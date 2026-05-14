KULR Tech Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Stuart. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining. On our last earnings call, we told you 2026 will be measured by product revenue growth, gross margin improvement and cost discipline. Q1 showed progress against each of these priorities. Total revenue grew 98% year over year to $4.8 million compared to $2.4 million in Q1. 2025 product sales grew 84% year over year to $2.1 million. Overall blended gross margin was approximately 29%, up from 8% of Q1 2025 product sales gross margin was 26%. Total loss from operations decreased approximately 22% year over year. As we move from platform development into production scaling, we signed a new lease for additional 25,000 square feet of manufacturing space to support new battery production lines and high volume customer programs. We remain in solid financial position with approximately $19 million in cash as of today and approximately 1085 bitcoin in our treasury. We're committing all of our financial resources to our battery business and not acquiring any Bitcoin with cash. The only Bitcoin acquisition is through our existing BTC mining contracts. One quarter does not make a turnaround, but Q1 is evidence that the vision and discipline we commit to for 2026 is starting to translate into measurable results. KULR is beginning to scale its battery business with better cost discipline and improved operating leverage. The core objective of 2026 is straightforward scale the cooler one platform to build more batteries, sell more batteries while converting customer traction into margin accretive revenue. Let me start with KULR One Air before walking through the program updates, I want to remind everyone why Corda one Air is positioned the way it is. On our last earnings call I explained that the high growth markets quota serves autonomous platforms, Direct energy systems and digital infrastructure share one common technical constraint, power density. Drones, robots and other autonomous systems do not need batteries that simply store energy. They need batteries that can deliver power at 5 to 20 times the discharge rate of a standard battery, sustain that output through repeated high demand cycles, and manage heat generated without failure. That's the engineering problem Cooler one was built to solve and it's the reason why our platform is gaining traction. We're able to walk through Power is the wedge. Every program update that follows is downstream from the core advantage. Core One Air continues to gain strong traction with US and NDA compliant drone manufacturers. Our 6S 3P lift battery is seeing broad adoption and this quarter we expanded to liftpack family with additional configurations designed specifically for long duration flight applications. We've also advanced the KULR One Air Power class for agriculture and heavy lifting applications. On the BMS side, we're on track with a customer for 6s, 12s and 18s battery management systems targeting large UAV platforms. These are high volume, high demand applications and coolers well positioned to serve them. We've also completed design ofmil spec EMI resistant BMS for drone based defense applications. Customer development activities is increasing across defense, aerospace, space and unmanned systems. We're seeing especially strong growth in our UAS battery programs. Existing customers are launching new drone models that require entirely new battery systems. We have also expanded the platform's reach into two important directions into humanoid robots where we are now engaged with two customers, then into large Class 2 and Class 3 drones. Working with a broad base of battery cell providers in cylindrical pouch and prismatic format is central to building out the Quarter One ecosystem. The same platform architecture paired with the best available cell technology is what gives Quarter One a roadmap that extends well beyond current production configurations. Quarter One Air is now actively exploring configurations with NDA compliant solid state and lithium metal battery cell providers capable of exceeding 380 watt hour per kilogram. I'm very excited about these developments. The same engineering discipline build the architecture first then bring the best cell technology to it is what defines our work in Space and Triton, which I'll cover next. On the space side of our operation, I want to start with the point that we made in our last earnings call. Cooler One Space is not just a product line, it's the program that sets the performance standard for the entire Quarter 1 portfolio. Space operates in an environment where battery failure is not recovered. Every performance requirement met in a spacecraft propagation resistance, thermal stability under extreme conditions. Certification under scrutiny raises the engineering baseline that Cooler One Air, Max and our maritime platforms inherit. Customers in defense, drone, electric, aviation and AI data center programs are buying Internet architecture that has already been qualified in the most demanding operating environments. With that as context, I'm pleased to report that KULR One Space was selected by several additional NEO and GEO missions this quarter. This continues the validation that the platform and the trust our customers are placing in us for mission critical applications. Our XLT and REACH series batteries remain in active deployment across multiple satellite programs in both LEO and geo. Recent advancements in our BMS are enabling high radiation tolerance and improved current carrying capabilities, both critical for expanded space missions. I also want to give you a brief update on our Cooler One Triton. Our maritime battery family Triton extends the same engineering principle I just described the architecture first Safety first standards developed for space into autonomous surface and subsea systems. We're developing and testing Triton in partnership with several OEMs. Bring aerospace grade and Navy 9310 reliability standards to a market where battery failure underwater carries similar non recoverable consequences. Consistent with the Cell partnership theme I covered earlier, we're currently testing Trine across multiple chemistries, solid state nickel metal hydride and small format lithium iron to identify the optimal configuration for next generation autonomous maritime vehicles. It's an exciting and fast growing market in KULR's Building the Right foundation to compete in it. Moving to our Data center platform on our last earnings call we described