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May 14, 2026 5:26 PM 21 min read

Co-Diagnostics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/6l50D3PGQ9o

Summary

Co-Diagnostics Inc reported a total revenue of $146,000 for Q1 2026, a significant increase from $50,000 in the same period last year, although the cost of revenue exceeded this, resulting in a gross loss of $48,000.

The company is advancing its clinical and commercialization pipeline, focusing on the Upper Respiratory Multiplex test and expanding its presence in India through its joint venture, Coursera, which will manufacture PCR instruments locally.

Co-Diagnostics Inc is pursuing strategic international expansions, including a joint venture in Saudi Arabia and increased distribution in South Asia, with plans for potential SPAC transactions to support capital needs.

The company is leveraging machine learning and AI in its platform to enhance operational efficiency and is moving towards automation in manufacturing to increase scalability.

Management emphasizes ongoing engagement with stakeholders and believes in a strong foundation for future growth, but acknowledges the need for additional capital to execute commercialization and development plans.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andrew Benson (Head of Investor Relations)

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Brown (Chief Financial Officer)

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Okunwich

Hey guys, thank you so much for taking my questions today and it looks like there's a lot of exciting stuff going on. Great progress I guess. To start off, my question lies around scalability and your scale up plan. Since these are pretty big markets and you're approaching them fast, what's your current capacity for producing the test kits and then what steps are you taking to enhance those capabilities?

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Okunwich

Thank you. And then I do want to follow up on that because it seems like a large portion of your global strategy here is setting up specifically local manufacturing and local sales infrastructure. So could you talk a little bit about the advantages that you're seeking to leverage by going after these local regional manufacturing facilities?

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Okunwich

Dwight Egan (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Once again, if you would like to ask a question at this time, please press *1 on your telephone keypad. Now, that concludes the Q and A session and our webcast. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful rest of your day.

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