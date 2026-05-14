Full Transcript: cbdMD Q2 2026 Earnings Call

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/PGD52PJopeq
Summary
cbdMD Inc reported net sales of $5.6 million for Q2 2026, marking a 19% year-over-year increase and a 12% sequential increase from Q1 2026, with core business growth despite the acquisition of Bluebird Botanicals.
The company is focusing on strategic initiatives such as expanding its Direct to Consumer and wholesale channels, integrating Bluebird Botanicals, and entering the CMS Substance Access Pathway for hemp-derived products, which poses long-term growth potential.
Management highlighted regulatory challenges at the state level as a headwind, but is actively engaging in federal legislative efforts to create a stable regulatory framework for hemp products.
The acquisition of Bluebird Botanicals is expected to become a positive contributor to both revenue and earnings in the coming quarters as integration progresses.
cbdMD Inc continues to implement cost discipline and operational flexibility to manage compliance costs and aims for sustainable profitability, with a focus on improving margins and leveraging its improved balance sheet.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Brad Whitford (Chief Accounting Officer)
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
We've been preparing for this opportunity for some time. During the quarter we made deliberate decisions to accelerate our entry into the CMS Substance Access Pathway, moving ahead of our original fiscal 2026 plan because the window to establish a position is now open. That acceleration carried some near term costs and and is reflected in our P and L this quarter. We made the investment with our eyes open because the size of the opportunity justifies it.
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Brad Whitford (Chief Accounting Officer)
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please, please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your questions, simply press star one again. We'll take our first question from Adam Waldo at Lismore Partners.
Adam Waldo
Good afternoon, Ronan and Brad. I hope you can hear me okay. Yes. Hey, Adam, how are you? Very well, Ronan. A lot of exciting things on the plate for you guys. In that vein, how are you all thinking of? Let's start out sort of a high level here in the quarter descent of the March quarter. How much of that? Call it almost 11% organic revenue growth was attributable to herbal oasis versus the core CBD businesses.
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
It was split, Adam. We had some growth of some of the core, but a, you know, we'll call it a reasonable amount of that was from the Oasis side of the business as well.
Adam Waldo
Okay. And I haven't had a chance to look at the queue yet. Will there be more granularity in the Q in terms of the impact Herbal Oasis is having or is it not material yet and do you think you'll start to report later in the year, in the fiscal year as it might become more material?
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
We have not segregated out that category yet and we'll continue to evaluate sort of segmentation as we move through the year and see continued growth there.
Adam Waldo
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Adam Waldo
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Adam Waldo
Okay, if you don't mind my following up on that. But more and more broker dealers are not permitting trading in stocks under a dollar share price, in some cases under $5 even if you're listed on the NYSE or NYSE American. So does that color your thinking at all as to kind of the urgency to implement the reverse stock split?
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Look, it's something we are continuing to evaluate and we'll continue to do so during the balance of the year.
Adam Waldo
Okay, fair enough. Thank you very much.
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Okay, thanks Adam.
OPERATOR
We'll move next to Tom McGovern at maximum.
Tom McGovern
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Tom McGovern
Understood. But it'd be correct to say that you guys are still in the process of maybe looking at potential SKU overlap. We could expect to see potential rationalization of certain SKUs or have you guys kind of gone through that process already?
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Tom McGovern
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Tom McGovern
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Tom McGovern
Understood. I appreciate all the clarity. I'll hop out of here. But congrats on the quarter and a lot of exciting stuff ahead of you guys.
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And we'll go back to Adam Waldo at Lismore Partners.
Adam Waldo
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Adam, our modeling is a much lower break even top line. So, you know, keep in mind we had, we had some one time kind of expenses tied to transaction here this quarter and then so I would say that the incremental is probably a little higher than you outlined. Without trying to get commit to a specific figure that I've got to stay in going forward.
Adam Waldo
Right, right. Okay. So as you all model it out, you feel your break even level of quarterly revenue is south of 7 million a quarter by a margin of comfort. Is that fair, Ronan, without trying to pin you down too much?
Ronan Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, I think it should be, you know, well below seven.
Adam Waldo
Well below seven. Okay, thank you very much.
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