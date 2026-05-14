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May 14, 2026 5:27 PM 37 min read

Full Transcript: Gambling.com Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gamblingq1_26

Summary

Gambling.com Gr reported flat revenue of $40.4 million for Q1 2026, with adjusted EBITDA at $9 million, reflecting a decline in marketing revenue offset by growth in sports data services.

The company is strategizing a shift to AI-first operations, leading to a proposed 25% workforce reduction, expecting to save approximately $13 million annually.

Guidance for full-year 2026 has been updated, projecting revenue between $165-170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $45-50 million, despite regulatory challenges in the UK and Finland.

Full Transcript

Peter McGough (Senior VP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets)

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

Elias Mark (Chief Financial Officer)

Charles Gillespie (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Signal (Analyst at Craig Hallum Capital Markets)

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Signal (Analyst at Craig Hallum Capital Markets)

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Jeff Stancho from Stifo. Please proceed with your questions. Jeff.

Jeff Stancho (Analyst at Stifel)

Elias Mark (Chief Financial Officer)

You want to take the implementation. I can start with that first question. We didn't quantify that, but we anticipate the restructuring expense to be in the region of 2.5 million dollars. Spread out.

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

Elias Mark (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks very much. Thank you. The next question comes from Barry Jonas from Truist Securities. Please proceed with your questions. Barry.

Jeremy

Hey, guys, this is Jeremy on for Barry. Thanks for taking our questions. Can you explain to us the timing for the management change announced and is this a signal for any changes to your overall strategy?

Charles Gillespie (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, Jeremy, Charles here. It's all racked up and Kevin's more or less already operating as the group CEO, but we wanted to present a very choreographed and planned transition. We have our AGM next week and at the conclusion of the AGM, we're going to have some new directors joining us. And Kevin will be official next week.

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

Jeremy

Got it. That's helpful. And then how has your prediction market revenue been trending and what's the level

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Barry, do you have any further questions? Thank you. That's it, ladies and gentlemen. Just a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star and then one. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star and then one. The next question comes from Chad Baynon from Macquarie. Please proceed with your questions. Chad.

Chad Baynon (Analyst at Macquarie)

Elias Mark (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Mike Kiki from Stonex. Please proceed with your questions. Mike.

Mike Kiki (Analyst at Stonex)

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Kiki (Analyst at Stonex)

The wild card question, guys, it just sort of occurred to us your name gambling.com just doesn't seem to really represent who you are today and where your growth is in the future. Have you guys thought of sort of rebranding or changing your name?

Charles Gillespie (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Charles, here your spider senses are pretty strong. Mike, we are considering something, but of course we won't talk about that until it's ready to go. But Gambling.com the product at this point is a smaller portion of Gambling.com Group, the business's overall portfolio than it's probably ever been. Thus I would agree that there is some potential merit and logic to thinking about a different brand.

Mike Kiki (Analyst at Stonex)

All right, guys, thank you. Best of luck. Charles, Take care. Hope to see you soon.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Clark Lampen from btig. Please proceed with your questions. Clark,

Clark Lampen (Analyst at BTIG)

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

Elias Mark (Chief Financial Officer)

Clark, I'll just give you a little more color on the non SEO channel margin profile. If you think about CRM, the margins

Kevin McChrystal (Co-Founder and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks guys. EBITDA margin specifically not gross margin. Thank you. There are no further questions and this does conclude today's conference. Ladies and gentlemen thank you very much for joining us today and you may now disconnect your lines.

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