Transcript: Newsmax Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good afternoon and welcome to Newsmax Inc's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Chris Ruddy, Chief Executive Officer and Darrell Burnham, Chief Financial Officer. On this call, Chris and Darrell will provide some prepared remarks on the most recent quarter and then we will take some questions from the investment community. A recording of this conference call will be available on our investor relations website shortly after the call has ended. Please note that this call may include forward looking statements regarding Newsmax Inc's financial performance and operating results. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results could differ from what is stated due to certain factors identified on today's call and in the company's SEC filings. Additionally, this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release and our SEC filings, which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. I will now turn the call over to Chris Ruddy, Chief Executive Officer of Newsmax.

Chris thank you Chris and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2026 earnings call. Newsmax Inc delivered a strong start to 2026. In the first quarter we maintained our strong audience reach across cable, streaming and digital while continuing to strengthen the scale of our platform. We reported revenue of $51.7 million, up 14% year over year and broadcast revenue of 43.7 million up over 20%. What stands out to me most is the quality of the quarter. We delivered broad first quarter audience reach with 30.04 million total viewers and 13.3 million adults 35 to 64, reinforcing Newsmax Inc's position as the fourth highest rated cable news channel and a top 15 cable network across key day parts. We are also maintaining some of the strongest audience engagement with adults 35 to 64 ranking number two in cable news by a wide margin. In a period when the media industry is seeing declines versus the post election news consumption and presidential inauguration in early 2025. Our first quarter rankings show that Newsmax Inc continues to perform strongly in a more normalized environment despite the challenging comparison. We are encouraged by the 29% sequential increase in total viewership during the quarter versus Q4 2025 and by the continued momentum we saw in April. In addition, we continued to strengthen our multiplatform audience ecosystem with social media followers reaching 24.7 million at quarter end and now surpassing 25 million followers in May. We are also encouraged by the continued progress in our business model. As anticipated, cable and Pay TV affiliate fee and licensing momentum helped drive growth in the quarter while our profitability improved year over year as we continue to invest in programming production and over-the-top (OTT) initiatives that we believe support long term expansion. We end the quarter with $129 million in cash and short term investments, giving us the financial flexibility to continue investing behind our growth and from a position of strength. Strategically, this quarter reinforced what we have said for some time. Newsmax Inc is a differentiated multi platform media company. We are not dependent on any single channel. We continue to integrate cable, fast subscription, streaming, digital and social in a way that expands engagement and strengthens monetization. Newsmax Inc 2, our free streaming platform, delivered sequential news hours, growth of more than 22% and improved viewership across every key daypart and we continue to see streaming as an important part of our future. At the same time, we are investing in our paid subscription platform Newsmax Inc plus as we grow our family friendly premium content. This includes a major expansion of our military history channels, World at War and War and Warriors where available titles increase more than 200%. Internationally, we continue to build real momentum. During the quarter we expanded our licensing agreement with Telecom Serbia, continued to grow our international partnership and saw Newsmax Inc Poland go live. More broadly, we believe international licensing and brand expansion represent a meaningful opportunity for Newsmax Inc and one that can extend our reach and diversify revenue in a highly cost efficient way. We are expecting to have more announcements over the coming quarters. Looking ahead, we are reiterating our full 2026 revenue guidance of 212 million to 216 million representing 13% growth at this midpoint. We continue to expect that growth to be structural not cyclical with led by higher margin affiliate fee expansion and licensing growth along with ongoing investment in premium content and digital monetization. We also expect an improved operating profile as we move through the year. Stepping back, we believe there remains significant white space for independent, reliable values driven journalism that resonates with audiences who have lost trust in legacy media. The right leaning marketplace is a proven and vast market opportunity with limited true alternatives from legacy cable platforms. Newsmax Inc is effectively capitalizing on the substantial demand. By serving as the primary alternative to legacy media and staying ahead of audience migration across platforms, we are cementing our position as a trusted multi platform leader in the space not just from the legacy cable world, but also with the millions of people cutting the cord and going to streaming platforms, tuning in to our Newsmax Inc 2 channel and our Apple Newsmax Inc continues to attract unique viewers, gain traction with younger and other key demographics and build a highly loyal audience in this underserved center right market. We believe that positions us well to expand our reach, strengthen monetization and deliver sustainable long term growth in the United States and around the world. I will now turn the call over to Darrell Burnham, our Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our financial results for the first quarter 2026.