the shift underway in the industry as AI workloads grow and hardware becomes more power intensive, battery backup is moving out of the dedicated UPS room into computing rack itself. A battery operating next to the processor it protects must meet higher safety standards, handle higher voltage and response faster than conventional backup systems. This is the opportunity for Corridor when MAX is built. For this quarter we will attend the Open Compute Projects European Summit where we met with major data center OEMs. Our focus was to license our PPR and thermal management IP for data center BBU applications. The data center market is enormous and Corridor's PPR architecture and thermal expertise give us a technology edge that OEMs want access to. We'll continue to advance the design and optimization of our Corda One Max, our 48 volt high power PPR BBU platform. Progress this quarter includes events in power conversion efficiency, continued development of our custom distributed BMS and PPR testing for higher energy 21700 cells. We're targeting EDGE AI data center and telecom infrastructure with this platform. Speaking of telecom infrastructure market, we observed a shift underway in telecom industry. 5G rollouts and rising uptime requirements are pushing operators away from legacy LED asset systems towards lithium art and at the same time operators are looking to move battery backup assets off the balance sheet entirely, shifting capex from non recurring revenue assets into lower cost OPEX models with clear total cost of ownership advantages. Cuda's position in this market is unique. We're demonstrating to operators that we have a proven safe and reliable option to contract the mission critical DC Power as a full service and never have to buy a battery again. Our platform pairs the cool Level 1 battery architecture with operational and financial structure. Operators need to make that transition on execution. This quarter we delivered production battery pack against our existing supply commitments that we remain on track with the manufacturing consolidation milestones we outlined on our last earnings call. Beyond those committed programs, we now have over half a dozen engagements with telecom service providers on Cooler1 battery as a service, a clear sign that the market opportunity that we described in March is materializing. Next, I'd like to address the board changes we announced on April 28. We appointed two new directors, Ben Frank from Microsoft and Mr. Mike Kimmel, and at the same time streamlined the board to three members, two of whom are independent. The smaller, more focused board is itself part of the operating principle message. It reduces SGNA and ensures that every director seat directly contributes to expertise that we need to scale. These two appointments are not generic board additions each one was able to fill a specific gap that becomes critical as Cuder moves from platform development into platform monetization. Mr. Frank is the Director of Workforce AI Solutions Engineering at Microsoft where he leads engineering teams supporting large enterprise customers. The deploying AI platforms within Microsoft's Energy and resource organization Microsoft is one of the best technology companies in the world that won its markets by building an ecosystem platform and then opening that platform to broad range of partners, customers and developers. That's the playbook KULR is running with KULR One. The Kuda One ecosystem is built as follows opening the architecture to multiple cell chemistry partners across cylindrical, pouch and Prismatic formats Build the battery management software electronics to increase customer stickiness to the core of one platform pursuing IP license for AI data center, BBU applications and expand the customer base in defense, aerospace, maritime and humanoid robotics. Ben brings first hand experience from inside the most successful enterprise ecosystem company of the modern era, applying directly to AI driven industries that are core cooler end markets. Dr. Kimmel has more than 30 years of experience as corporate executive consultant and academic, specifically focused on pricing strategies and margin performance. He holds a PhD in Economics from UCLA and has previously held senior pricing positions in OmniSource, Toyota tires and Sears Holdings. His expertise is perfectly aligned with our 2026 build and sell more batteries for product revenue growth, higher margins and reduced costs. Dr. Kimmel's appointment is how we institutionalize that that progress bring discipline to how we price every contract, how we structure customer engagements and how we convert revenue growth into durable profitability in addition to top line growth. Before turning the call over, I want to share one observation about where the industry is headed. In recent weeks a public traded UAV component company has agreed to acquire a US drone battery manufacturer for over $50 million, adding battery capabilities to a portfolio that over the past 12 months has been assembled through separate acquisitions of drone software, motor manufacturing and distribution alongside a 75 million strategic materials purchase. We view this as validation. The UAV and broader autonomous system supply chain is consolidating around three requirements NDA compliance, domestic vertical integration and a complete component ecosystem rather than a single product. That's exactly the platform that Cooler has been building organically with in house engineering for the last few years. Let me put our position in context. Cooler already operates over 31,000 square feet of vertically integrated R and D and production facility in our headquarter in Webster, Texas and we're adding another 25,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity in Q2. Our portfolio span NDA compliant battery packs, custom battery management system and Electronics, thermal management, IP and platform architecture qualify across strong space, maritime, AI, data center and telecom applications. We engineered the battery cell partnerships, the cell agnostic architecture, the BMS and the safety system together. And we're doing it for end markets that extend well beyond UAVs alone. When the industry paying over $50 million for a battery pack manufacturing operation for UAV, it tells you what the market now believes domestic vertical integrated battery capabilities can be valued at. The market will be moving and evolving towards an ecosystem platform that Cooler has been investing and building for multiple end markets for many years. We're focused on building more batteries and selling more batteries. Now back to you Stuart.