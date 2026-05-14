Full Transcript: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Thank you operator Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Eton's first quarter 2026 conference call. This afternoon we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss on today's call. The release is available on our website, etonpharma.com joining me on our call today we have Sean Brynjelsen, our CEO, James Gruber, our CFO, Judy Matthews, our Executive Vice President of Finance and Ipik Trinkhaus, our Chief Commercial Officer. In addition to taking live questions on today's call, we will also be answering questions that are emailed to us. Investors can send their questions to [email protected] before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that remarks made during the call may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward looking statements. Please see the forward looking statements disclaimer in our earnings release and the risk factors in the company's filings with the sec. Now I will turn the call over to our CEO Sean Brynjelsen. Thank you David Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. The first quarter was another great quarter for Eaton. We achieved record product sales delivering 73% year over year product revenue growth. We launched two new major products, Desmoda and Hemangiol and we made great strides advancing our R&D programs with the achievement of several development milestones. We will discuss all of these items and more on the call today on the quarterly results. It was another great quarter for Eaton with 24 million in product sales, an increase of 73% year over year. Our growth continues to be driven by contributions across the product portfolio including Increlux, Alkindi, Galzan and Curglimic Acid, highlighting the diversification and durability of our rare disease portfolio. This impressive revenue growth did not even include the benefit of the product launches of Desmoda and Hemangiol since they launched in mid March and May respectively. Based on the outperformance in the first quarter and the trends we are seeing midway through the second quarter, I'm pleased to report that we are raising our full year revenue guidance. We now expect revenue to exceed 120 million, up from our previous guidance of 110 million. Importantly, we delivered this notable first quarter revenue growth in a highly profitable manner. We grew product revenue by 73%, but G&A spending increased by only 14% year over year on a GAAP basis and 22% on a non GAAP basis. The majority of the G and A increase was due to increased costs of FDA annual program fees. Now that we no longer qualify for the Orphan PDUFA exemption rather than the true increases in our discretionary spend, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.7 million, or 24% of revenue. We continue to expect to achieve a greater than 30% adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year and believe we are on track to reach our goal of a 50% adjusted EBITDA margin by 2028. The results are a testament to the effectiveness and scalability of our unique rare disease model and infrastructure. Our nimble, proven infrastructure has allowed us to launch two new products in 2026 so far without a significant increase in expenses and without impacting the execution of growth in our existing portfolio. We expect to see similar trends in the coming quarters as we continue to quickly grow revenue and bring to market new rare disease therapies. Turning to product specifics, I will start with our exciting new launch of Hemangiol which took place just a matter of days ago. Hemangiol is the only FDA approved treatment for infantile hemangiomas which are non cancerous vascular tumors that appear shortly after birth and can sometimes lead to serious complications including loss of vision, trouble breathing or permanent disfigurement. Hemangiol treatment is typically initiated as soon as an infant is diagnosed, which is usually before 6 months of age and patients normally stay on treatment for approximately six months. Hemangiol is a remarkable product with impressive efficacy and clinically proven safety. The results are often life changing for patients and their families. If you have not done so, I encourage you to search for before and after photos of severe infantile hemangiomas treated with hemangiol to gain some perspective on how dramatic the results can be. With Hemangiol we saw an opportunity to add meaningful value to an important treatment by, among other things, streamlining therapy access and distribution and improving patient support. Hemangiol is a time sensitive treatment and we're dedicated to helping patients start therapy quickly and supporting families from the moment of prescription. Through treatment, Hemangiol expanded Eaton into a third therapeutic area, pediatric Dermatology, and importantly brought an incredibly experienced team into the organization that was already promoting Hemangio. This team has spent nearly a decade supporting physicians, families and patients within this community and and have built deep long standing relationships focused on helping children access hemangiol. One of the things we were most excited about in this acquisition was the opportunity to combine that experience and commitment to patients with Eton's rare disease commercialization model and patient support infrastructure. We believe Eton's focused rare disease approach, including Eaton Cares, high Touch patient support, specialty pharma infrastructure and our no Patient Left behind philosophy will further strengthen the work this team has already been doing for years on behalf of patients and families. We have already implemented several changes that we believe will improve the therapy experience for patients and providers and add value, including we have streamlined the distribution, shifting to a rare disease focused model that reduces fragmentation and improves visibility and efficiency during the patient journey. Under the prior structure, prescriptions could move across multiple pharmacies and intermediaries, which often created confusion for providers and families around