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May 14, 2026 5:23 PM 15 min read

CuriosityStream Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759271&tp_key=ad4c59214c

Summary

CuriosityStream reported Q1 2026 revenue of $15.2 million, slightly up from last year's $15.1 million, with subscription revenue steady and an 11% increase in licensing revenue.

The company is focused on building a reliable annualized revenue of $100 million, prioritizing long-term revenue through strategic partnerships and pilot agreements with large-scale partners.

Future outlook for 2026 anticipates significant revenue growth with subscription revenue increasing by single digits and licensing surpassing subscriptions as the main growth driver.

Operational highlights include a robust content library and strategic technology investments to enhance partnerships, and a strong balance sheet with $23.4 million in liquidity and no debt.

Management expressed confidence in continued double-digit growth in revenue and cash flow, leveraging AI licensing and traditional media opportunities, and announced a dividend increase to 8.5 cents per share.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Clint Stinchcomb (Chief Executive Officer)

Brady Hayden (Chief Financial Officer)

Vanessa Gillen (Senior Vice President of Operations)

Clint Stinchcomb (Chief Executive Officer)

Vanessa Gillen (Senior Vice President of Operations)

Okay, next question. Also from Pat, any update on subscriber acquisition focus between bundled versus Direct?

Clint Stinchcomb (Chief Executive Officer)

I appreciate that question. We optimize for overall subscription revenue growth and are largely agnostic as to the source. Pure Direct subscribers offer the highest ARPU channel, Store subscribers offer a lower CPA and wholesale subscribers. While lower ARPU provide a longer term recurring revenue stream. We value subscribers in whatever channel we reach them.

Vanessa Gillen (Senior Vice President of Operations)

Okay, now on to licensing. Also from Pat, can you provide any further information on how content that is licensed is being being valued in more recent renewals?

Clint Stinchcomb (Chief Executive Officer)

Vanessa Gillen (Senior Vice President of Operations)

Thank you. And from Jason Cryer, Craig Hallam, can you talk about the breadth of AI licensing, how you view the size of the market, how content is being valued and how the AI pipeline is tracking?

Clint Stinchcomb (Chief Executive Officer)

Vanessa Gillen (Senior Vice President of Operations)

Okay, a couple of final questions on AI both from Laura Martin Needham Clint, can you speak to the longevity of the AI licensing business? What are you seeing in existing relationships? Also, in light of the revenue and your leadership position in AI licensing, what is your rationale for staying in the subscription business?

Clint Stinchcomb (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This concludes our Q and A and I will now hand it back to the operator.

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