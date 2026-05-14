Genasys Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good day everyone and thank you all for joining us for today's Genasys Inc Fiscal second quarter 2026 conference call. As a reminder, all phone lines have been placed in a muted or listen only mode to prevent any potential background noise. But later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during our question and answer session. To do so, to place your line into a queue, please press Star and one on your telephone keypad to get us started with opening remarks and introductions today, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to External Investor Relations and Representative Clay Leolios. Welcome, Sir. Good afternoon everyone.

Thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Genasys Inc's fiscal second quarter 2026 results ended March 31, 2026. Joining us on today's call are the Company's Chief Executive Officer Richard Danforth and Chief Financial Officer Cassandra Monteone. Before we begin, let me remind everyone of the Company's Safe Harbor Disclaimer Certain portions of our comments today will concern future expectations, plans and prospects of the Company that constitute forward looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Forward looking statements include all statements containing verbs such as aims, anticipates, estimates, expects, believes, intends, plans, predicts, will, may, continue projects or targets and negatives of these words and similar words or expressions. Forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward looking statements. Factors that could affect our results include, among others, those that are discussed under the heading Risk Factors in our most recently filed reports with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10K, our quarterly

reports on Form 10Q and our current reports on Form 8K. In addition, this call includes discussions of certain non GAAP financial measures, including adjusted ebitda. The most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations for non GAAP measures are available in the Earnings release and other documents posted on the Company's website under Investor Relations. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Genesis CEO Richard Danforth.

Thank you Clay and thank you all for joining us today. Before we get into our second quarter. As some of you have probably seen, we filed an 8-K today announcing a 60 day extension for the repayment of our debt. Currently we are owed approximately $13 million related to the Puerto Rico Project. While payments from Puerto Rico have been slower than expected. We remain confident that the outstanding receivables will be collected. Over the past month, I personally traveled to Puerto Rico and met with our partners and had productive discussions regarding the project and payment process. In fact, we received payment of $1.8 million last week and anticipate receiving the remaining balances shortly. The receivables from the Puerto Rico project are expected to be used to retire our debt. Now let's move on to our strong second quarter. This quarter represented a meaningful inflection point for Genesis.

We delivered GAAP net income, profitability and strong gross margins reflecting the impact of disciplined execution, operational rightsizing and improved sales execution across the organization. Equally important, these results demonstrate that the foundational work completed over the past few years is translating into a more durable and scalable business. Genesys is operationally sound, financially disciplined and positioned to grow across both our software and hardware platforms.

On the software side, demand for our solutions continue to expand as states, counties and enterprise prioritize reliable, compliant and secure communication. We're seeing sustained inbound interest across both Evertel and Genasys Protect with pipeline growth supported by recent wins in new geographies. These wins validate our value proposition and create long term opportunities for expansion within those customers. Genesis Protect continues to displace legacy emergency warning systems by combining mass notification with integrated situational awareness and mapping.

This capability differentiates us in the market and allows operators to deliver highly targeted, time efficient alerts during critical events. Our hardware business is also delivering strong performance this quarter supported by global demand and increasing focus on critical infrastructure protection. We continue to engage with customers across defense, energy and utilities where LRAD products provide a proven non lethal layer of security. As investments in infrastructure and capacity expansion accelerates, we see this as a multi year tailwind.

The everyday demand for our hardware combined with the rising global military budgets and the accelerating AI infrastructure buildout continues to generate steady tailwinds for our hardware business. The data center and energy infrastructure expansion currently underway across the United States is a great example. We recently completed the installation of four LRAD950NXTs on a critical substation for a large US utility. This was the first substation of many that will be equipped with LRAD950 NXTS. We expect to receive orders for 26 additional NXT for this very utility. Now let's take a deeper look at the second quarter and some updates on key initiatives, projects and opportunities. In the second quarter we delivered $15.5 million in revenue underscored by a 63.3% gross margin out of the 15.5 million to 10.3 million was associated with the Puerto Rico Dam Early Warning System Project. Puerto Rico Project is on schedule. We have successfully completed Groups three, five and six with Group one on pace to finish in June of this year. As mentioned, all technical risks associated with the project have been retired and the focus remains on executing the remaining groups. Success in Puerto Rico is a testament to our entire team and reflects Genasys ability to execute complex large scale, multi year projects. We also began Production under the $9 million CROWS Acoustic Hailing Device Technology Refresh Program and expect to complete that initial order within this fiscal year. This program represents a meaningful long term opportunity given the installed base requiring monetization. With roughly 5,000 crow units in need of this technology refitting, the addressable market for this program could be $175 million.

