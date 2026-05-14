NextNav Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/572943920
Summary
NextNav reported a strong cash position with $143 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, with potential for significant additional capital from warrants expiring in October.
The company is progressing with FCC rulemaking processes for its PNT technologies, achieving milestones in collaboration with government agencies, and conducting joint testing with railroads.
NextNav is actively engaging with stakeholders and building a coalition to support its 5G-based GPS backup solution, addressing concerns about RFID interference through demonstrations.
The company is exploring partnerships with wireless carriers, satellite operators, and big tech to expand its 5G-based solutions for positioning, timing, and 3D geolocation services.
Management expressed confidence in their regulatory and strategic progress, emphasizing their unique position in the market and the potential for future commercialization.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jared Polak
Maryam Sarand (Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Gray (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Mike Crawford
Thank you. Would you mind just summarizing how much 900 MHz spectrum NextNav currently owns and how this was acquired over time, and then what PNT precision gains would be enabled by a full 10 by 5G signal.
Maryam Sarand (Chief Executive Officer)
Hi Mike, thanks for the question. NextNav currently has rights to up 4 million MHz pops across the 900, the lower 900 MHz band. And our PNT simulations currently, which will be tested through our field efforts over in Santa Clara, show comparable to GPS performance, which is single digit accuracy and timing synchronization to meet critical infrastructure needs.
Mike Crawford
Okay, thank you. And then my follow up question just relates to how a drone or physical AI-enabled devices would access the Positioning Reference Signal (PRS) reference signal embedded in 5G. Is there any other additional steps that would be required for these systems to access that signal?
Maryam Sarand (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Crawford
Thank you.
OPERATOR
If you would like to ask a question, please press STAR one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Tim Horan of Oppenheimer & Co.. Please go ahead.
Tim Horan
Thanks guys. On the sensing technology, is there something, does that tie into the PNT or is that unique to what you guys are doing from a PNT and technology perspective? Does anyone else have that capability?
Maryam Sarand (Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Horan
And how unique is that capability? Does anyone else have that, to your knowledge?
Maryam Sarand (Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Horan
Oh, that's what I meant. I mean, so the spectrum and the pnt, as long as the technology is that, that's fairly unique. Does anyone, I mean, it doesn't sound like anyone else can replicate that type of sensing technology easily, but correct me if I'm Wrong.
Maryam Sarand (Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Horan
And are you working with the. You know, the FAA is looking for, you know, they're massively operating the systems and looking for ways to incorporate, you know, drones and other things. Are you working with that process at all?
Maryam Sarand (Chief Executive Officer)
So what we started out is filing in the drone dominance proceeding with the fcc, which we're super excited about. And what we've announced publicly is also separate than that. Our O-RAN membership. That is what we've stated publicly. But of course, we're talking to all the stakeholders on the vendor and also agency space about this.
Tim Horan
Very helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. And with that, I will now turn the call back over to Mariam Saron, CEO, for final closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Mariam Saron
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. We thank you for participating. You may now disconnect your lines.
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