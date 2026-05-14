KULR Tech Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

KULR Tech Gr (AMEX:KULR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2905/54006
Summary
KULR Technology Group Inc reported a 98% year-over-year revenue increase to $4.8 million in Q1 2026, with product sales rising 84% to $2.1 million.
Gross margins improved significantly to 29% from 8% in Q1 2025, while the total loss from operations decreased by 22% year-over-year.
The company signed a lease for an additional 25,000 square feet of manufacturing space to support new battery production lines and high-volume customer programs.
KULR is focusing on scaling its battery business, emphasizing cost discipline and converting customer traction into margin accretive revenue.
Operational highlights include advances in autonomous systems, defense, aerospace, and data center markets, with significant progress in developing NDAA-compliant battery systems.
The company appointed two new board members to streamline operations and enhance expertise in scaling and monetization.
KULR aims to produce 10,000 battery packs per month by Q3 2026, with new production lines expected to improve unit economics and margins.
Management emphasized strategic cost reductions and disciplined cash usage to support growth priorities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
All right, thank you Michael. Now let's pivot into the investor questions that have been sent in. Here is the first question Michael, and it is what were the Primary drivers of Q1 2026 Revenue and how should investors think about revenue visibility for the remainder of 2026?
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
All right, here's question number three then. How many Cooler one Air programs are moving from prototype or development work into production and what does that imply for the second half of 2026 revenue visibility?
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
All right, speaking of drones, here's a question about that. How is demand developing for Cooler's defense and drone battery solutions? And are defense related programs becoming a larger portion of the company's near term opportunity?
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
So what progress has Cooler made with domestic battery supply, Texas based manufacturing and NDAA compliant battery systems for government and defense adjacent customers?
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
Very good, Michael. The next question talks about gross margin. It says product gross margin was low single digit in 2025. What progress did cooler make in Q1 towards improving margins and when should investors expect improvement to become visible in the financials?
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Q1 is an example of that. Our gross margin at 29% for overall blended and also product sales margin about 26% one quarter doesn't make it a trend or complete turnaround story. But that we. I do believe that we're on the right track to execute our strategy for 2026.
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
Is the automated production line still on schedule for the second half of 2026 and what impact could it have on production capacity, labor cost, yield Consistency and gross margin.
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. The new production lines will be installed at our new 25,000 square foot facility in Q2 and we expect that to start production in Q3 of this year. We will have capacity to produce 10,000 battery packs per month and expect the unit economics for our batteries to go down and therefore improving margins.
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
All right, well let's talk more about those 10,000 battery packs. Cooler one air was highlighted as the company's highest momentum platform with a target of approaching 10,000 battery packs per month in the second half of 2026. Are customer qualification schedules and production. Excuse me, timelines still on track?
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
All right Michael, here's our final question for this call today. How should investors think about cash usage, working capital needs and capital allocation priorities for the rest of 2026?
Michael Moe (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, it is, it is. For us it's all about building more batteries and selling more batteries. So our cash usage will be capex for equipment and facility that I talked about. Working capital for inventory Sgna we which we are on path to reduce the cost on that and also continue to invest in our people to build the best team in the industry to deliver the best product for our customers at a very good value to them. So this is how we're going to win.
Stuart Smith (Moderator)
Well as mentioned, that was our final question for the call today and I want to thank everyone for joining us today. But more than that I want to thank the shareholders for their continued support and for sending in their questions throughout the quarter and of course our gratitude to the team at KULR Technology Group. Michael, thank you so much for your time here today. With that we will turn the call over to the operator.
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