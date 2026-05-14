AVITA Medical Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t54pdcd4.
Summary
AVITA Medical reported Q1 2026 revenue of $19.3 million, marking a 4% year-over-year increase and a 10% sequential growth, driven by products like Cohelix and Resell.
The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $80 to $85 million, highlighting improved operating expenses and cash management.
Strategic initiatives included stabilizing business operations, addressing clinical reimbursement disruptions, and securing regulatory clearances in Australia and New Zealand for Resell Go.
Notable operational highlights include a new long-term agreement with BARDA for burn emergency preparedness and promising interim clinical data from the Cohelix1 study.
Management expressed confidence in continued sequential growth and emphasized improved engagement and predictability across core accounts.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ben Atkins
David O'Toole (Chief Financial Officer)
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star 11 again. And our first question comes from Frank Takinen with Lake Street Capital Market. Your line's open.
Frank Takinen
Great. Thank you for taking the questions. And congrats on a solid Q1. I was hoping to start with a question more on composition. I don't know if you'll go as far as sharing the breakdown between ReCelling Cohelix. If you would, that would be great. If not, maybe a backup question would be just speaking to maybe which one was a stronger driver of growth. Was it a rebound in ReCell or kind of Cohelix coming up the curve pretty quickly.
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks. Yeah, I mean, we're not going to break it out yet, but I mean, it was a combination of the two, Frank. You know, we grew in Resell and we grew in Cohelix. Those are the two main drivers.
Frank Takinen
Okay, that's helpful in the prepared remarks. I think you made a comment of Q2. Sequential growth continues to be expected. Can you maybe talk to that a little bit more? And then obviously the quarter exceeded street expectations and understand the appetite to put out expectations you can achieve. But maybe talk through how you guys thought about maybe taking the guide up a little bit just given how well it seems the recovery is going in Q1.
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Frank Takinen
Okay, helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question will come from Ryan Zimmerman with btig. Your line's open.
Ryan Zimmerman
Good afternoon, Carrie, David, Ben, thank you for taking questions and congrats on the progress. Just to put this behind us, Kerry, on the Mac Dynamics, I appreciate you sharing that the 7Macs are now publishing rates. I just want to confirm, though, beyond the published rates, the seventh Mac that you were waiting on, everyone is now fully reimbursing for resell at this point, correct?
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
That's correct. Thank you, Ryan. So they've all published and there was one Mac that their rate was below the others that they've brought, brought that rate up in line with everyone else.
Ryan Zimmerman
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Zimmerman
Okay, last one. Maybe more for David, but the Barda contract, I think it's up to $25,500 in revenue, potential revenue, I think $3.5 million if I'm not mistaken, is guaranteed. So David, how are you thinking about that coming through when it comes through? You know, any guidance would certainly be helpful there. Appreciate it. Thanks for taking questions.
David O'Toole (Chief Financial Officer)
Ryan Zimmerman
Thank you. Thanks, Miranda.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Chris Callos with MST Financial. Your lines open.
Chris Callos
Thank you, Thane. Thank you for taking my question. Hi Kerry. Hi, David. Just a quick question regarding the guidance in terms of the multiple moving parts now with the product mix, what would be the drivers that you'd be looking for to maybe for us to expect the company coming at the high end of guidance for the year in light of the Cohelix data and the rest, what should we be aware of?
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Callos
Great. And just a follow up question regarding the smaller purchases that are coming through at the moment. Can you maybe relate that to, has that been a result of a change in strategy in the sales team and or headcount? Maybe a comment on that.
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Callos
Thank you for that. And just one last question for David. David, in terms of cost outs, we reduce the costs as much as possible. Should we sort of expect the cost line to stay stable from here on?
David O'Toole (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think you have to look at it that we've stabilized the cost structure. And I've talked about this previously. The one variable that I hope goes up is commissions because that's the one that will drive. Obviously, you know, will be an indicator that we're having more revenue. But from a GNA and an R and D and headcount perspective, our cost structure is where we want it to be.
Chris Callos
Great. That's all I had. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
And as a reminder to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone. The next question comes from Josh Jennings of TDCO and your Line's open.
Josh Jennings
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Jennings
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Carrie for closing remarks.
Kerry Vance (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator. And thank you to everyone for your time and support today. You know, we look forward to continued engagement and discussions with all of you in the coming days and weeks. And we look forward to another great quarter. Thanks everyone.
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