Transcript: Celcuity Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Celcuity reported a net loss of $52.8 million for Q1 2026, an increase from the previous year's loss due to higher R&D and administrative expenses, primarily related to commercial launch preparations.
The company is progressing towards the potential approval and launch of gatalisib for HR positive HER2 negative advanced breast cancer, emphasizing its potential as a new standard of care with positive Phase 3 trial results.
Celcuity announced the expansion of its clinical trials, including a new study for gatalisib as a first-line treatment, and is developing a subcutaneous formulation of gatalisib to support longer treatment durations.
Management expressed confidence in FDA approval timelines and highlighted extensive preparations for the commercial launch, including hiring a seasoned sales force and engaging with payers.
Celcuity projects a significant market opportunity for gatalisib, estimating a $5 billion annual addressable market for second-line treatments and potential peak revenues of up to $2.5 billion annually.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Vicki Hahn (Chief Financial Officer)
Jody Sievers (Corporate Communications and Investor Relations)
Thanks, Vicki. Before we turn the call to the operator for questions, I'll remind you we will not be answering questions related to the Victoria 1 mutant cohort data being presented at ASCO on June 2 or providing additional guidance on our expectations for data at this time. Operator, could you please open the call for questions?
OPERATOR
Maury Raycroft (Equity Analyst)
Hi, congrats on the progress and thanks for taking my questions. Maybe starting off, just wondering if you can provide any perspective into the nature of questions and interactions with FDA that you're getting ahead of the PDUFA day and have you submitted a draft label and are you in labeling discussions at this point?
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
So, yeah, we're not going to provide that low level of detail about the interactions other than to say that there's nothing about the interactions to date that suggests that we will be off track for the PDUFA decision by July 17th.
Maury Raycroft (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. And then wanted to ask about the sub Q formulation as well. Wondering if there's anything more you could say about what you're seeing with preclinical data in respect to comparability on PK PD and dosing frequency. And can you talk more about timeline to move this version into the clinic and whether there could be any bridging efforts as it relates to the Victoria 2 study?
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
OPERATOR
thank you. And your next question comes from Tara Bancroft of TD Cowan, please. Go ahead. Your line is open.
Tara Bancroft
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from Andrew Behrens of Learning Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Andrew Behrens
OPERATOR
thank you. And your next question comes from Stephen Wheely of Spivo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Stephen Wheely
Yeah, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the announcements today. I know that we've seen frontline market share in the endocrine sensitive setting, kind of largely influenced by longer term OS data. So just curious as you were thinking about the sizing of VIC2, Study 2, kind of how this factored into the design and whether you might be able to provide just any preliminary assumptions on either OS or pfs.
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Brad Caninos of Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead. Your line in.
Brad Caninos
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Oliver McCammon of Livestock Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Oliver McCammon
Hi, Brian, thanks for taking my questions. Just thinking about the endocrine sensitive study. I'm wondering if there are any learnings to take from the Paloma trials experience in terms of being thoughtful about patient follow up, empowering Pro OS. Thanks again.
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
There's a lot of learnings from the Paloma 2 and also from the Mona Lisa 2 ribo study. And believe me, we've taken in the learnings from the Ribo study more than the Paloma study. So we think, you know, there's certainly a way to design the study in a way that maximizes your opportunity to potentially demonstrate an overall survival advantage. Thanks again.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Eva Forte of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Eva Forte
Hey, good afternoon. Congrats on the progress and thanks for taking our questions. Do you have any updated thoughts on the competitive provisioning for GETA versus other PIK3 inhibitors in development? And how do you see this evolving with a subcutaneous formulation coming online? Thanks.
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Hugh Bloom of Needham and Company. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Hugh Bloom
Good afternoon, everyone, and congrats on the progress and impressive results. Brian. So just a couple of quick ones from us. One, as it relates again to the potential for a sub Q formulation, is there any chance that would change? Kind of the. We currently have a very specific schedule of dosing where there could be any changes to that or how do you view this? I have a follow up.
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Hugh Bloom
Yeah, that makes sense. And just interesting to hear your thoughts of recent news from one of your competitors. Oncure decided to move away from a PIK3 selective mutants to an alpha specific. If you have any thoughts on that. Thank you.
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Kalpi Patel of Wolf Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Hey, good afternoon and thanks for taking my question one from us. Another one on this sub Q formulation. You know, would you characterize Geta's antitumor effect as being CMax driven or AUC driven? And how does that inform your confidence on the sub Q formulation that it can achieve clinical equivalence to an iv?
Kalpi Patel
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Okay, thank you. You're welcome.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from Sylvan Turkan of Citizens. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Sylvan Turkan
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Chase Knickerbocker of Craig. Hello. Please go ahead. Your line is over.
Chase Knickerbocker
Been good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to maybe just assess kind of your, your current kind of commercial readiness. You know, in the past couple months there's been a, a couple of early oncology approvals relative to PDUFA date. So Brian, I just want to get your thoughts on kind of where you, where you think you sit from an innings perspective is kind of having your team ready for a potential launch in wild type.
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Brian Sullivan, chief executive officer and co founder for closing comments.
Brian Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Great. Well, thank you very much for your participation in our call. We appreciate the questions and we look forward to seeing some of you at asco. Take care. Goodbye.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this includes today's conference. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.
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