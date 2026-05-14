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May 14, 2026 5:23 PM 34 min read

Unusual Machines Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3145/53959

Summary

UMAC reported $8.1 million in operating revenue for Q1 2026, marking a 296% year-over-year increase and a 65% growth from Q4 2025, with a net profit of $10.3 million.

The company raised $150 million in a public offering, enhancing its working capital to $320 million, and it acquired Upgrade Energy for $52 million to advance its battery capabilities.

UMAC anticipates continued revenue growth throughout 2026 and 2027, driven by strong demand from the Department of War's drone programs and future opportunities in drone delivery markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Christine Petralia (Investor Relations)

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Hoff (Chief Financial Officer)

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Craig Irwin (Analyst)

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Irwin (Analyst)

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Irwin (Analyst)

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Irwin (Analyst)

Well, I like that. Congrats on a really strong quarter in there.

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Craig.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question is coming from Josh Sullivan of Jones Trading. Josh, your line is live.

Josh Sullivan (Analyst)

Hey, good evening, Ellen. Did you say revenue should grow sequentially each quarter this year? And any reason that thought process this

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Sullivan (Analyst)

know, as, as the commercial drone delivery market materializes, you know, next year or thereabouts, what do you think that battery to drone ratio looks like?

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Sullivan (Analyst)

Got it. Thank you. I'll leave it close.

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

No problem. Thanks, Josh.

OPERATOR

And our next question is coming from Austin Bolig of Needham and Company. Austin, your line is live.

Austin Bolig (Analyst)

Thanks, guys, for taking my question, and congrats on the great results. Alan was just curious with his battery acquisition, could you talk about how this changes, whether from, like, revenue or kind of margin upside, opportunity when it comes to. To the total content you guys are selling into drone dominance per drone.

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Austin Bolig (Analyst)

And then how do we think about as you guys ramp throughout the end of the year, what operating expenditures should look like? And I think you highlighted in the press release that the break even point might now be a little bit higher. Just maybe trying to frame up how we should be thinking about that.

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Austin Bolig (Analyst)

Okay. All right, well, thank you guys for taking the questions. Best of luck. The rest of the year. Thank you. Really appreciate it, Austin.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Well, we appear to have reached the end of our question and answer session and I will now hand back over to Alan for any closing remarks.

Alan Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

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