcome to the Eton Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. Following the formal remarks, we will open the call up for your questions. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. At this time I'd like to turn it over to David Krempa, Chief Business Officer at Eaton Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.

David Krempa (Chief Business Officer)

James Gruber (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we'll conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you'll need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by when we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from the line of Madison Osadi of BYU Securities. Your line is now open.

Madison Osadi

James Gruber (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. And our next question comes from the line of Charles Wallace of AT Wainwright is now open.

Charles Wallace

Hi, thanks for taking my question. This is Charles on for RK from Acu. So for my first question, something kind of struck me on the call, you said that Hemangiol could be the largest product by 2027. And I was just kind of curious. Currently, like, on an annual run rate, like, what is currently the largest product currently sitting at. For my first question. Thank you. Hi, Charles, this is Sean.

Sean Brynjelsen (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question. Comes to the line of Chase Knickerbocker of Greg Highland is now open.

Chase Knickerbocker

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. And congrats on another nice quarter here. Sean, could you maybe just bridge the kind of change in guidance? Was the updated raised guidance? Was it solely driven by kind of refining the Hemangiol model or what else drove it as far as how your assumptions changed from March to now?

Sean Brynjelsen (Chief Executive Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker

Ipik Trinkhaus (Chief Commercial Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker

Thank you. And then maybe just last for me, James, one last question for you here. Just as we think about the magnitude of the amount of OUS revenue for Increlux in the quarter, if you could share that and then just what the associated cogs was of that and certainly wish you all the best in your, in your, in your next endeavors and it's been a pleasure working with you.

James Gruber (Chief Financial Officer)

Likewise. Thanks, Chase. So we have as far as the, the diluted margin profile on our X US increlix revenue it's about 2 to 1. So $2 of COGS to $1 of revenue and it was low single digit millions in Q1. We should have maybe a handful of similar orders. I think previously we have estimated annual ex US increlix revenue of 2 to 3 million. And that's still the estimate for 2026.

Chase Knickerbocker

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. You may now disconnect.

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