Rumble Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Rumble is set to complete the acquisition of Northern Data in June, which will significantly transform the company by adding a cloud business expected to become a major revenue driver.
The company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $25.5 million, a slight increase from $23.7 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to increased audience monetization revenue.
Rumble's video platform reached 56 million monthly active users, with Rumble Shorts contributing to growth despite not yet being monetized, which negatively impacted ARPU.
The company plans to monetize Rumble Shorts in the second half of 2026 and expects increased ad revenue from a $100 million Tether advertising commitment.
General and Administrative expenses decreased by 37%, while sales and marketing expenses rose by 134% to support brand growth and cloud commercialization efforts.
Rumble's future outlook is optimistic, with plans to leverage AI and cloud capabilities from Northern Data to expand its cloud infrastructure business.
Net loss for the quarter was $30.3 million, impacted by non-cash items related to warrant liability and acquisition costs.
The company ended the quarter with $233.4 million in liquidity, including cash and Bitcoin holdings.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Shannon Devine (Investor Relations)
Chris Pavlovsky (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
Mike Massey (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Jason Helstein (Equity Analyst)
Mike Massey (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Helstein (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so second question. So should we assume that tether add revenue commitments begin after the northern data close and then are there any thresholds that need to be triggered or does the commitment kind of like, you know, come in ratably over the length of the commitment? Then I've got one more.
Chris Pavlovsky (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
Jason Helstein (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And lastly, our understanding is that Northern Data has about 25 racks right now comprised of H1 hundreds and 2 hundreds. I mean, any commentary that's like close to accurate and then how should we think about like, you know, future contracts for more compute and power? Thanks.
Chris Pavlovsky (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
Jason Helstein (Equity Analyst)
Okay, appreciate it. Thank you.
Chris Pavlovsky (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
Just to add fitting 22,000 GPUs and the number of racks that you mentioned would be extremely difficult.
OPERATOR
So. Okay, thank you. Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Forte from Maxim Group. Please go ahead.
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Chris Pavlovsky (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you, Chris.
Chris Pavlovsky (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
Thanks, Tom.
OPERATOR
At this time, we no longer have any questions. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation.
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