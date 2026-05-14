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May 14, 2026 5:26 PM 37 min read

WidePoint Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2267/53882

Summary

WidePoint reported strong financial results for Q1 2026 with revenue at $40.6 million, adjusted EBITDA of $752,000, and free cash flow of $674,000, marking a positive EPS for the first time since 2021.

The company is optimistic about securing the CWMS 3.0 contract, which is pending an award announcement from DHS, potentially influenced by political developments regarding DHS's funding.

WidePoint's future outlook is centered around two major contracts: the CWMS 3.0 and a carrier contract with a major US carrier, both expected to drive significant revenue growth in the second half of 2026.

Operational highlights include a contract modification extending the CWMS 2.0 and progress on the carrier contract, which has prompted additional functionality requests from the client.

Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic initiatives, including IT and Device as a Service models, and reported ongoing discussions with Fortune 100 companies for DAS opportunities.

Full Transcript

Holly (Operator)

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Jason Holloway (Chief Revenue Officer)

Robert George (Chief Financial Officer)

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Hi, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Good afternoon Scott. Good to hear from you.

Scott Buck (Analyst at Titan Partners)

Yeah, absolutely. I guess the first question is on the DAS pipeline, it feels like the sales cycle there has been, I don't know, maybe slower than I expected and maybe slower than you expected as well. What seems to be kind Of I don't know if it's pushback or what is the feedback you're getting from potential customers there.

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Scott Buck (Analyst at Titan Partners)

Okay, perfect. So you're just at the mercy of their schedules. Perfect. And then if you were to get one of these larger, you know, Fortune 100 deals across the finish line, what does the deployment schedule look like? I mean, how quickly could we start to see an impact on the P and L?

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Scott Buck (Analyst at Titan Partners)

Okay, perfect. That's helpful. And one last one for me, I'm curious if you can kind of walk us through what the mechanics look like like of moving from 2.0 to 3.0. Is there a potential, I don't know, hiccup in the way you guys get paid or how would that work, assuming

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Scott Buck (Analyst at Titan Partners)

Yeah, perfect. Well, I appreciate the time, guys. Nice quarter.

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Great. Thank you, Scott. Great talking with you.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Barry Sein with Litchfield Hill Research.

Barry Sein (Analyst at Litchfield Hill Research)

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Robert George (Chief Financial Officer)

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Barry Sein (Analyst at Litchfield Hill Research)

So that's a little vague. You're pursuing diligently. I mean, have they returned your phone calls? Have you made a presentation on one? On both. I mean, could you give us a little more detail? Where are we on the process? I can tell you that we are having some initial discussions, and so that's kind of all the information that we have at this point. Okay, so they have returned your phone calls and you have talked to them for both of the other two?

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Robert George (Chief Financial Officer)

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Barry Sein (Analyst at Litchfield Hill Research)

Okay, those are my questions. Thank you for taking them all. Thank you, Barry.

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Thank you for those questions.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one. Your next question for today is from Casey Ryan with Amerix.

Casey Ryan (Analyst at Amerix)

Robert George (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we are forecasting higher than that in terms of the opportunities we have in our pipeline. Some of the smaller ones we're doing now, they're not necessarily worth mentioning, but they've got healthy margins.

Casey Ryan (Analyst at Amerix)

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Great. Thank you, Casey.

OPERATOR

At this time, this concludes our question and answer session. If your question was not taken, please contact Widepoint's IR team at widepoint-grp.com I'd now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Jin Kang for closing remarks.

Jin Kang (President and CEO)

Thank you, operator. We thank everyone taking the time to join us today. As the operator mentioned, if there were any questions that we did not address today, please contact our IR team. You can find their full contact information at the bottom of today's earnings release. Thank you again and have a great evening.

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