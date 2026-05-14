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May 14, 2026 5:20 PM 17 min read

Valion Bio Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Valion Bio (NASDAQ:VBIO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2865/54024

Summary

Valion Bio Inc has transitioned from Tivic Health Systems, rebranding and refocusing as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on Entolomid, a TLR5 agonist with FDA fast track and orphan drug designations.

Significant progress in government engagements, including a nonclinical evaluation agreement with NIAID for gastrointestinal acute radiation syndrome, which transitions Entolomid development to a federally funded program.

Velocity Bioworks, a domestic biomanufacturing subsidiary, is operational with a facility in San Antonio, Texas, aiming to generate revenue through CDMO services.

Financials for Q1 2026 show an increase in operating expenses to $5.6 million, driven by Velocity Bioworks' operating costs and continued development of Entolomid and Intelasta.

Future plans include initiating physician-sponsored studies for neutropenia, advancing GMP manufacturing validation, and maintaining balance sheet discipline with potential financial opportunities under evaluation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael K. Handley (Chief Executive Officer)

Lisa Wolf (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael K. Handley (Chief Executive Officer)

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