Thank you Chris and thank you everyone for joining us today. As Chris highlighted, we delivered a strong start to 2026 with solid revenue growth and continued expansion across our multi platform expansion. We are particularly encouraged by the quality of this growth supported by increased reach, deeper engagement across cable streaming and digital, and continued progress in building a more diversified and durable revenue model. At the same time, we are maintaining a disciplined approach to investment as we position the company for long term expansion. We continue to allocate capital towards programming production and over-the-top (OTT) initiatives, supporting our strategic priorities around content distribution and international expansion. This balanced approach positions us well to build on our momentum and deliver sustainable performance over time. Turning to our first quarter results, in the first quarter we delivered $51.7 million in total revenues representing a 14% increase year over year. Breaking this down by revenue stream for the quarter first, starting with our reportable segments, total broadcasting revenues grew by 20.8% year over year to 43.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. Our growth in broadcasting was driven by affiliate fee revenue growth and licensing growth. Total Digital revenues declined 12.7% year over year to 8 million in the first quarter of 2026. This decrease was driven by declines in advertising, subscription revenue and product sales. Now turning to our revenue by component advertising revenues decreased to 27.2 million, a 5.8% year over year decline mainly due to lower digital advertising, reflecting a tougher comparison following the elevated demand environment associated with the 2024 election cycle. This was partially offset by higher linear cable and satellite advertising revenue due to expanded reach from new affiliate agreements. Affiliate revenues increased 75.2% year over year to 13 million, driven by new contractual relationships as well as rate increases that took effect in late 2025. Subscription revenues of 6.4 million were down 7.9% year over year as growth in Newsmax plus subscribers was more than offset by lower publication subscription revenue, primarily reflecting reduced new customer acquisition product Sales revenues decreased 3.5% year over year to 1.5 million, primarily driven by decreased book and supplement sales. Licensing revenue was $3.5 million, up from 437,000 in 2025 due to expanded licensing agreements. We reported a quarterly net loss of 2.2 million, an 87.3% improvement compared to a net loss of 17.2 million in the prior year quarter. This improvement in net loss was primarily driven by higher total revenue, lower legal expenses and improved other income, partially offset by higher production headcount, programming and production cost, continued investment in Newsmax Inc 2 and higher stock based compensation. Our quarterly adjusted EBITDA was negative 0.4 million, a decrease of 0.8 million from the amount reported in the same quarter last year, reflecting higher production, programming and personnel costs associated with our continued investment in content and over-the-top (OTT) initiatives, partially offset by growth in affiliate fee and licensing revenue within our broadcast segment. We encouraged by the strong performance to start off the year and remain confident in our previously disclosed full year revenue guidance of 212 to 216 million, representing a 13% growth year over year at the midpoint of the range, an acceleration on the growth we realized in 2025. In closing, we remain focused on a disciplined execution as we continue to invest in our content distribution and over-the-top (OTT) initiatives to support long term growth. With a strong balance sheet and a diversified multi platform revenue model, we believe we are well positioned to build on our progress and drive sustainable value for our shareholders. Thank you for your time today and we look forward to updating you on our continued progress during the next quarter's earnings call. Now we would like to open the line for analyst questions.

Operator Certainly everyone at this time will be conducting a question and answer session. If you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone at this time. We do ask that while posing your question, please pick up your handset if you're listening on speakerphone to provide optimum sound quality. And once again, if you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone. Your first question is coming from Michael Kupinski from Noble Capital. Your line is live.

Thank you and congratulations on a great quarter. Recently you mentioned about the strong audience growth in April and I was just wondering a couple of questions around that. How much of the ratings improvement might be tied to your expanded distribution of the network? And then how much do you think might be related to the investments in your content? If you can parse that out and then if you can also just chat a little bit about how much of that ratings Growth might be tied to the news flow and geopolitical events. I'm just trying to get a sense of how sustainable do you believe the ratings might be going forward?

