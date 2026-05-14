Transcript: Newsmax Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3130/53881
Summary
Newsmax Inc reported a strong first quarter 2026 with revenue of $51.7 million, a 14% year-over-year increase, and broadcast revenue of $43.7 million, up over 20%.
The company maintained its position as the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, with notable audience engagement and a 29% sequential increase in total viewership.
Social media followers surpassed 25 million, indicating strong multiplatform audience growth.
Newsmax Inc continues to invest in programming, production, and OTT initiatives, expecting these to support long-term growth.
The company reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of $212 million to $216 million, representing 13% growth at the midpoint.
The company emphasized its strategic position as a differentiated, multi-platform media company, not dependent on any single channel.
International expansion efforts included a new licensing agreement with Telecom Serbia and the launch of Newsmax Poland.
Despite a quarterly net loss of $2.2 million, the company showed an 87.3% improvement compared to the previous year.
Management highlighted the potential for further brand advertising growth, emphasizing Newsmax Inc's unique position in the center-right market.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
And good day everyone and welcome to Newsmax first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are placed on a listen only mode and we'll open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to hand the floor over to your host, Chris O'Day. O'Day. Sir, the floor is yours.
Chris O'Day
Chris Ruddy (Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell Burnham (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Michael Kupinski (Equity Analyst)
Chris Ruddy (Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell Burnham (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Kupinski (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. And one follow up. Obviously you're getting some significant rate in your negotiations for affiliate fees, but I was wondering if there's some ancillary benefits in that as well. Particularly, are you getting improved channel placement, broader packaging inclusion, minimum subscriber guarantees, Anything else that you might be able to benefit from your negotiations?
Chris Ruddy (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Kupinski (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. If I could just slip one more in about the ratings. Given the improved ratings trends, are advertisers become more willing to shift larger national brand budgets towards Newsmax at this point, Are you starting to see that with the ratings improve?
Chris Ruddy (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Kupinski (Equity Analyst)
Great returns look very encouraging. Good luck. That's all I got.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Thomas Forte from Maxim Group. Your line is live.
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Great. So, Chris and Darrell, congratulations. I apologize if you touched on these in your prepared remarks. I'm juggling multiple calls today. I have one question and one follow up. Chris, you reported strong results for ratings in both the first quarter and the month of April. What were the drivers of the results and what gives you confidence that growth is sustainable?
Chris Ruddy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then you kind of teased my second question. So you also posted impressive social media growth not only on platforms that would seem to have a natural audience overlap, such as Truth Social, but also in what I would consider to be younger demographic social media platforms, Instagram, TikTok. So first off, what do you attribute that performance and again, what gives you confidence to growth and sustainable?
Chris Ruddy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks, Chris. Thanks, Darrell, for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. That completes our Q and A session, everyone. This concludes today's event. You may disconnect at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.
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