where prescriptions were located, who was responsible for fulfillment and how to resolve access issues quickly. Secondly, we have launched our full Eaton Cares patient support program including streamlined $0 copay support for commercially insured patients and expanded patient assistance programs for uninsured and underinsured families. Previously, many families were paying approximately $55 per bottle and in some cases more than $100 per month depending on dosing and coverage, while access to copay support and financial assistance was often fragmented and difficult for offices and families to navigate. Third, we are already building upon the strong physician relationships the team developed over many years and are taking the next step in expanding engagement with thought leaders, professional societies and broader healthcare provider education initiatives to further increase awareness, education and appropriate patient identification within the treatment window. And lastly, we are actively engaging with the patient advocacy community around Hemangio and are increasing our investment in long term commitment to advocacy, partnerships, caregiver education and community support initiatives. Our goal is not simply to support the therapy itself, but to become a more active and visible partner to the broader patient community through meaningful engagement, education and resources. The responses from advocacy organizations and professional society partners have been incredibly positive, them welcoming Eton's commitment to expanding patient support, access, resources and long term investment in the community. Historically, we believe there has been significant usage of off label adult propranolol formulations that are approved for cardiovascular indications. These adult formulations contain alcohol, sugar and other preservatives that are not suitable for infants. By contrast, Hemangiol, which is the only FDA approved treatment for infantile hemangiomas, was formulated specifically for infants without containing alcohol or sugar. During our due diligence, we found that the primary reasons for using off label adult product were one the fact that the adult product had a lower copay than the $55 Hemangiol copay and 2 a lack of awareness among parents and prescribers about the alcohol and other excipients that are present in the adult formulation. We have addressed the copay issue with our $0 copay program and we plan to address the awareness issue through our investments and efforts in new campaigns targeted at both prescribers and caregivers. There are still many variables and uncertainties involved with the launch. However, our preliminary view is that between our free drug patient assistance program, government patients and certain commercial payer contracts we inherited, we estimate that around 60 to 65% of the volume may be near zero revenue, which should result in an estimated average net price per patient of around $8,000 to $10,000 per full course of therapy. Of course, this is a preliminary estimate and number of factors such as patient mix could cause the actual number to differ materially. We should have more precise insight by our next earnings call in August and we'll update you accordingly. While it is a massive undertaking to get thousands of patients transferred from a broad distribution to a new single pharmacy in such a short period, our team has been preparing and working hard to complete it quickly and ensure that the process is as smooth as possible for families and prescribers. We're still early in Hemangio's launch relaunch, I should say, but we have experienced cooperation from certain priorities dispensing pharmacies which we believe will help the situation and the transition. Hemangio's revenue contribution to second quarter results is expected to be limited since it is launching mid quarter and it may take several weeks or months to get patients fully transferred to the new pharmacy. We expect to start seeing a sizable revenue contribution beginning in the third quarter and while it is still too early in the launch to say definitively, since there are a number of variables yet to play out, we believe that Hemangiol could be our largest product in 2027. Eton also launched Desmoda during the first quarter shortly after its FDA approval. As the first and only FDA approved desmopressin oral solution, Desmoda is a game changer for patients because it eliminates the need to split or crush tablets, allowing for very precise dosing. Thought leaders in the community have described Desmoda as potentially transformative given how individualized desmopressin dosing is from patient to patient and even within the same patient over time throughout their treatment journey. Historically, patients and providers have often had to rely on suboptimal workarounds using tablets, nasal sprays, injections, none of which are designed to provide the combination of oral administration and precise flexible dose titration that many patients require. During our March earnings call, we were just a few weeks into the Desmoda launch, but I share that I was encouraged by what I saw. I am pleased to say the excitement level has continued in April and thus far in May. I am proud of our operations and commercial team's exceptional launch plan and execution and I believe that it was the best executed product launch at Eton's history and sets a new standard for future product launches. Since day one of the launch, peer to peer education efforts have complemented targeted field engagement across key accounts, supporting early awareness and clinical dialogue. In parallel, Eaton has had strong opportunities to engage with thought leaders at national and regional conferences. Earlier this month, our team attended two of the most important endocrinology conferences of the year, the Pediatric Endocrinology Nursing Society and Pediatric Endocrine Society Annual meetings. The timing was very favorable coming in the midst of our Dysmoda launch and our team was able to take advantage of the opportunity to to engage with hundreds of leading pediatric endocrinology prescribers about Desmoda. Importantly, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. We believe the launch has also