Well, I think, Michael, it's difficult to ascertain exactly all the benefits of what's resulting in the larger traffic. I think it's a combination maybe of all of the above. When Nielsen gives the ratings, they don't say it's from this source or from that source. They just give raw numbers. We are in a situation where there has been a very significant war and of course that started in Q1, the Iran conflict on February 28, to be exact. And so that obviously has led to an uptick since then. There are periods that there are lulls and then there are periods in this war so far that there's not a lot of news. There hasn't been a lot of news because there has been something of a ceasefire for the past week or two that may change. We are continuing to do a lot of marketing, promotion. We're continuing to do a lot of social media. I think the social media numbers that we have reported that show that we're up above now 25 million aggregate followers is very significant. And that we said would impact engagement and we believe it partly does. We have made some changes in the lineup. Carl Higbee we moved to 6pm which really starts what we say is our nighttime programming. Greta, who is a fantastic journalist, ratings are usually not as strong. We have moved toward a 4pm So I think that's helping access and then leading into prime time. So there is no one thing. But we also, there are primaries, for instance. We're expecting a lot of interest in the upcoming in the Texas primary at the end of May. And then of course there's the California primary where the governor's raises their particular interest nationally. So we'll see some of that. And then the congressional elections, the Senate elections this year are going to be very heated. So we are expecting that there'll be strong engagement due to the Congressionals this year.

Thanks for the color there. And I just have a. Oh, I'm sorry. Go ahead. Michael, this is Darrell. I was just going to add a little bit to that in the broader picture. I think some of the components that Chris talked about are very important. Right. I mean, you know, overall news is still something that is consumed live. And I do believe that there's still a lot of value in that. And as Chris mentioned, there will be cyclical cycles to the overall ratings. But what we're really encouraged by is just the momentum we're seeing within our overall reach and the engagement that we're seeing with the consumers. So there'll be an increased engagement in all of cable news or all of news actually, as we get into the third and fourth quarter of this year, because there'll be more interest in the midterms. We'll see continued increases as we start to approach in future years towards the presidential election. So overall, I think that there's still a lot of interest in news and politics and the different types of stories that we're covering. So we do think that that is sustainable for the long period.

Well, I think our packages have been very strong. They're all usually in basic distribution. There is an effort underway on the pay TV ecosystem to move news channels and other channels into packages or tiers, and we have resisted that. And as far as I know, in all of our main deals, we are on the basic package. We did renew with Cablevision, now called Optimum Altice. And there will be some added subscribers. I think there will be about a quarter of a million added subscribers as a result of that. But the pay TV world overall is declining and we're seeing increases on the streaming side and we see that as very positive. And we're on almost every major platform there. And CBS, sorry, Paramount, on their Pluto positioning, just recently moved Newsmax up in the News Guide section of their Pluto TV Guide. So we saw that as very positive. That happened recently. So again, more and more OTT distribution, I think is going to help in streaming and we're going to try to keep very consistent on the cable pay TV side.

Well, we saw last year an increasing number of brands that were buying ads and we hoped that we would continue. There's no real guarantee that's going to happen, but we do see an improvement in brand advertising and we do believe that over time we'll see. People sometimes think there's a very linear connection between growth and ratings that somehow means. Or that you'll have immediate revenue growth. We have found over the history of the channel we started in 2014 that there's oftentimes lag effects and it takes a while. Marketing spends are not linear. The increased engagement that comes with that does not necessarily translate immediately. So people need to think about the long term impact of what we're doing. And I think when you do that, we operate in a center right market for pay TV and ott. There's not many competitors in that field. It's a very big marketplace. It's half the country almost, or some people say it's more than half the country and there's very limited ability of players to access that. And so therefore we think we're in a very prime position for growth and expansion.

Well, we chat a little bit about that, Tom, in the last question and I think that there's a couple of factors. There was a war that started in Q1 in Iran. There's increasing interest in political things with primaries taking place and congressional, Senate and gubernatorial races across the country. We believe our efforts in marketing and social media having an impact on the growth that we're seeing there. And changing some of the scheduling to improve ratings, starting with Carl Higbee and the nighttime program we think have been helpful. So all of those above, it's very hard to say exactly what causes it, but we're seeing general trends tend to be positive.

We have a very robust team that does social media. We probably have about 15 people that sit there and work it many hours of the day and night in the weekends. I think we've been pretty effective in the group. Emplify does a lot of our studies and they're very respected and they show that we typically have either the highest or among the highest engagement for a news organization or category. And so we think that that's a testament to the good content we're putting out. I think younger people are more likely to consume news on social media than older people, especially in some of the platforms you discussed, like TikTok. And so any expansion that we would see on TikTok would mean that it would probably be a lot more younger people. And I think there is younger people are pretty interested in politics these days. They're very fascinated one way or another by Donald Trump, for instance. So these type of things, I think, are driving interest by a younger demo.