We expect to receive additional production orders in the second half of this fiscal year. Backlog ended Q2 at 58 million, reflecting both strong execution and continued replenishment from new bookings. Overall, we are encouraged by the momentum across the business and the expanding scope of our opportunities ahead. With that, I will turn the call over to Cassandra for a review of the financial results. Cassandra thank you Richard. Now for the second quarter results. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Genasys generated $15.5 million in revenue, up 124% year over year. Hardware revenue grew roughly 180% from a year ago period. This included $10.3 million in contribution from the Puerto Rico project. The total Software revenue increased 6% to $2.4 million compared to the year ago period. Sequentially, the Software revenues increased roughly 5%. The remaining revenue was associated with hardware orders across a multitude of customers. Gross profit margin increased significantly to 63.3%. This improvement is due to several factors including product mix, recognition of revenue associated with the Puerto Rico Project and the increase of software sales. Looking ahead, we expect to deliver gross margins over 50% on an annualized basis. Operating expenses for the quarter were $8.5 million, a 4% decrease from the second quarter of 2025 and remaining flat. Sequentially, we expect operating expenses to normalize around this level as the organization is right sized and well equipped to execute on our projects and further scale. On a GAAP basis, Operating net income was $1.3 million compared to an operating loss of $6.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non cash stock compensation, was $2.5 million compared to a negative $5.1 million in the year ago period. The increase was driven by revenue and gross margin improvements, GAAP net income in the second quarter was $600,000 compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. To echo Richard returning to net income Profitability is a significant milestone that reflects on the disciplined execution and structural improvement that the company has undergone over the past few years. We are well positioned to build durability from here now to the balance sheet. We ended March 31, 2026 with $1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. As Richard mentioned, our term loan maturity was extended to the date of July 13, 2026. This was a step to better align the maturity with our current expected cash receipts that have been earned and are due to Genasys. The company is confident that they will receive the receivables before the extended maturity date and has AMP for the day to day operations. Overall, the second quarter marked a clear inflection point for Genesys. Revenue was strong across both hardware and software products and the 63% gross margin reflects the disciplined pricing, favorable product mix and operating leverage we've been building towards over the past several quarters. Beyond the headline results, the business continues to improve with increased visibility from backlog and a going contribution from reoccurring software revenue, while near term performance remains driven by our Puerto Rico program. We are continuing to build pipeline across both hardware and software with several meaningful opportunities advancing through late stage discussions and expect to support continued growth as they convert. Importantly, the extension of the debt maturity reflects timing not performance as the underlying business continues to demonstrate improving profitability and increasing visibility into cash generation. With that, Richard, back to you.

Thank you Cassandra. In summary, this was a pivotal quarter for Genesis. We delivered net income profitability, achieved significant gross margins and remained on pace for a record revenue in fiscal 2026. These results validate the strategic investment we've made and demonstrate our ability to capture and execute on the opportunities that are in the protective communications space. Perhaps even more exciting than the quarter itself is the depth of the opportunities that we continue to see across all of our business lines from LRAD to Evertel. Our pipeline has never been stronger and we're engaging with customers from all over the world. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver meaningful year over year revenue growth while expanding annualized gross margins over 50%. We also expect to achieve both operating income and GAAP net income profitability for the year. The second half of the year is shaping up to be a defining stretch for Genesis with a right sized organization and a leadership team aligned around our growth priorities. We are entering this period from a position of operational strength. Our pipeline continues to expand across our hardware and software segments, reflecting the growing global demand for integrated protective communication solutions and validating the strategic investments we have made over the past several years. We believe Genesis uniquely positioned to capitalize on this momentum. Our life saving software platforms combined with the depth of our hardware portfolio and scale of customer relationships give Genasys a differentiated value proposition. As we execute against our pipeline in the coming quarters, we expect to convert these opportunities into sustained growth, continued financial improvement and meaningful long term value for our shareholders. The foundation is in place and we look forward to delivering what we believe will be a strong second half of the company. Before moving to Q and A, I would like to take a second to thank all of our employees, partners, customers

and shareholders for your support and trust. With that, we'd like to open up the call for Q and A operator. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. If you would like to pose a question over the phones at this time, simply press Star and one on your telephone keypad. Pressing Star and one will place your line into a queue and we will open your lines one at a time. Our first question today will come from the line of Scott Searle at Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Maybe, maybe just to dive in, start with CROWS. You had some shipments this quarter. I'm wondering if you could quantify that for us and what you're expecting over the second half of the year. And then there have been some larger opportunities I think within the pipeline that were sizable, some comparable to PREPA types of opportunities. I wonder if you could kind of walk through what you've got in the pipeline right now and the timing associated with some of those larger potential opportunities.

Sure. The first question relative to CROWS. Crows. We began the production of that in our Q2 deliveries will happen largely expected to happen largely in Q3 and Q4, the larger Puerto Rico like opportunities ones at the final stage. From an award perspective, it's competitive, it's international. We expect to hear on that within the coming days. Great, very helpful. And if I could just real quickly, on the gross margins was a record quarter, I believe, you know, looking forward to the second half of this year. I know that's related to some mix issues and some software as well. But what should we be expecting, you know, over the course of the third and the fourth quarter and then as part of that, just sequentially from A top line perspective, how should we be thinking about the June quarter and the September quarter? Thanks.

First, on gross margins. You know, our current gross margin for the first two quarters equals 55.3%. Scott, as I think I've mentioned in the past, I think mix has a lot to do with it. Puerto Rico, as you know, the hardware when it leaves this building goes out with zero margin. So as we complete the dams, we collect all that margin with, with no cost associated with it. So it's really going to be mix. I wouldn't move too much further than where you are right now. We'll see how Q3 goes and just the sequential cadence of the top line, how we should be thinking about that in June and September. I think we'll, I think Q3 will probably be higher than Q2 from a revenue perspective and then maybe a little lower in Q4.

No, Ed, I don't. From a system perspective, you know, like Puerto Rico, it's typically has been a construction company, which puts us in a good competitive position. Of course, from an LRAD perspective, not much at all. And then from a Genesis Protect perspective, it is a unique offering. And then from an Evertel perspective, that's also a unique and differentiated offering. So I think we're in a good position from where we placed our products in the market.