Genasys Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Genasys Inc reported a strong fiscal second quarter with $15.5 million in revenue, marking a 124% year-over-year increase, and achieved profitability with a GAAP net income of $600,000.
The company highlighted significant progress in the Puerto Rico Dam Early Warning System Project, contributing $10.3 million to the quarter's revenue, and expects to collect outstanding receivables to retire debt.
Strategic focus included expanding software solutions like Genesis Protect and Evertel, with notable wins in new geographies, and strong performance in the hardware segment, particularly in defense and critical infrastructure protection.
Gross profit margin improved to 63.3%, attributed to product mix and increased software sales, and the company forecasts maintaining over 50% gross margins annually.
Management expressed confidence in continued revenue growth and profitability, supported by a robust pipeline and strategic investments in integrated protective communication solutions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Clay Leolios (External Investor Relations Representative)
Clay Leolios (External Investor Relations Representative)
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Cassandra Monteone (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on achieving profitability in the quarter, Richard. Thank you.
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks so much. You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Our next question will come from Jason Schmidt at Lake Street Capital Markets.
Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions. You called out five new wins in California. Just curious how we should think about the sales cycle that you had with each of those geographies and just try and get a sense of what you're seeing from a sales cycle perspective overall today.
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Jason, a little bit of background. The five new wins, they all reflect coming out of Santa Clara County. Santa Clara county provided the Genesis Protect software to all of the communities inside the county. They stopped doing that and each county has come back to us to by their own Genesis Protect. So five of those are all those five are all in Santa Clara County. So they're not new customers, but they're repeat customers.
Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Understood. And what are you seeing from a sales cycle perspective? Just across the total business in the software portion, the pipeline's very good.
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Our sales folks are focusing on the larger deals because those can really move the needle a lot. The larger the deal, the longer the sales cycle. But I believe we will see some closure on those in our second half.
Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. And then just going back to your prepared remarks around the energy and utilities markets and seeing some traction there. How big big of a piece of the pie is are those sectors today
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
relatively small? So the utility I mentioned that booking that revenue was probably $2 million. And if you do the math, the balance of what we expect to book from that same utility would be substantially higher than that.
Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
All right, perfect. Thanks a lot, guys. You're welcome.
OPERATOR
And next we'll hear from Ed Wu at Ascendient.
Ed Wu (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, congratulations on all the progress. My question is on the competitive landscape. Have you noticed any change in your new competitors competing against you guys for these bids?
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
Ed Wu (Equity Analyst)
Great. Well, glad to hear that. And I wish you guys good luck. Thank you. Thank you, Ed.
OPERATOR
And presently we have no further signals from our audience. Richard Danforth, I'll turn it back to you, sir, for any additional or closing remarks that you have.
Richard Danforth (Chief Executive Officer)
No, I think I've done the closing remarks already, Jim.
OPERATOR
All right, very good. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's Genesis Inc. Fiscal second quarter conference call. We thank you all for your participation.
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