opened doors to important institutions that historically could be difficult to access, creating broader opportunities for meaningful dialogue not only around Dysmoda but across the rest of our pediatric endocrinology portfolio, including Alkindi, Increlux and Kindivi. We believe the impact of these engagements will continue to build in the coming weeks and months. Desmoda fulfills a very specific need and we've seen an enthusiastic reception from prescribers. Desmoda is being promoted by the same team of pediatric endocrinology rare disease specialists who promote Alkindi, Kindivi and Increlux. So far, the product launch is meeting my high expectations and we continue to believe it could reach peak sales of 30 to 50 million. Turning to the rest of our commercial products, the story remains consistent with that of the last few quarters. We continue to see strong, steady growth from across our diversified portfolio. Increlix, Elkindi, Sprinkle and Galzan all provided major growth contributions in the quarter. As we have discussed before, we believe we have captured relatively small share of the market opportunity for all three of these key growth products, so we continue to believe that they have long runways for growth ahead of them on the R&D side of Eaton. We have made strong progress advancing our pipeline and achieved a number of critical milestones in recent months. First, on Increlex, the label harmonization program. I am pleased to share that we now have received the FDA's clearance to proceed with our proposed clinical study. We intend to initiate the study in the second half of this year. The study will track approximately 30 patients over five years or until they reach full adult height with a primary endpoint of change in average annual height velocity at month 12 compared to pretreatment height velocity. As we've discussed extensively, we see a significant opportunity to expand the potential patient population by harmonizing the US definition of severe primary IGF1 deficiency to match that of Europe. If we are successful with harmonizing the label, the we believe the Increlix market opportunity could increase fivefold in the United States on ET 700, our extended release zinc acetate. We announced that a pilot study has been initiated to test the efficacy of ET700 relative to Galzin and placebo in a double blinded placebo controlled clinical trial comprised of 36 healthy volunteers. PET scans with radioactive tracer copper will compare the effects on intestinal copper absorption of Galsem taken three times daily, ET 700 taken twice daily plus a placebo taken daily as well and a placebo also, I'm sorry, taken three times daily. The study treatment will last four weeks and we expect to have the top line results in the second half of 2026. If early results are positive, they could lead to a pivotal clinical study in early 2027. We believe ET700 could exceed 100 million of annual peak sales in the United States once it's approved on our Kindivi label expansion program where we are seeking to expand the FDA approved range of the label beyond the current label of ages 5 and up. We are wrapping up final patient dosing in our bioequivalency study and expect to have results in the next couple of months. If successful, that will allow us to file our supplemental filing to the existing NDA in the third quarter and potentially receive approval in the second quarter of 2027. We have continued to see tepid uptake of Kindivi with its current restrictive label and believe the extended label will be the catalyst to see greater adoption. In addition, we progressed Emglidia, our oral liquid glyvuride program for the treatment of neonatal diabetes. Emglidia is approved and widely used in Europe but has not been approved in the United States. Currently there are no FDA approved treatments for neonatal diabetes, so it represents a critical unmet need. AM Glydia is a perfect strategic fit for us. It treats an extremely rare condition impacting only a few hundred patients in the United States and it is prescribed by pediatric endocrinologists, two characteristics that we specialize in here at Eaton. We recently filed an IND with the FDA which should allow us to initiate the required bioavailability study by July of this year. Based on our current timelines, we expect to submit the product's NDA in the fourth quarter, which would give us the potential to deliver a high value product launch in 2027. As you've heard this afternoon, it's been a great start to the year and we're well positioned for an exceptional 2026. The momentum from our existing products remains strong. We've added two additional high value product launches. We're meaningfully adding and advancing enhancing our pipeline to fuel long term growth and as always, we're continuing to pursue acquisition opportunities to expand our portfolio and add incremental revenue while maintaining our disciplined approach to operating expenses. Based on the strong performance in Q1, I believe we remain on track to reach the following four long term goals I outlined in March. Number one, build the largest rare disease portfolio in the United States, 2 reach a 200 million annual revenue run rate by end of 2027, 3 achieve a 50% adjusted EBITDA margin profile in 2028 and 4th reach $500 million of annual revenue in 2030. Thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to keeping you apprised of the many exciting milestones ahead. Before I turn it over to James for the final time, I'd like to take a moment to personally thank him for his contributions and and dedication to the organization over the last four years. He's done an exceptional job leading our finance department during a period of rapid growth as we grew from two to 10 commercial products in short order. Thank you James for all you've done on behalf of Eaton. On June 1st, Judy Matthews will take over as CFO. Judy joined us last month as Executive Vice President of Accounting and Finance and has been quickly getting caught up to speed on our business. Judy previously led finance departments of high growth pharmaceutical companies and we're excited to have her on board with that. I'll turn it over to James to discuss the financial results. James thank you Sean.